Crazy Eyes: Sen. Cory Booker Posts a Disturbingly Close-Up ‘No Kings’ Video

Two things. Sen. Cory Booker is obviously looking at a 2028 presidential run. He's doing everything he can to raise his profile, including publishing his 25-hour not-a-filibuster and posting videos like this one. It's dated Saturday, so we're wondering if his aides had the day off, which is why he had to hold the camera himself. Not only is he uncomfortably close to the lens … he zooms in to make his face even bigger.

And, obviously, his message is stupid. "We are a democracy." Yes, we are a democracy and we held and election and the American people chose Donald Trump to be their president. But the unelected judiciary is doing everything it can to make sure all of the campaign promises we endorsed are blocked.

We like how he managed to get a quick clip of Sen. Alex Padilla's stunt in there so quickly.

In America, we have no kings. pic.twitter.com/BhUIxHUBHV — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) June 14, 2025

Just as an aside, whoever came up with "No Kings" as the theme of their nationwide protest needs to go back to the drawing board. Lame.

But your party is stuffed with drama queens. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 14, 2025

Has anyone told Cory Booker about District Court Judges yet? — Rhinohelix (@Rhinohelix) June 14, 2025

If you want to save democracy, deal with them first.

No king, but America does have one GREAT President, the best —Donald J Trump!!!! — Julie (@jules4u11) June 14, 2025

This is correct, we have elected Presidents. Just as we have now. — Storm Trader (@StormTrader2005) June 14, 2025

Said by a leader of the party that installed their last presidential candidate over the sitting president who won the primaries is laughable at best.



No Kings though right? — CW Broesamle (@CWBroesamle) June 14, 2025

The kingmakers at work.

Kong Donald the First!!! pic.twitter.com/AoOx4foQ4y — Hugh Jaynus (@Just_Ed609) June 14, 2025

Happy Birthday to our MAGA King pic.twitter.com/mL5qoFtLGa — MAGABoss2024 🇺🇸✝️ (@MagaBoss2024) June 14, 2025

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING TRUMP, AMERICA LOVES YOU SIRE. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/krvaSAQfWQ — The Red Fish Fryer (@TheRedFishFry) June 14, 2025

Nope, but we do have the King of all Presidents! pic.twitter.com/6sZC34I3XE — Cindy K (@CindyKwiatkow11) June 14, 2025

We do now….

KING TRUMP! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Y9uTvrneh4 — Kim Chess (@Chess1771986Kim) June 14, 2025

Cory, explain “KINGS” to me, what is your definition? — Tony (@TonyDGianino) June 14, 2025

Raging psycho eyes much ? — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) June 14, 2025

He does have the crazy eyes. Just look:

Democrats are complicit in violence and murder. They should all resign and turn themselves in! pic.twitter.com/c2Kfl50VHb — TRUMP TRUTHS TRUMP IS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! (@Trumpwonbigly1) June 14, 2025

Close up, crazy eyes videos aren’t it — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) June 14, 2025

In America, we have ….. pic.twitter.com/SGfk3PuN86 — Gif And Let Die l𓁹 𓁹l (@jcvsqz) June 14, 2025

Says the guy who claims himself to be Spartacus pic.twitter.com/UySV6AbSsI — Kim Chess (@Chess1771986Kim) June 14, 2025

You're funny when you're trying to be tough.



Yes, we have No Kings. Thanks for noticing. — John Malverne (@JohnMalverne) June 14, 2025

I love when Booker tries to act like a tough guy. Pathetic. — thewedge.us🇺🇸 (@TheWedgeUS) June 14, 2025

The party that installed its candidate without a single vote is worried about having an unelected king. He's correct: in America, we have no kings. We have a democratically elected president. Booker thinks he's going to be president … good one.

