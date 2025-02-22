Shocker! Habiba Hamid, Ex-Newsweek Hack, Can’t Figure Out Who to Blame for a Dead Family

Earlier, we told you about the ridiculous Associated Press headline describing how the Bibas family 'died in captivity'. Apparently, a former 'Newsweek' and 'The Nation' journalist really wanted to go to the mat in their defense.

Advertisement

"Died in captivity"



This is why this media outlet should be made into a pariah. This is not truth. This is not journalism. And other journalists who don't speak out against this are just as guilty. https://t.co/tdrMk0oO6H — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2025

She was replying to this 'Redsteeze' tweet and took umbrage with it.

What nonsense. You’re uncritically repeating rubbish. — Habiba Hamid (@habibahamid) February 22, 2025

Her response made no sense and she made no case for her beliefs. She just emoted on Twitter. Another tweep asked her to clarify.

Ok, I'll take the bait. What's the "rubbish" he is repeating..... — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) February 22, 2025

Fair enough, let's see what rocket scientist Habiba had to say for herself.

Apparently he has corroborated the IDFs evidence they were strangled, rather than bombed. He doesn’t appear to understand how to edit. https://t.co/2h72vvUrRA — Habiba Hamid (@habibahamid) February 22, 2025

At this point, 'Redsteeze' decided it was time to give her the attention she was so desperately seeking.

Ok I'll play. Let's say IDF bombed and killed them in an airstrike. Let's accept what you claim is true



Why were they somewhere in a tunnel in Gaza to begin with and not in their home in Israel safe from an airstrike?



You're the baddies. You will never be able to explain this… https://t.co/KMXOasFtD3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2025

Habiba clearly doesn't understand the family would still be alive if Hamas (and Palestinian civilians, for that matter) didn't take them from their home in Israel.

It's really that simple.

Guys, ole Habiba here is gonna need to see the strangulation marks on the dead baby Jews or it didn’t happen https://t.co/KFTRO8pL91 — ALO14 (@ColoradoHawkeye) February 22, 2025

No children should ever be abducted - be they the tens of Palestinians in Israeli captivity or vice versa. I’m fairly certain you’ll never call for their release however. Why is that?



Utterly tragic that as a journo you’re taking aim at the venerable AP for doing its job and… — Habiba Hamid (@habibahamid) February 22, 2025

She could have stopped after abducted and tried to look like a decent person.

Thank you. So we're done here. pic.twitter.com/pUKHc55MIw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2025

That's honestly the end of the conversation. Or should be.

You forgot “why was the IDF bombing tunnels?“ Oh yes because H*mas parasailed into a music festival and murdered, r*ped and kidnapped innocent civilians. Hell isn’t hot enough for these savages. — Susan Russo (@susanrusso33) February 22, 2025

Advertisement

It's almost like all of this is a result of October 7th and that is fully the fault of Hamas and its Palestinian supporters (which is most of them).

Habiba should stop while she is very very behind.