Scott Jennings DESTROYS the 'Sacred' Associated Press By Introducing Readers to Who They Really ARE

We know we say it a lot, but it's true ... you do not hate the mainstream media enough.

Not even close.

How can anyone believe or side with the monster who murdered the Bibas family? We are just speechless.

The Associated Press should be ashamed of itself, but we know that's impossible. They'd need to have a little bit of shame in the first place to be ashamed. Look at this:

BREAKING: Israel says it has received remains of captives handed over by Hamas as part of Gaza ceasefire. https://t.co/akqHdS7iZO — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2025

First, it's hostages, not captives.

Second, the remains they've received include those of two very small children, one a baby.

Oh, it gets so much worse. Scott Jennings with the takedown:

Hamas has said all four were killed along with guards during Israeli strikes.

Really, you guys? That's how you're reporting this story? Not only taking a bunch of terrorists at their word but printing it as if it's the truth? Meanwhile, Hamas has been 'paraded' the Bibas family bodies for all to see.

But sure, Israel did it.

What a bunch of disingenuous dipwards.

The AP clearly cares more about a certain narrative than the truth.

Notice the difference in reporting? pic.twitter.com/4PkSD9pkHJ — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 20, 2025

Yes, indeed we do.

