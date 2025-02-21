VIP
With a Wave of Musk's Hand, Media Remove Their Biased Mask
Carpool Fool: Chauffeured Eric Swalwell Lays Out Plan to Undermine Trump in Never-Ending...
The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting...
And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly...
The Corporate Media Goes Bonkers Fearing National Park Potty Lock In Scare
Former Vikings Punter Unafraid to Use His History Degree to Tell CNN We're...
Border Shift: Federal Agents Now OUTNUMBER Illegal Alien Crossers
Donald Trump Goes STRAIGHT FIRE on Maine Gov. Mills Over Complying With Women's...
The Hill Asks Why Republicans Are Weaponizing the Hormones We All Have Against...
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Famil...
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About...
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and...
DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...

MONSTROUS: Israel Releases Horrifying Findings of Their Investigation Into the Bibas Children's Deaths

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

We'll start this post with a warning: this video is very hard to listen to, but it's a story that needs to be told. Listener discretion is advised.

Yesterday, Hamas handed over the bodies of four* hostages: Kfir and Ariel Bibas, ages ten months and four years old, and 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz.

Advertisement

The asterisk is for Shiri Bibas, mother of Kfir and Ariel. Hamas said they were returning her body, but the one Israel received is not Shiri's body and is not the body of any other hostage. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

It's horrific. Even the United Nations called the handover 'cruel and despicable.'

Will the world condemn this, now that Israel has released the cause of death for the Bibas children?

They. Were. Babies.

Ten months and four years old.

And Hamas terrorists beat them to death.

The world cannot ignore this.

As Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday, 'our hearts are cracked but our spirit is not broken.'

Recommended

Carpool Fool: Chauffeured Eric Swalwell Lays Out Plan to Undermine Trump in Never-Ending TikTok Video
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We cannot allow what happened to the Bibas children happen to another child, Israeli or otherwise, ever again.

They were children and civilians. Hamas even put 'date arrested' on their coffins.

Absolutely sickened and heartbroken.

There are far too many people who think Hamas are brave resistance fighters. 

They are not.

They are terrorists.

Advertisement

Our hearts break for Yarden Bibas.

Where is it?

There can be no peaceful co-existence with people who do this to babies and their mother.

This only helps bolster President Trump's position on Gaza, frankly.

We have a suspicion this story is the start of an escalation of the war in Israel, and not the end of the conflict. And that's all on Hamas.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carpool Fool: Chauffeured Eric Swalwell Lays Out Plan to Undermine Trump in Never-Ending TikTok Video
Warren Squire
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)
Doug P.
The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party
justmindy
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
The Corporate Media Goes Bonkers Fearing National Park Potty Lock In Scare
justmindy
With a Wave of Musk's Hand, Media Remove Their Biased Mask
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carpool Fool: Chauffeured Eric Swalwell Lays Out Plan to Undermine Trump in Never-Ending TikTok Video Warren Squire
Advertisement