MS NOW Medical Analyst Says Trump Exhibits 'Signs of Dementia' (GUESS How He Diagnosed BIDEN)

By now you've seen the Democrats engaging in the laughable attempt to project everything about the previous occupant of the White House onto President Trump.

It usually goes something like this:

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Donald Trump has fallen asleep numerous times ON THE JOB WITH CAMERAS ROLLING. Imagine what Trump is like when there are no cameras.



Trump is not fit for office. The President of the United States should not be falling asleep in public. https://t.co/6xfcNowm0m — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 15, 2026

The media also gets in on the act in order to help push the Dems' BS narratives.

Of course the Democrats can even count on MS NOW medical analysts who have never even examined Trump to help shovel their BS:

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties.



Developing and worsening gradually over time.



The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026

If you're guessing this guy was on the "Biden's just fine" bandwagon during the autopen administration, you'd be right.

This take is from last summer:

Just a reminder that when it was convenient to pile on former Pres Biden’s health, a few of us didn’t choose the easy path and seek to score political points.



With the current President clearly aging, remember to trust those who call it as they see it.https://t.co/dKWGw9eaNw — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) August 31, 2025

Diagnosis: Laughable.

All the way into July 2024 Gupta was defending Biden as “quite robust” and “high functioning."



Tellingly in this clip, immediately after glazing Biden, he goes after Trump, even though he wasn’t even asked about Trump.



What a hack. https://t.co/9TQcNJ4WgO pic.twitter.com/ytrkJo74bF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2026

He's basically a DNC operative with a medical degree.

Feel like you’re not supposed to diagnose people you’ve never met. — @amuse (@amuse) April 6, 2026

That's true, but being on MS NOW means that a doctor can engage in quackery as long as it fulfills their viewers' TDS needs.

You said after the debate this train wreck was the most robust you had ever seen him. Your bias medical analysis has been denied.pic.twitter.com/bdXPZxSiFi — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 6, 2026

"Quite high functioning"? As Joe would say, that sounds like a bunch of malarkey.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, while carrying water for the Democrats (including Biden of course).

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