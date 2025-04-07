Rep. Eric Swalwell Thinks Eric Swalwell Looked Pretty Tough on That 'Hands Off' Rally Stage

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Eric Swalwell continued the trend of members of Congress using obscenities on their official social media accounts. We believe he was trying to sound tough when he posted this Sunday:

Advertisement

If you enabled him in becoming president may I suggest you shut the fuck up? https://t.co/Bf2YBX2PVD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 6, 2025

Swalwell was pretty fired up on Sunday. We didn't realize that he'd appeared at the "Hands Off!" protest at the National Mall, where they kicked off the following chant:

Anti-Trump Protestors in DC rev up a chant:



"No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!"



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e49xyNRfmw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

Is that what they were protesting? The KKK?

Swalwell posted video of himself at the podium, and the thought he looked pretty tough there as well:

This is what kicking fascism’s ass looks like. #HandsOff pic.twitter.com/b3EqY7XR8z — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 6, 2025

We need to stop those fascists who are trying to shrink the federal bureaucracy and return power to the citizens.

Real warrior you are😂😂😂 — Nyla (@Nyst51) April 7, 2025

Gotta love how “fascist” and “Nazi” have become the go-to buzzwords for Democrats, used not because they apply, but because they ran out of actual arguments. — Mikey Romero (@RomeroMikey) April 7, 2025

Pansy ass beta male. — Irving Zisman (@TV3DP) April 7, 2025

Oh, honey. Bless your heart. 😂 — Khaleesi (@harperjulia1955) April 7, 2025

The party of "outrage" 😂 — AA Fitness (@drewbie1980) April 7, 2025

All I see is a pussy running his mouth. — Gregory James (@GJM0017) April 7, 2025

Can you believe this guy ran for president?

No, this is what idiotic honey-potted ass clowns look liike. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) April 7, 2025

Boomers and cat ladies. — Qbrink (@ShawnB20031) April 7, 2025

fAscIsM



You wouldn't even be able to describe it if you wanted to.



We have checks and balances in America, genius. — 🩺 Dr. Napervillain Bunny🐰 (@Type07Safety) April 7, 2025

You’re protesting fascism on the app the “fascist” owns. Only someone as dumb as you could be an elected democrat from California — pushpop (@pushpop01196280) April 7, 2025

OMG, dude, you're hilarious. — John Wilkinson (@JohnWil60992273) April 7, 2025

If only you had your hands off that Chinese spy you banged. Maybe then we would listen to what you had to say — Awesdrew34🇺🇸 (@awesdrew45) April 7, 2025

Yeah, extreme fascism. — DEC (@DECdecalogue) April 7, 2025

Someone use AI to add Swalwell into that photo where he belongs.

It's remarkable that the Democrats have come out squarely on the side of government waste, fraud, and corruption, as well as illegal immigration. They just have to reflexively attack anything President Donald Trump does.

***