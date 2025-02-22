Shocker! Habiba Hamid, Ex-Newsweek Hack, Can’t Figure Out Who to Blame for a Dead Family

Associated Press Continues to Act As Hamas' PR Firm With Insulting Headline About...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on February 22, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier, we told you about the ridiculous Associated Press headline describing how the Bibas family 'died in captivity'. Apparently, a former 'Newsweek' and 'The Nation' journalist really wanted to go to the mat in their defense.

She was replying to this 'Redsteeze' tweet and took umbrage with it.

Her response made no sense and she made no case for her beliefs. She just emoted on Twitter. Another tweep asked her to clarify.

Fair enough, let's see what rocket scientist Habiba had to say for herself.

At this point, 'Redsteeze' decided it was time to give her the attention she was so desperately seeking.

Habiba clearly doesn't understand the family would still be alive if Hamas (and Palestinian civilians, for that matter) didn't take them from their home in Israel.

It's really that simple.

She could have stopped after abducted and tried to look like a decent person.

That's honestly the end of the conversation. Or should be.

It's almost like all of this is a result of October 7th and that is fully the fault of Hamas and its Palestinian supporters (which is most of them).

Habiba should stop while she is very very behind.

