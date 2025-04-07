EDS in DC: Body Cam Captures Perfect Example of Elon Derangement Syndrome in...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 07, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Ah, Monday. Yes, Monday is like Rose from Titanic. It promises a new, exciting beginning, but in the end, Monday is a giant door hog and will leave you cold and alone, sinking into a frozen abyss. Have we mentioned we're not fans of Mondays?

We here at Twitchy Team have staged a full-scale assault on Mondays. We're taking them on with a barrage of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we find on Twitter/X every week.

Onward!

Mondays have a way of breaking people. 😂

Let's just hope we don't have this kind of Monday …

We've all been there. 😂

You know what always helps a little? If you guessed 'dad jokes', you're the grand prize winner of absolutely nothing, but at least you're a winner!

Good one!

LOLOLOL!

Maybe don't look at your 401 (k) at all. Just saying. (Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Twitchy Team is not a financial advisor. We do not specialize in wealth management … just sanity management … by making fun of Democrats.)

HAHA! Ouch.

Funny cats vs. funny dogs … let's do this!

We're gonna let the cats go first because, let's face it, they'd have an attitude if we made them go second.

Cats are crazy, y'all. 😂

Okay, dogs, what do you have for us?

LOL! The couch dive was perfect!

We're going to declare this one a tie, in the interest of preserving harmony.

Ha! April Fool's Day has come and gone, but, even though this is officially our last Monday Morning Meme Madness, we might try this on our friends.

(Just kidding. We're not going anywhere. Happy Late April Fool's!)

That dude has obtained something of great value right there … and he also passed the bar.

Alright, where are our Harry Potter fans? That was excellent. 😂

LOLOLOL! Yes, men are built a certain way. It's in the programming.

Some things sound way better than they are. Like 'airplane mode' on our phones. We turned it on and can't even get off the ground.

HAHA! Steve Harvey is a funny guy. Still … the funniest thing he ever did was when he ruined the Miss Universe pageant. 😂

Bwahaha!

We love it!

More of this, please!

We had to read that one a couple of times before it hit us. 😂

That's what you get for skipping work on Monday to go fishing.

Guacamole has the shelf life of a Kamala Harris campaign.

(Language Warning.)

Mama mia! 😂

To be fair … those were some nice fish.

If you got that joke, we hope your joints aren't too achy in this changing weather we've been having across much of the country.

(Yes, we got the joke.)

Bwahaha! And we're dead! 💀

Well done. 😂

Donkeys are crazy! LOL.

HAHAHA!

The reactions are great.

We knew it was coming, but it was still funny!

Unfortunately, we can concur.

Making memories … 😂

LOL. Accurate.

This method works every time! 😂

LOLOLOL! Admit it. You laughed too hard at that one.

Ah, the little-known song Do Your Pants Hang Low. 😂

LOL.

Some relationships really do form at first sight. 😂

LOLOLOL! 😂

Okay, we're going way back this week with our classic comedy clip to the Carol Burnett show.

'I saw it in the window.' 😂😂😂

We've seen this guy before, but he has some fresh victims. Whatever happens today, try to enjoy it as much as this guy loves his job!

In the immortal words of the legendary Rick Harrison: That's the best we can do.

Okay, maybe he's not that legendary. It's Monday. Give us a break. Keep your laugh tanks full and spirits high. We'll be back next week for a refill.

Until we meme again …

