Aaron Rupar: Trump’s 2024 Election Will Go Down Among the Most Destructive Self-Owns...

LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:48 AM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The more we learn about John Brennan and the other swamp creatures, aka the 50 intelligence agents who signed off on the Hunter Biden laptop letter, the more we understand why and support Trump removing their security clearance. For years, we felt as if we were the crazies talking about the deep state and how they were working to control our elections but now that everything is out in the open, we're finding that perhaps we weren't so crazy after all.

Especially when you see leaked emails like this one where Brennan admits everything they were doing was to help Biden.

It's all there, in black and white:

If this doesn't piss you guys off we don't know what will.

Trying to give the campaign a talking point against Trump for the debate.

They never thought they'd get caught.

One of the smartest things Trump has done so far.

Well, that and closing the border ...

Goes even deeper than we thought.

It's fun seeing the leaks go the OTHER way for a change, ain't it?

