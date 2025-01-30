Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO, But X Ain't Havin' IT

Many, many, MANY Lefties and so-called journalists (same difference) hopped on X the moment they heard about the horrific DC plane crash, NOT to pray for those involved, not to share the story, no no ... they hopped on to blame Trump and Pete Hegseth.

They hopped on to politicize a tragedy because that is what our pals on the Left do best.

Welp, it appears one journalist figured out it was stupid to post such political and ignorant things when they were still pulling bodies out of the water, so he deleted it and tried to backpedal.

Deleted an earlier post because it unfortunately was interpreted as blaming tonight’s tragedy on policies in Washington. That was certainly not my intent. As someone who has covered aviation safety for many, many years, I know that you cannot suddenly pull people out of an ATC… https://t.co/pZGst21atK — Phil Williams (@PhilNvestigates) January 30, 2025

His post continues:

... system that is already stretched to a breaking point - and still keep people safe. I do fear the consequences of political decisions made without careful deliberation about the impact on human lives.

As you can imagine, X is not exactly forgiving of what he posted OR his attempt to play, 'Oops, my bad.' Not even a little bit.

Especially since he turned replies OFF on his post like a coward.

You are a vile ghoul. You rushed to blame Trump and score political points while bodies are still in the water. You don’t need social media, you need spiritual and psychological help. https://t.co/Y0HkQocqxE — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) January 30, 2025

Oof.

Phil, where were you when this was happening?



The FAA threw out more than 1,000 qualified air traffic controller applicants. Why? Because they had the wrong (white) skin color. https://t.co/T3byxctmje pic.twitter.com/OTsVndojWR — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 30, 2025

We imagine Phil was busy saying something stupid somewhere else.

So you deleted the post where you were waxing political and replaced it with a post where you are waxing political, @PhilNvestigates? That's a special kind of special. Not journalism, but special. And you turned off comments? What a 🐈. @NC5 @mattmurphyshow https://t.co/j1GVQfJKAG pic.twitter.com/f25tQnqCKa — Julie Mauck (@JulieMauckOnX) January 30, 2025

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

