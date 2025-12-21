But Trump! Tim Kaine Isn’t Too Worried His Former Running Mate’s Husband Is Featured in Epstein Files

Former President Bill Clinton is featured heavily in the initial release of Jeffrey Epstein's DOJ files. Of course, Democrats are screaming this is proof that President Trump is guilty. It’s Democrats saying this; it’s not going to make sense. These Clinton-centric photos have ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats scrambling to either ignore them, cook up wild conspiracy theories, or act like it’s no big deal. On Sunday, Kristen Welker of NBC’s Meet the Press asked Democrat Tim Kaine how Clinton should respond.

Kaine naturally shifted the focus back on Trump. (WATCH)

Welker: Doesn’t Bill Clinton owe the public an explanation on his relationship with Epstein?



Kaine: “If there are unanswered questions he should address them and I suspect he will."



Oh, sure, Tim. Right. Any minute now. pic.twitter.com/RveAy87lRd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

Always but Trump — TheJustin (@JustinCParker3) December 21, 2025

Yeah. I left that little nugget in there at the end.



Always a BUT TRUMP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

Always. It’s pathetic — TheJustin (@JustinCParker3) December 21, 2025

We really need a strict rule that forbids ‘But Trump’ in interviews.

One photo features Clinton relaxing in a pool with a girl/woman’s face concealed with a black bar.

"I did not swim with that woman" — TheLashingTongue (@BelleSanditon) December 21, 2025

Legit lol’d on this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

With Slick Willie, it doesn't matter what he says at this point because it's usually all untrue. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) December 21, 2025

It’s been quite interesting to watch the wildly different reactions to these photos versus the Hawaiian tropic models photo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

We covered that Saturday. You can read about it here.

Posters suggest that Kaine and Bill Clinton are concerned about being terminated by the same vengeful person. Guess who?

Not gonna happen.

He knows what will happen if he says anything different. pic.twitter.com/E8gKNqHMQF — LooseChange452 (@LooseChange452) December 21, 2025

Bill might be too busy running from what’s her name to answer questions right now. — Brad Poggi (@BPo4850) December 21, 2025

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Bill Clinton to do any interviews anytime soon.

Commenters noticed that Welker and other media drones are giving Bill Clinton the benefit of the doubt, something they wouldn’t do for Trump.

With Clinton, it doesn’t imply any wrongdoing? Did she hear what she just said? So what is she saying only if there’s a picture of Trump it’s wrong doing? These people make me sick. — Marlene (@marlygad) December 21, 2025

Would propagandist Welker be so dismissive if Trump had all of these pictures taken.? Notice all the caveats she throws out there for Clinton. — PM Badger (@Oltedlou1) December 21, 2025

But Trump is being accused of wrong doing for photos of public events — A. Grace (@AndreaG92476234) December 21, 2025

He has officially been thrown under the bus! Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. — MrWizard (@MrWizard1776) December 21, 2025

They could care less about Clinton. This is another "Get Trump" operation. And whatever is released will never be enough. — Harmonica 🇺🇸 (@bar94boss) December 21, 2025

Democrats are so desperate to get Trump that they’re sacrificing Bill Clinton to get him. They gambled that the Epstein files would incriminate the current White House resident. Instead, only one president appears to be guilty, and it’s not Trump.

