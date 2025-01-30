'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy...
VIP
You'll Never GUESS Who Adam Schiff Teamed Up with to Whine About Kash...
The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK...
ACKSHUALLY: The Economist Warns Us That Stopping Unfettered Foreign Aid Harms America and...
OOF! RFK Jr. Lowers the Boom on Sen. Sanders and Dems' Big Pharma...
Donald Trump Rips Reporters During DC Plane Crash Briefing
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for...
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and...
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting...
VIP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Spends 5 Mins. Telling Dems the REAL Reasons They Don't...

Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO, But X Ain't Havin' IT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on January 30, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Many, many, MANY Lefties and so-called journalists (same difference) hopped on X the moment they heard about the horrific DC plane crash, NOT to pray for those involved, not to share the story, no no ... they hopped on to blame Trump and Pete Hegseth.

Advertisement

They hopped on to politicize a tragedy because that is what our pals on the Left do best.

Welp, it appears one journalist figured out it was stupid to post such political and ignorant things when they were still pulling bodies out of the water, so he deleted it and tried to backpedal.

His post continues:

... system that is already stretched to a breaking point - and still keep people safe. I do fear the consequences of political decisions made without careful deliberation about the impact on human lives.

As you can imagine, X is not exactly forgiving of what he posted OR his attempt to play, 'Oops, my bad.' Not even a little bit.

Especially since he turned replies OFF on his post like a coward.

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Advertisement

Oof.

We imagine Phil was busy saying something stupid somewhere else.

Advertisement

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

==========================================================================

Related:

You'll Never GUESS Who Adam Schiff Teamed Up with to Whine About Kash Patel in a Letter (Ok, You Might)

The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK Jr, Will Never Vote Dem Again

Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)

How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel and It's GLORIOUS -Watch

Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

=========================================================================

Tags: DC JOURNALIST PLANE CRASH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)
Sam J.
The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK Jr, Will Never Vote Dem Again
Sam J.
'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy at Reagan Plane Crash Presser
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer Doug P.
Advertisement