But Trump! Tim Kaine Isn’t Too Worried His Former Running Mate’s Husband Is Featured in Epstein Files

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on December 21, 2025

Former President Bill Clinton is featured heavily in the initial release of Jeffrey Epstein's DOJ files. Of course, Democrats are screaming this is proof that President Trump is guilty. It’s Democrats saying this; it’s not going to make sense. These Clinton-centric photos have ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats scrambling to either ignore them, cook up wild conspiracy theories, or act like it’s no big deal. On Sunday, Kristen Welker of NBC’s Meet the Press asked Democrat Tim Kaine how Clinton should respond.

Kaine naturally shifted the focus back on Trump. (WATCH)

We really need a strict rule that forbids ‘But Trump’ in interviews.

One photo features Clinton relaxing in a pool with a girl/woman’s face concealed with a black bar.

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange
Grateful Calvin
We covered that Saturday. You can read about it here.

Posters suggest that Kaine and Bill Clinton are concerned about being terminated by the same vengeful person. Guess who?

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Bill Clinton to do any interviews anytime soon.

Commenters noticed that Welker and other media drones are giving Bill Clinton the benefit of the doubt, something they wouldn’t do for Trump.

Democrats are so desperate to get Trump that they’re sacrificing Bill Clinton to get him. They gambled that the Epstein files would incriminate the current White House resident. Instead, only one president appears to be guilty, and it’s not Trump.

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange
Grateful Calvin
