Jurassic Bark: Scientists Resurrect Once-Extinct Dire Wolf
'Inverse Cramer Undefeated': That Black Monday at the Stock Market Didn't Happen
LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal...
SCOTUS Says Administration Can Continue to Deport Tren de Aragua Gang Members
The Left Sucks at Analogies: We're All Passengers and the Pilot Is Having...
Great Job, Gavin! Fox News Takes a Look at Devastating Impact of CA's...
Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories
'Mom, I Am So Proud of You:' Vice President Vance Celebrates His Mom's...
Axios: Average Household Will Lose $3,800 in Purchasing Power Over Tariffs
Anti-Science Worm John Oliver Takes the Time to Mansplain That Women's Sports Aren't...
Appeals Court Rules in Favor of DOGE Accessing 'Sensitive Information'
No One Is Above the Law, Except In San Francisco Where Speeding Tickets...
Bill Maher and Chris Cuomo Say the Quiet Part About Jasmine Crockett OUT...
Hello, Defamation! DNC Chair Ken Martin Says RFK Jr.'s at Fault for (Possible)...

Rep. Eric Swalwell Thinks Eric Swalwell Looked Pretty Tough on That 'Hands Off' Rally Stage

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Eric Swalwell continued the trend of members of Congress using obscenities on their official social media accounts. We believe he was trying to sound tough when he posted this Sunday:

Advertisement

Swalwell was pretty fired up on Sunday. We didn't realize that he'd appeared at the "Hands Off!" protest at the National Mall, where they kicked off the following chant:

Is that what they were protesting? The KKK?

Swalwell posted video of himself at the podium, and the thought he looked pretty tough there as well:

We need to stop those fascists who are trying to shrink the federal bureaucracy and return power to the citizens.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Can you believe this guy ran for president?

Someone use AI to add Swalwell into that photo where he belongs. 

It's remarkable that the Democrats have come out squarely on the side of government waste, fraud, and corruption, as well as illegal immigration. They just have to reflexively attack anything President Donald Trump does.

***

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL FASCISM PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jurassic Bark: Scientists Resurrect Once-Extinct Dire Wolf
Amy Curtis
Bill Maher and Chris Cuomo Say the Quiet Part About Jasmine Crockett OUT LOUD and Cue the Shrieking (Vid)
Sam J.
'Inverse Cramer Undefeated': That Black Monday at the Stock Market Didn't Happen
Brett T.
Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories
Brett T.
LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal Immigrant Deportations
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement