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MS NOW Medical Analyst Says Trump Exhibits 'Signs of Dementia' (GUESS How He Diagnosed BIDEN)

Doug P. | 11:14 AM on April 09, 2026
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By now you've seen the Democrats engaging in the laughable attempt to project everything about the previous occupant of the White House onto President Trump.

It usually goes something like this:

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The media also gets in on the act in order to help push the Dems' BS narratives.

Of course the Democrats can even count on MS NOW medical analysts who have never even examined Trump to help shovel their BS: 

If you're guessing this guy was on the "Biden's just fine" bandwagon during the autopen administration, you'd be right.

This take is from last summer:

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Sam J.
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Diagnosis: Laughable.

He's basically a DNC operative with a medical degree. 

That's true, but being on MS NOW means that a doctor can engage in quackery as long as it fulfills their viewers' TDS needs. 

"Quite high functioning"? As Joe would say, that sounds like a bunch of malarkey. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, while carrying water for the Democrats (including Biden of course).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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