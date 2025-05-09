Dems Want to Abolish ICE After Newark Mayor Arrested for Trespassing at Illegal Alien Detention Facility

Democrats on X and beyond are fuming after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka got arrested for trespassing at an ICE detention facility in New Jersey on Friday. They're screeching that they want to abolish ICE. Do a quick search of ‘Abolish ICE’ on X and scroll through the glorious meltdowns.

UPDATE: Democrats now calling to “abolish ICE” after their members got caught trespassing a facility in NJ. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2025

lol maybe dont trespass then. pretty simple stuff to understand — Dr.Troy (@DrTroyISO) May 9, 2025

Here are videos of Democrat officials clashing with ICE agents and Baraka being arrested. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Rep. LaMonica McIver (red jacket) attacks law enforcement after storming New Jersey’s ICE facility pic.twitter.com/cAx0fk5Rgb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 9, 2025

Democrat perp walks make me happy! pic.twitter.com/NunkgiLmjU — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 9, 2025

We have to admit this makes us smile as well. It’s a nice reminder that ‘no one is above the law.’

With all these public displays of illegal alien love from Democrats, posters want to do the opposite of abolishing ICE - they want to expand it!

I’d say we increase ICE funding by 100% in response. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 9, 2025

If anything, we need to double the size of ICE until we’ve deported every single illegal alien under the Bidenvasion! — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) May 9, 2025

We need more ICE agents. There are 20 million illegals running around. — Political Maverick (@PoliticalMav) May 9, 2025

20 Million undocumented immigrants? Sounds like we need ICE to me. — Political Maverick (@PoliticalMav) May 9, 2025

Good idea — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2025

Second that! — GiveMeLiberty (@ru23052) May 9, 2025

Commenters agree on what truly needs to be scrapped.

How about we abolish the Democratic Party instead? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 9, 2025

Abolish Democrats. — TransOdius (@TransOdius) May 9, 2025

How about we abolish the democrats because they are always causing problems in America — Arlin (@Arlin4US) May 9, 2025

Abolishing the Democrat Party (aka DEMS-13) would be a blessing for all mankind.

Many posters say the Dems wanted there to be arrests to play to the cameras and rile up their followers.

They allowed an Invasion of gang members by the millions and now they want anarchy. Communist would blush — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) May 9, 2025

We knew it would go there. They break the law then go to far left extremes. So predictable it’s fatiguing — DeborahRN 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DebRN1953) May 9, 2025

Wow. This was it. This was their strategy - fake a protest and then demand ICE go. Dummies. lol — Jason (@out_of_the_shad) May 9, 2025

Of course they are...it was all part of their performance art. They need their useless idiots to get emotional so they will start rioting , disrupting and causing chaos.



Patterns don't lie. Same ol playbook. — Is it Friday 🇺🇸🍀🌻🥎🦍 (@Texagchick) May 9, 2025

All of this could have been avoided if Democrats had supported building a border wall and enforcing immigration laws already on the books. They created this national crisis that President Donald Trump is trying to fix. Their tantrums will not be tolerated. If Democrat officials want to avoid arrest, they simply need to obey the law.