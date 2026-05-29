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Martha MacCallum Obliterates Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Attempt to Project Biden's Issues Onto Trump

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on May 29, 2026
Meme screenshot

Now that even more is coming out about the condition of Joe Biden when he was in the White House and President Autopen was running the country (via Jill Biden pretending to have been caught off guard by her husband's infamous debate performance), lefty politicians like Sen. Chris Coons are proving that the "D" after their names also can stand for "distract." 

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Coons picked the wrong venue to attempt a distraction from the previous administration and project all of Biden's issues onto Trump when he tried that with Fox News' Martha MacCallum.

Anybody who pays attention to what Trump is doing on any given day knows this angle from the Dems is absolutely ridiculous, but they try it anyway. Coons' effort to float the "Trump's mentally unfit" narrative got quickly torpedoed: 

Ouch! Coons would like everybody to believe that the previous occupant of the White House was just fine and nobody's buying it. 

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Obviously Coons intends to remain a part of the coverup, even though there isn't even much to cover up anymore because we all know what we saw and heard -- even Jill Biden has had to admit that. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Sen. Coons). 

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