'Root Out This Corruption!' Katie Pavlich Questions Comer, Habba on Left Wing Scheme
'Will Cause Evil in This Building!' Dems Melt Down at FBI HQ Over...
JD Vance Has a Message for Young Men
VIP
Looks Like 'It's Less Than 1 Percent' Will Be a Hot Talking Point...
LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just...
Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in...
Sounds Sorta DICTATOR-Y! Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Allegedly BLOCKED Trump's Truth Social in...
GARBAGE! JD Vance Breaks Out ALL the Facts in Straight-Fire Post Owning SCOLD...
NY Gov. Hochul Tries to Get Crowd to Cheer Her for Protecting Their...
VIP
Donald Trump Is Right: The Associated Press IS Ridiculous and We Should ALL...
Streisand Effect: Judge Censors Editorial Criticizing City Officials. Let’s Make Them Famo...
Cringe Benefits: Scott Jennings Says Polls Show Schumer, Crockett, and AOC Are a...
VIP
Kristi Noem: Criminal Illegal Aliens Being Apprehended Have Committed Heinous Acts with Ch...
Oh My Guard! New App Makes Renting Your Own Armed Security Detail as...

Scott Jennings DESTROYS the 'Sacred' Associated Press By Introducing Readers to Who They Really ARE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 20, 2025
Various

We know we say it a lot, but it's true ... you do not hate the mainstream media enough.

Not even close.

How can anyone believe or side with the monster who murdered the Bibas family? We are just speechless. 

Advertisement

The Associated Press should be ashamed of itself, but we know that's impossible. They'd need to have a little bit of shame in the first place to be ashamed. Look at this:

First, it's hostages, not captives.

Second, the remains they've received include those of two very small children, one a baby.

Oh, it gets so much worse. Scott Jennings with the takedown:

Hamas has said all four were killed along with guards during Israeli strikes.

Really, you guys? That's how you're reporting this story? Not only taking a bunch of terrorists at their word but printing it as if it's the truth? Meanwhile, Hamas has been 'paraded' the Bibas family bodies for all to see.

But sure, Israel did it.

What a bunch of disingenuous dipwards.

The AP clearly cares more about a certain narrative than the truth.

Recommended

LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, indeed we do.

==========================================================================

Related:

LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic)

Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in Its PLACE with 1 PERFECT Post

Sounds Sorta DICTATOR-Y! Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Allegedly BLOCKED Trump's Truth Social in Ukraine

GARBAGE! JD Vance Breaks Out ALL the Facts in Straight-Fire Post Owning SCOLD Shaming Trump Over Ukraine

HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on our Bingo Card Today BUT We'll Take It

========================================================================

Tags: ASSOCIATED PRESS HAMAS ISRAEL SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic)
Sam J.
'Will Cause Evil in This Building!' Dems Melt Down at FBI HQ Over Looming Kash Patel Confirmation
Doug P.
GARBAGE! JD Vance Breaks Out ALL the Facts in Straight-Fire Post Owning SCOLD Shaming Trump Over Ukraine
Sam J.
Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in Its PLACE with 1 PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Streisand Effect: Judge Censors Editorial Criticizing City Officials. Let’s Make Them Famous
Aaron Walker
NY Gov. Hochul Tries to Get Crowd to Cheer Her for Protecting Their Freedom to Pay Higher Taxes
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic) Sam J.
Advertisement