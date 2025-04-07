Ah, Monday. Yes, Monday is like Rose from Titanic. It promises a new, exciting beginning, but in the end, Monday is a giant door hog and will leave you cold and alone, sinking into a frozen abyss. Have we mentioned we're not fans of Mondays?

We here at Twitchy Team have staged a full-scale assault on Mondays. We're taking them on with a barrage of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we find on Twitter/X every week.

Onward!

Mondays have a way of breaking people. 😂

Let's just hope we don't have this kind of Monday …

We've all been there. 😂

You know what always helps a little? If you guessed 'dad jokes', you're the grand prize winner of absolutely nothing, but at least you're a winner!

Good one!

LOLOLOL!

Maybe don't look at your 401 (k) at all. Just saying. (Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Twitchy Team is not a financial advisor. We do not specialize in wealth management … just sanity management … by making fun of Democrats.)

HAHA! Ouch.

Funny cats vs. funny dogs … let's do this!

We're gonna let the cats go first because, let's face it, they'd have an attitude if we made them go second.

Cats are crazy, y'all. 😂

Okay, dogs, what do you have for us?

Golden Retrievers are so funny. Definitely the orange cats of the canine world pic.twitter.com/9557ZPbQxQ — Jayroo (@jayroo69) April 2, 2025

LOL! The couch dive was perfect!

We're going to declare this one a tie, in the interest of preserving harmony.

Gonna leave this in the break room just to piss off the ICU nurses. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZB5TvDvzBe — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) April 1, 2025

Ha! April Fool's Day has come and gone, but, even though this is officially our last Monday Morning Meme Madness, we might try this on our friends.

(Just kidding. We're not going anywhere. Happy Late April Fool's!)

She was ready for whatever result 😂 pic.twitter.com/75m5eVuBEn — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 31, 2025

That dude has obtained something of great value right there … and he also passed the bar.

Alright, where are our Harry Potter fans? That was excellent. 😂

LOLOLOL! Yes, men are built a certain way. It's in the programming.

Some things sound way better than they are. Like 'airplane mode' on our phones. We turned it on and can't even get off the ground.

HAHA! Steve Harvey is a funny guy. Still … the funniest thing he ever did was when he ruined the Miss Universe pageant. 😂

Bwahaha!

We love it!

Indiana Pacers used an AI filter to make all LA Lakers fans cry on the big screen 😭 pic.twitter.com/ssX0ALD2ms — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 31, 2025

More of this, please!

Star Wars humor is killer funny! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LywNZHSwq2 — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) April 2, 2025

We had to read that one a couple of times before it hit us. 😂

That's what you get for skipping work on Monday to go fishing.

Guacamole has the shelf life of a Kamala Harris campaign.

(Language Warning.)

🤣🤣

Where my Italian X fam at?!



Be honest... have you had this fight before? 😂



I'm crying laughing at some of the reactions (totally on their team though)!! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/fA2cEv4nbt — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) April 6, 2025

Mama mia! 😂

To be fair … those were some nice fish.

If you got that joke, we hope your joints aren't too achy in this changing weather we've been having across much of the country.

(Yes, we got the joke.)

The dry delivery makes the joke even funnier.🤣 pic.twitter.com/YDnHzIYkS7 — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 5, 2025

Bwahaha! And we're dead! 💀

Well done. 😂

I still want a donkey. :) pic.twitter.com/Hw1nRH7SKX — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 5, 2025

Donkeys are crazy! LOL.

Movie theaters don't want you to know about this one simple trick pic.twitter.com/ETDAMN1Xo4 — more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) April 5, 2025

HAHAHA!

Harmless pranks are fun. pic.twitter.com/ngykIP6lgT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2025

The reactions are great.

We knew it was coming, but it was still funny!

Unfortunately, we can concur.

Drive Thru Safari Mayhem pic.twitter.com/0qG8BsSzCS — Playteaux (@Playteaux1) April 5, 2025

Making memories … 😂

My toddler after being told he can’t eat a battery pic.twitter.com/loxnoiuGnN — Magills (@magills_) April 6, 2025

LOL. Accurate.

This method works every time! 😂

LOLOLOL! Admit it. You laughed too hard at that one.

Ah, the little-known song Do Your Pants Hang Low. 😂

LOL.

Some relationships really do form at first sight. 😂

This will never not be funny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FzxKIKzlt4 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 1, 2025

LOLOLOL! 😂

Okay, we're going way back this week with our classic comedy clip to the Carol Burnett show.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

'I saw it in the window.' 😂😂😂

This guy definitely loves his job 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jf5RSK8M1x — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 30, 2025

We've seen this guy before, but he has some fresh victims. Whatever happens today, try to enjoy it as much as this guy loves his job!

In the immortal words of the legendary Rick Harrison: That's the best we can do.

Okay, maybe he's not that legendary. It's Monday. Give us a break. Keep your laugh tanks full and spirits high. We'll be back next week for a refill.

Until we meme again …