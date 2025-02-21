MONSTROUS: Israel Releases Horrifying Findings of Their Investigation Into the Bibas Children's Deaths

We'll start this post with a warning: this video is very hard to listen to, but it's a story that needs to be told. Listener discretion is advised.

Yesterday, Hamas handed over the bodies of four* hostages: Kfir and Ariel Bibas, ages ten months and four years old, and 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz.

Advertisement

The asterisk is for Shiri Bibas, mother of Kfir and Ariel. Hamas said they were returning her body, but the one Israel received is not Shiri's body and is not the body of any other hostage. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

It's horrific. Even the United Nations called the handover 'cruel and despicable.'

Will the world condemn this, now that Israel has released the cause of death for the Bibas children?

The Israel Defense Force has now revealed that following forensic and intelligence findings, it has been determined that 4-year-old Ariel Bibas and 10-month-old Kfir Bibas were not killed by an Israeli airstrike as claimed by Hamas, but were instead brutally beaten to death by… pic.twitter.com/PRb68aMs9Q — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 21, 2025

They. Were. Babies.

Ten months and four years old.

And Hamas terrorists beat them to death.

Omg. They beat a baby and young child to death. End Hamas NOW! — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) February 21, 2025

The world cannot ignore this.

Heartbreaking tragedy. May their memories be a blessing. — Alex luc (@TheRSD) February 21, 2025

As Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday, 'our hearts are cracked but our spirit is not broken.'

Gaza should be toast, this needs to end now and give them no chance to reform up and do it again. — KAG3-CO (@Kag3C) February 21, 2025

We cannot allow what happened to the Bibas children happen to another child, Israeli or otherwise, ever again.

Horrific and heartbreaking. Innocent children should never be victims of such brutality. — Piyush (@Piyush_p77) February 21, 2025

They were children and civilians. Hamas even put 'date arrested' on their coffins.

I am sickened to my core today. https://t.co/DP0QKDEo0L — SLOAN, JAMES (@jamessloan1776) February 21, 2025

Absolutely sickened and heartbroken.

Just passing this to as many as I can who maybe haven’t seen it. This is just two reasons why I say that Hamas and its sympathizers need to be hunted to every corner of the earth and cut out of this world like the cancer they are. They should not get any rest, they should be… https://t.co/5NjGBZTF3F — Brian Meier (@BrianCopyCat) February 21, 2025

There are far too many people who think Hamas are brave resistance fighters.

They are not.

They are terrorists.

IDF spokesperson: Yarden Bibas looked me in the eye last night and said “make sure the entire world knows how brutally my children were slaughtered.”



Hamas killed Kfir & Ariel Bibas with their bare hands & then committed other acts to cover it up. https://t.co/Xj1k57LVhJ pic.twitter.com/IGpW7J4kGo — Dr. Alexandra Herzog🎗️ (@alexandratali25) February 21, 2025

Advertisement

Our hearts break for Yarden Bibas.

World, where is your outrage?! https://t.co/FJ7tiIIOgc — Lesa DeFrain 🇺🇸 (@lesadefrain) February 21, 2025

Where is it?

This is just one reason why I believe destroying Gaza is justified. https://t.co/Wl132bM1mU — Shayne Archer (@psalm_139_13_16) February 21, 2025

There can be no peaceful co-existence with people who do this to babies and their mother.

Stuff like this is why I don't actually care about Trump displacing the species in Gaza, even if I think buying it for real estate is as idiotic as everything else he comes up with https://t.co/4bdoQ1GPSR — (((Joshua Nybo))) ✝️🇺🇸 🤝🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼🇬🇪 (@Joshua_Nybo) February 21, 2025

This only helps bolster President Trump's position on Gaza, frankly.

We have a suspicion this story is the start of an escalation of the war in Israel, and not the end of the conflict. And that's all on Hamas.