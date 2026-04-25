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Dem Senator Who Declared Biden Competent and Effective Tries to Alert the Press About Trump's Condition

Doug P. | 12:35 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy has had a busy last few weeks, what with his constant cheerleading for the Iranian regime while basically claiming President Trump isn't fit for office. The congressional Democrats sure do have their priorities.

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Anybody who follows politics on a regular basis knows that Trump works almost constantly, which is why the Left's latest effort to project "sleepy Joe" onto him are nothing short of laughable. Murphy thinks this latest one is something the media should look into: 

On the one hand the Dems complain about how Trump is aggressive with some reporters and sometimes posts to Truth Social in the middle of the night, and on the other hand they'd like everybody to believe that Trump is tired and sleeps a lot. They really would like us to forget the previous four years. 

Murphy is definitely not to be taken seriously.

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Here's a flashback via @WesternLensman to Murphy's gaslighting efforts when Biden was in office:

"You didn't see what you clearly saw with your own eyes because that was a cheap fake" was one of the most ridiculous talking points of all time, so of course much of the media helped the Dems run with that one. Biden was so competent and effective that the Democrats shoved him out the door and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee instead. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Sen. Murphy). 

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