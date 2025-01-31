Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Trump and Air Traffic Controllers Gets Community...
Fmr Air Traffic Controller Sheds DISTURBING Light on Obama/Biden DEI Policies that Destroyed FAA (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It turns out President Donald J. Trump was onto something when he spoke about the DEI challenges the FAA has been facing not only under Biden's administration but as far back as Obama's. Although, if we're being honest, we're pretty sure Biden's term was Obama's third term, but still.

This former Air Traffic Controller shed some seriously disturbing light on what has been going on with this agency for over a decade. 

Watch:

His post continues:

“This is a preventable disaster. The system has been under attack due to DEI and the FAA bowing to wokeness since 2010 — since the Obama administration.”

BL00D IS ON OBAMA AND BIDEN’S HANDS!

Someone has some serious 'splainin' to do.

When employers discriminate based on skin color in their hiring process, common sense tells us it should be WRONG, not an actual initiative and order from a presidential administration. Then again, progressives have always cared more about skin color than anything else, which is why they are the real racists.

Ironic, aint' it?

