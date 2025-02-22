Shocker! Habiba Hamid, Ex-Newsweek Hack, Can’t Figure Out Who to Blame for a...
Associated Press Continues to Act As Hamas' PR Firm With Insulting Headline About How Bibas Family Died

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 22, 2025
Journalism meme

Yesterday, we reported the horrifying story that Hamas did not turn over the body of hostage Shiri Bibas, instead putting an unidentified corpse in the coffin. We also told you what Hamas did to Shiri Bibas' young sons, Kfir and Ariel, who were ten months and four years old, respectively.

It is depraved, and cruel.

Today, Hamas did turn over the actual body of Shiri Bibas:

Yes. Shiri was murdered, along with her sons, in captivity.

After Hamas attacked Israel and took hundreds of people hostage.

But, ever the partisan hacks, the Associated Press decided to frame the return of Shiri's body this way:

'Died in captivity.'

No. The Bibas family were taken hostage by Hamas a year and a half ago. Her children were murdered in November 2023, and once Israel completes an autopsy on Shiri Bibas, we're certain they'll find the same.

We don't despise them enough.

The Trump administration should add this to it's list of reasons why the AP is booted from the press pool.

Well, the AP did share office space with Hamas, so they're looking out for their co-workers.

They don't deserve to be.

All of this.

Same vibes.

Just like when a 'car' plows into a crowd of pedestrians.

They are our enemy.

