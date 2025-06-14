Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse
VIP
Of Kings and Temu Activists: The Laughable Protesters of the Modern Democratic Party
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow
Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on...
Law Prof Claims Trump Normalized Political Violence With J6 Pardons
MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)
VIP
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging...
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't...
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)
VIP
Eric Swalwell Still Wants ICE Unmasked Despite Threat of Doxxing and Violence but...
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...

Crazy Eyes: Sen. Cory Booker Posts a Disturbingly Close-Up ‘No Kings’ Video

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Two things. Sen. Cory Booker is obviously looking at a 2028 presidential run. He's doing everything he can to raise his profile, including publishing his 25-hour not-a-filibuster and posting videos like this one. It's dated Saturday, so we're wondering if his aides had the day off, which is why he had to hold the camera himself. Not only is he uncomfortably close to the lens … he zooms in to make his face even bigger.

Advertisement

And, obviously, his message is stupid. "We are a democracy." Yes, we are a democracy and we held and election and the American people chose Donald Trump to be their president. But the unelected judiciary is doing everything it can to make sure all of the campaign promises we endorsed are blocked.

We like how he managed to get a quick clip of Sen. Alex Padilla's stunt in there so quickly.

Just as an aside, whoever came up with "No Kings" as the theme of their nationwide protest needs to go back to the drawing board. Lame.

If you want to save democracy, deal with them first.

Recommended

Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
Brett T.
Advertisement

The kingmakers at work.

He does have the crazy eyes. Just look:

Advertisement

The party that installed its candidate without a single vote is worried about having an unelected king. He's correct: in America, we have no kings. We have a democratically elected president. Booker thinks he's going to be president … good one.

***

Tags: CORY BOOKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
Brett T.
'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow
Brett T.
MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)
Grateful Calvin
Of Kings and Temu Activists: The Laughable Protesters of the Modern Democratic Party
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on Flag Day
Brett T.
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade Brett T.
Advertisement