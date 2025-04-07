Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday. Yes, Monday is like Rose from Titanic. It promises a new, exciting beginning, but in the end, Monday is a giant door hog and will leave you cold and alone, sinking into a frozen abyss. Have we mentioned we're not fans of Mondays?
We here at Twitchy Team have staged a full-scale assault on Mondays. We're taking them on with a barrage of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we find on Twitter/X every week.
Onward!
Monday is coming. 😮💨😂 pic.twitter.com/6J41qiVqD7— Mr.Wickwire🚀 (@MrWickwire) April 6, 2025
Mondays have a way of breaking people. 😂
Let's just hope we don't have this kind of Monday …
Me at 4pm pic.twitter.com/GG8PnUn5D3— Playteaux (@Playteaux1) April 5, 2025
We've all been there. 😂
You know what always helps a little? If you guessed 'dad jokes', you're the grand prize winner of absolutely nothing, but at least you're a winner!
Good morning, X. 😃 pic.twitter.com/fLom2sdNRW— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) March 31, 2025
Good one!
April 6, 2025
LOLOLOL!
Maybe don't look at your 401 (k) at all. Just saying. (Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Twitchy Team is not a financial advisor. We do not specialize in wealth management … just sanity management … by making fun of Democrats.)
😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/5TD52NTd5w— Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 31, 2025
HAHA! Ouch.
Funny cats vs. funny dogs … let's do this!
We're gonna let the cats go first because, let's face it, they'd have an attitude if we made them go second.
Cats are terrorists 😂 pic.twitter.com/19geINdDlp— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) April 6, 2025
Cats are crazy, y'all. 😂
Okay, dogs, what do you have for us?
Golden Retrievers are so funny. Definitely the orange cats of the canine world pic.twitter.com/9557ZPbQxQ— Jayroo (@jayroo69) April 2, 2025
LOL! The couch dive was perfect!
We're going to declare this one a tie, in the interest of preserving harmony.
Gonna leave this in the break room just to piss off the ICU nurses. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZB5TvDvzBe— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) April 1, 2025
Ha! April Fool's Day has come and gone, but, even though this is officially our last Monday Morning Meme Madness, we might try this on our friends.
(Just kidding. We're not going anywhere. Happy Late April Fool's!)
She was ready for whatever result 😂 pic.twitter.com/75m5eVuBEn— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 31, 2025
That dude has obtained something of great value right there … and he also passed the bar.
https://t.co/zzy86EUcqw pic.twitter.com/My4mmdEkjW— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 2, 2025
Alright, where are our Harry Potter fans? That was excellent. 😂
Relationship Realities 🤷😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nOcac4JfU3— 🔥Mystical🔥 ❄️Peggy❄️ (@Mystic1___) March 29, 2025
LOLOLOL! Yes, men are built a certain way. It's in the programming.
April 2, 2025
Some things sound way better than they are. Like 'airplane mode' on our phones. We turned it on and can't even get off the ground.
March 29, 2025
HAHA! Steve Harvey is a funny guy. Still … the funniest thing he ever did was when he ruined the Miss Universe pageant. 😂
April 3, 2025
Bwahaha!
April 3, 2025
We love it!
Indiana Pacers used an AI filter to make all LA Lakers fans cry on the big screen 😭 pic.twitter.com/ssX0ALD2ms— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 31, 2025
More of this, please!
Star Wars humor is killer funny! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LywNZHSwq2— Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) April 2, 2025
We had to read that one a couple of times before it hit us. 😂
Legend 👍 pic.twitter.com/PPLwouB68S— Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) April 1, 2025
That's what you get for skipping work on Monday to go fishing.
Yes. pic.twitter.com/p887Ubl2eB— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) April 7, 2025
Guacamole has the shelf life of a Kamala Harris campaign.
(Language Warning.)
🤣🤣— Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) April 6, 2025
Where my Italian X fam at?!
Be honest... have you had this fight before? 😂
I'm crying laughing at some of the reactions (totally on their team though)!! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/fA2cEv4nbt
Mama mia! 😂
April 5, 2025
To be fair … those were some nice fish.
IYKYK pic.twitter.com/nGc9siOxcX— Judianna (@Judianna) April 6, 2025
If you got that joke, we hope your joints aren't too achy in this changing weather we've been having across much of the country.
(Yes, we got the joke.)
The dry delivery makes the joke even funnier.🤣 pic.twitter.com/YDnHzIYkS7— Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 5, 2025
Bwahaha! And we're dead! 💀
April 5, 2025
Well done. 😂
I still want a donkey. :) pic.twitter.com/Hw1nRH7SKX— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 5, 2025
Donkeys are crazy! LOL.
Movie theaters don't want you to know about this one simple trick pic.twitter.com/ETDAMN1Xo4— more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) April 5, 2025
HAHAHA!
Harmless pranks are fun. pic.twitter.com/ngykIP6lgT— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2025
The reactions are great.
GM!— Prints.and.the.Revolution (@PrintsandtheRev) April 5, 2025
Have a great Saturday!!! pic.twitter.com/NFHvJCIj9w
We knew it was coming, but it was still funny!
Good morning all. Happy Friday!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) April 4, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/9HfpY8uFKc
Unfortunately, we can concur.
Drive Thru Safari Mayhem pic.twitter.com/0qG8BsSzCS— Playteaux (@Playteaux1) April 5, 2025
Making memories … 😂
My toddler after being told he can’t eat a battery pic.twitter.com/loxnoiuGnN— Magills (@magills_) April 6, 2025
LOL. Accurate.
January 22, 2025
This method works every time! 😂
April 5, 2025
LOLOLOL! Admit it. You laughed too hard at that one.
What the what?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/OjA7AeW1kf— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 4, 2025
Ah, the little-known song Do Your Pants Hang Low. 😂
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dU7O42z9N0— Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) April 6, 2025
LOL.
It's funny how this works. pic.twitter.com/sRIsH37IAR— Booker (@RealBookerScott) March 30, 2025
Some relationships really do form at first sight. 😂
This will never not be funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FzxKIKzlt4— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 1, 2025
LOLOLOL! 😂
Okay, we're going way back this week with our classic comedy clip to the Carol Burnett show.
'I saw it in the window.' 😂😂😂
This guy definitely loves his job 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jf5RSK8M1x— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 30, 2025
We've seen this guy before, but he has some fresh victims. Whatever happens today, try to enjoy it as much as this guy loves his job!
In the immortal words of the legendary Rick Harrison: That's the best we can do.
Okay, maybe he's not that legendary. It's Monday. Give us a break. Keep your laugh tanks full and spirits high. We'll be back next week for a refill.
Until we meme again …
