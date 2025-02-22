Associated Press Continues to Act As Hamas' PR Firm With Insulting Headline About How Bibas Family Died

Yesterday, we reported the horrifying story that Hamas did not turn over the body of hostage Shiri Bibas, instead putting an unidentified corpse in the coffin. We also told you what Hamas did to Shiri Bibas' young sons, Kfir and Ariel, who were ten months and four years old, respectively.

It is depraved, and cruel.

Today, Hamas did turn over the actual body of Shiri Bibas:

The Bibas Family: "Tonight, our Shiri has returned home. After the identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, this morning we received the news we feared the most. Our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home to her sons, husband, sister, and… pic.twitter.com/lKcR9GHJ3N — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) February 22, 2025

Yes. Shiri was murdered, along with her sons, in captivity.

After Hamas attacked Israel and took hundreds of people hostage.

But, ever the partisan hacks, the Associated Press decided to frame the return of Shiri's body this way:

BREAKING: A body released by Palestinian militants overnight was confirmed by the family to be of Shiri Bibas, the Israeli mother whose sons also died in captivity. https://t.co/fcIypPLcGV — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2025

'Died in captivity.'

No. The Bibas family were taken hostage by Hamas a year and a half ago. Her children were murdered in November 2023, and once Israel completes an autopsy on Shiri Bibas, we're certain they'll find the same.

The wordsmithing of this headline is absolutely ghoulish. "Died in captivity??" *That* is the way you choose to frame their story? You are 100% the #EnemyOfThePeople and a disgrace to both journalism and humanity. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 22, 2025

We don't despise them enough.

"Died in captivity" is a strange way to say murdered by being STRANGLED TO DEATH."



And you have the gall to sue the Trump administration for booting you out of the press pool? — Cindy (@asheborn57) February 22, 2025

The Trump administration should add this to it's list of reasons why the AP is booted from the press pool.

“Died in captivity”



The AP are literally white knighting for terrorists. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 22, 2025

Well, the AP did share office space with Hamas, so they're looking out for their co-workers.

*children choked to death by terrorists*



AP: they simply expired in captivity



I hope you’re never allowed in the White House again — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2025

They don't deserve to be.

"Died in captivity"



This is why this media outlet should be made into a pariah. This is not truth. This is not journalism. And other journalists who don't speak out against this are just as guilty. https://t.co/tdrMk0oO6H — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2025

All of this.

Thousands of World Trade Center workers died in captivity. https://t.co/cQD3W4XWsS — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 22, 2025

Same vibes.

Just like when a 'car' plows into a crowd of pedestrians.

It is a choice for these reporters to repeat what Hamas claims as fact



It is a choice to whitewash blame and defend Hamas



They have constantly made the choice of siding with terrorists. These ppl are your enemy https://t.co/bfO968MMN1 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 22, 2025

They are our enemy.