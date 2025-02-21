OUTRAGE: Shiri Bibas Is STILL Missing. Hamas LIED About Turning Her Body Over

VIP
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  9:45 AM on February 21, 2025
Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP

To review, yesterday, we wrote the following:

Hamass was scheduled to hand over to Israel four murdered hostages and among them are easily the two most heartbreaking: Kfir and Ariel Bibas. Sixteen months ago, these ‘Bibas Babies’ were nine and four years old, respectively, when they were abducted by Hamass during the October 7, 2023 pogram. Their bodies were allegedly handed to Israeli authorities overnight, although there is always a non-zero chance that Hamass is wrong or lying and it will turn out it is not their bodies. But while we don’t think Hamass is particularly trustworthy in general, when they essentially admit to a war crime, we tend to believe them.

The article noted that in addition to Kfir and Ariel, two other bodies were supposed to be turned over: their mother, Shiri Bibas, and an unrelated man, 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz. We had little doubt that they were telling the truth about Kfir and Ariel, we were not so sure about the adults. And unfortunately, our reservations were justified:

Of course, while we know ‘Givens’ as a pretty reliable source, we would understand if you wanted a different source. So here’s the official government of Israel account:

The cut off text:

Hamas and its terrorist allies have tortured the Bibas family in every way imaginable.

Pure, unadulterated evil.

More:

The cut off text:

Identifying the Bibas family members was more complex—first Ariel was identified, then Kfir—and both were definitely identified.

The body of the anonymous woman that Hams handed over to Israel was examined several times. The IDF says that she arrived dressed in items of clothing and in a condition that clearly indicates that she was not Shiri Bibas. The IDF tried to perform DNA matches on all the other Israeli abductees held by Hams, and there was no match for any of them.

‘Hams’ is a common way of referring to Hamass.

More:

The cut off text:

The IDF also said that ‘the demand from Hams is clear—to return Shiri after violating the agreement. The message will be conveyed to Hams tonight and will be published publicly in English and Arabic.’ Regarding the identification of the deceased abductees Kfir and Ariel Bibas, they added, ‘Certainty was quick regarding both of them. It can be determined with certainty that they were brutally murdered—and this fact is also supported by intelligence.’

Previously, we reported that Hamass claimed that they all died due to Israeli bombings. Naturally, we see no reason to trust their word when they aren’t accusing themselves of atrocities. Still, however the Bibas Babies or any of the other hostages died, their blood is on Hamass’ hands. Why? For the simple reason that if Hamass had left these people alone, they would almost certainly be alive today.

The metaphor we reach for is what we call the ‘felony murder rule’ in American law. Let’s say that five men decide to rob a bank together. Imagine if, that during the robbery, there is a shoot out. One robber shoots and kills a police officer. Another robber is killed by a police officer. A third robber, meanwhile, is accidentally killed by one of the other robbers during the firefight. And a random civilian is accidentally shot to death by a fourth robber. So if you are keeping score, that is three living bank robbers, and four dead people killed in the crossfire.

Under the felony murder rule, the three living bank robbers can be convicted of murdering every person who died, including even the co-conspirator who was shot by the police, because they died during the commission of a dangerous felony. We are glossing over some nuances but that is the general idea of it. And while we have no idea if this rule exists in the relevant jurisdictions over there, we think the moral principle behind it is sound. Hamass committed a wrongful and dangerous act (the kidnapping), and therefore they are responsible for every death that followed.

We are more inclined to think this is actually satanic, but we can agree to disagree.

This is one of many who see this as a breach of the agreement. We haven’t read the agreement so we can’t say, but it wouldn’t surprise us if this was a breach.

And of course some are speculating as to why we didn’t get Shiri’s body:

We tend to think this way. If she is alive, and they are not telling us she is alive, it is because they want to keep her, more or less as a slave. We have heard grumblings for years that some or all of the hostages were actually sold to others.

If she is dead, there is no way they would have gotten confused and mixed her up with another body. They knew that even dead she was a vital bargaining chip. So we tend to agree that if she is dead, that the condition of her body would have shocked the world. Therefore, they didn't want to hand her over.

Grim, we know, but that seems like the universe of possibilities.

We could support that.

We are not sure they are that deep, but that is certainly the message being sent if they get away with this.

We feel you. Sometimes you hate being right.

Finally, a point of order:

We keep seeing people calling Gazans who voluntarily help Hamass ‘civilians’ in different contexts. For instance, we have also seen people say that some of the people who carried out the October 7 attacks were ‘civilians.’ No, they are not civilians. Even if they were dressed in civilian clothes, they are not civilians. You can debate whether or not they are technically part of Hamass, but they are not civilians. Under the laws of war, they are enemy combatants and should be treated as such. And if they weren’t wearing uniforms, they were dishonorable enemy combatants subject to even harsher treatment.

