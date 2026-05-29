The Guardian's Margaret Sullivan's Hot Takes on Biden vs. Trump Belong in a 'Journalism' Museum

We have a fresh entry for "media pivot of the decade" when it comes to defending Joe Biden vs. trying to push a manufactured narrative about Donald Trump.

The Guardian's Margaret Sullivan is today's player, and we'll start with "Trump should come clean about his all too obvious decline":

Advertisement

.@Sulliview: "Given what’s obvious to the naked eye, and what’s logical given his advanced age, the #Trump White House owes the American public – and the world – quite a bit more than the usual bombast and bragging." https://t.co/W3iz5QNiZQ #UnitedStates — Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) May 29, 2026

Anybody who pays attention to Trump's schedule will do nothing but laugh at that.

Now let's go back a little more than two years and see what Sullivan was saying about people who were merely noticing what was happening with Joe Biden when he was still in office:

Quit the clickbait and get back to issues. @Sulliview calls out the “destructive obsession” with @JoeBiden’s age. “I wonder whether people are as aware of Trump's authoritarian plans as they are of Biden's age? And I think the answer to that is pretty clearly no," she argues. pic.twitter.com/8L9nnhSLdo — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) March 2, 2024

To make that more ridiculous, several weeks later the Democrats were no longer able to hide Biden's condition when the debate took place, and after that Kamala Harris replaced him as the party's 2024 nominee.

It makes for a wonderful shot and chaser:

Not only are we supposed to believe that Trump's in decline and is increasingly feeble, but that same person is an evil genius plotting to remain a dictator for life. The Left really needs to pick a talking point and stick with it.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!