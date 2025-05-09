Woman Uses AI Technology so Her Deceased Brother Can Face and Forgive His...
Dems Want to Abolish ICE After Newark Mayor Arrested for Trespassing at Illegal Alien Detention Facility

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:10 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Democrats on X and beyond are fuming after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka got arrested for trespassing at an ICE detention facility in New Jersey on Friday. They're screeching that they want to abolish ICE. Do a quick search of ‘Abolish ICE’ on X and scroll through the glorious meltdowns.

Start here. (READ)

Here are videos of Democrat officials clashing with ICE agents and Baraka being arrested. (WATCH)

We have to admit this makes us smile as well. It’s a nice reminder that ‘no one is above the law.’

With all these public displays of illegal alien love from Democrats, posters want to do the opposite of abolishing ICE - they want to expand it!

Commenters agree on what truly needs to be scrapped.

Abolishing the Democrat Party (aka DEMS-13) would be a blessing for all mankind.

Many posters say the Dems wanted there to be arrests to play to the cameras and rile up their followers.

All of this could have been avoided if Democrats had supported building a border wall and enforcing immigration laws already on the books. They created this national crisis that President Donald Trump is trying to fix. Their tantrums will not be tolerated. If Democrat officials want to avoid arrest, they simply need to obey the law.

