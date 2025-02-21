OUTRAGE: Shiri Bibas Is STILL Missing. Hamas LIED About Turning Her Body Over

To review, yesterday, we wrote the following:

Hamass was scheduled to hand over to Israel four murdered hostages and among them are easily the two most heartbreaking: Kfir and Ariel Bibas. Sixteen months ago, these ‘Bibas Babies’ were nine and four years old, respectively, when they were abducted by Hamass during the October 7, 2023 pogram. Their bodies were allegedly handed to Israeli authorities overnight, although there is always a non-zero chance that Hamass is wrong or lying and it will turn out it is not their bodies. But while we don’t think Hamass is particularly trustworthy in general, when they essentially admit to a war crime, we tend to believe them.

The article noted that in addition to Kfir and Ariel, two other bodies were supposed to be turned over: their mother, Shiri Bibas, and an unrelated man, 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz. We had little doubt that they were telling the truth about Kfir and Ariel, we were not so sure about the adults. And unfortunately, our reservations were justified:

🚨BREAKING🚨IDF: The additional body received is NOT that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other abductee. This is an anonymous body without identification.Ariel and Kfir Bibas, may their memory be blessed, have been identified. OMG!!! — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 20, 2025

Of course, while we know ‘Givens’ as a pretty reliable source, we would understand if you wanted a different source. So here’s the official government of Israel account:

They kidnapped a mother, her baby, and her toddler from their home.



They brutally murdered her two children.



They returned an unidentified body instead of the mother, severely violating the agreement.



Hamas and its terrorist allies have tortured the Bibas family in every way… pic.twitter.com/9VbcTSqSS6 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 21, 2025

The cut off text:

Hamas and its terrorist allies have tortured the Bibas family in every way imaginable. Pure, unadulterated evil.

More:

🚨 Additional details about the identification process today at the Institute of Forensic Medicine: Early in the process, the late Oded Lifshitz was identified, and the experts also determined that he was murdered by the terrorists.



Identifying the Bibas family members was more… https://t.co/wntYQyhcQg — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 21, 2025

The cut off text:

Identifying the Bibas family members was more complex—first Ariel was identified, then Kfir—and both were definitely identified. The body of the anonymous woman that Hams handed over to Israel was examined several times. The IDF says that she arrived dressed in items of clothing and in a condition that clearly indicates that she was not Shiri Bibas. The IDF tried to perform DNA matches on all the other Israeli abductees held by Hams, and there was no match for any of them.

‘Hams’ is a common way of referring to Hamass.

More:

🚨 More details: "The message is being conveyed to Hams," the IDF said. The children, Kfir and Ariel, "were brutally murdered in November 2023. The US was informed of the brutal and heinous murder."



The IDF also said that "the demand from Hams is clear—to return Shiri after… https://t.co/oADObYmi5H — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 21, 2025

The cut off text:

The IDF also said that ‘the demand from Hams is clear—to return Shiri after violating the agreement. The message will be conveyed to Hams tonight and will be published publicly in English and Arabic.’ Regarding the identification of the deceased abductees Kfir and Ariel Bibas, they added, ‘Certainty was quick regarding both of them. It can be determined with certainty that they were brutally murdered—and this fact is also supported by intelligence.’

Previously, we reported that Hamass claimed that they all died due to Israeli bombings. Naturally, we see no reason to trust their word when they aren’t accusing themselves of atrocities. Still, however the Bibas Babies or any of the other hostages died, their blood is on Hamass’ hands. Why? For the simple reason that if Hamass had left these people alone, they would almost certainly be alive today.

The metaphor we reach for is what we call the ‘felony murder rule’ in American law. Let’s say that five men decide to rob a bank together. Imagine if, that during the robbery, there is a shoot out. One robber shoots and kills a police officer. Another robber is killed by a police officer. A third robber, meanwhile, is accidentally killed by one of the other robbers during the firefight. And a random civilian is accidentally shot to death by a fourth robber. So if you are keeping score, that is three living bank robbers, and four dead people killed in the crossfire.

Under the felony murder rule, the three living bank robbers can be convicted of murdering every person who died, including even the co-conspirator who was shot by the police, because they died during the commission of a dangerous felony. We are glossing over some nuances but that is the general idea of it. And while we have no idea if this rule exists in the relevant jurisdictions over there, we think the moral principle behind it is sound. Hamass committed a wrongful and dangerous act (the kidnapping), and therefore they are responsible for every death that followed.

Even satan doesn’t know this evil — Ira Livnat, Esq. (@IraLivnat) February 20, 2025

We are more inclined to think this is actually satanic, but we can agree to disagree.

They murdered a Baby and a Toddler, and didn’t return their mother. This is a clear breach of the Agreement. Finish them NOW. — Cillian (@CilComLFC) February 20, 2025

This is one of many who see this as a breach of the agreement. We haven’t read the agreement so we can’t say, but it wouldn’t surprise us if this was a breach.

What is it going to take to consider the ceasefire null and void? Between the bus bombing and trying to pass off a random person as Shiri Bibas — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) February 20, 2025

Palestinians break a ceasefire, again.



This time Israel has a friend in the WH. They should settle all family buisness now. https://t.co/ohmENFMWFu — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 21, 2025

That didn't shock me, they've always been corrupt. Ask a Sri Lankan what they did during the civil war.

The fact that there's a random corpse in that coffin instead of Shiri Bibas, though... that shocks me purely because it's such a dumb and risky move. Why release it at all. — ஜ 🎗️ (@Jeera_Nah) February 21, 2025

And of course some are speculating as to why we didn’t get Shiri’s body:

Look, if they couldn't find her body, wouldn't that be the ABSOLUTE FIRST thing they emphasized during talks? The idea that they were *uncertain* about the ID of a woman who was taken with her kids (who they did have) is...dubious, to say the least. — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 20, 2025

If this turns out to all just be yet one more sick game from Hamas - as many in my responses are suggesting - well then... But I dunno. I get that Hamas is powered by sadism. But *self-destructive* sadism after months of careful negotiations seems unlikely. — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 21, 2025

We tend to think this way. If she is alive, and they are not telling us she is alive, it is because they want to keep her, more or less as a slave. We have heard grumblings for years that some or all of the hostages were actually sold to others.

If she is dead, there is no way they would have gotten confused and mixed her up with another body. They knew that even dead she was a vital bargaining chip. So we tend to agree that if she is dead, that the condition of her body would have shocked the world. Therefore, they didn't want to hand her over.

Grim, we know, but that seems like the universe of possibilities.

Could Shiri be alive, either pregnant or having another child but with a terr0rist. That's why they will not release her, she's the mother to another baby.....hamxs is sick and twisted enough to do such a thing. — ✨️Moytoy✨️ (@AlessaCaye) February 21, 2025

She may still be alive, but not in Hamas control.



There’s no way of knowing without emptying Gaza thru checkpoints and combing the entire tunnel network.



Palestinians are a stain on humanity — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) February 21, 2025

There's no limit to Palestinian depravity. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 21, 2025

Next exchange, hostages are returned before terrorists are released. Anything out of order and terrorists awaiting release are shot in the head. — Rev Snow (@RevSnow67) February 20, 2025

We could support that.

They did it to show that they can get away with anything, and not bear any consequences, because of the 21st-century West’s moral cowardice and lack of civilization confidence.

They are simply laughing at us — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) February 21, 2025

We are not sure they are that deep, but that is certainly the message being sent if they get away with this.

They killed them in November 2023!!! And we have all been tortured by this more 15 months thanks to the Gazans. My hate for them is boundless. — 💙🇮🇱Am Yisrael Chai! (@dsisme48) February 21, 2025

What did Biden administration know? — Free lance teacher.801 (@missnancy12) February 21, 2025

I am sickened that I was right with my earlier comment that they would do a body switching...but the depravity of Hamas and the Gazans knows no end — Shaina E. B-A (@Perry_Osteum) February 21, 2025

We feel you. Sometimes you hate being right.

Finally, a point of order:

Hamas didn't do it. Civilians did it, and they're afraid of losing the sympathy of the low IQ dorks who cheerlead for them — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) February 21, 2025

We keep seeing people calling Gazans who voluntarily help Hamass ‘civilians’ in different contexts. For instance, we have also seen people say that some of the people who carried out the October 7 attacks were ‘civilians.’ No, they are not civilians. Even if they were dressed in civilian clothes, they are not civilians. You can debate whether or not they are technically part of Hamass, but they are not civilians. Under the laws of war, they are enemy combatants and should be treated as such. And if they weren’t wearing uniforms, they were dishonorable enemy combatants subject to even harsher treatment.

