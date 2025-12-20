MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill Clinton’s Real Epstein Pics

The Democrats tried to get ahead of Friday’s Epstein files release by posting an already public 1990s picture of President Donald Trump with adult female beauty pageant contestants. The Democrats put black bars over the women’s faces to give the appearance that Trump was with underage sexual assault victims. On Friday, genuine pictures of former President Bill Clinton from the Epstein files were released. MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin lied about the Dem-manipulated Trump pic.

Advertisement

You can guess how she covered Clinton’s real pics. (WATCH)

MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin on Trump/Epstein redacted photos that were debunked: The photos show Trump with what could be "minors and/or survivors."



Rubin on newly released Bill Clinton/Epstein redacted photos: The photos show Clinton with “other people” and lack context.



The White… pic.twitter.com/xqZU45TPg0 — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) December 20, 2025

Sometimes you just have to laugh at Lisa Rubin and her ilk. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) December 19, 2025

They're just obvious about it. They don't even try to hide their bias. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 19, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are running out of hoaxes; now it’s time to throw whatever they can against the wall in hopes it sticks to Trump. Media hacks don’t care that their bias is on full display.

Commenters suggest the beauty pageant contestants should sue for falsely being labeled as sex crime victims.

Lisa Rubin is a lying fraud.



The beauty pageant contestants should sue her. pic.twitter.com/FgAfRLijgr — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 19, 2025

Another propaganda press ‘expert’ paid to hoax, obfuscate and lie — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2025

Isn’t that what they’ve always been paid for?

Posters know if Trump replaced Clinton in the Epstein file’s photos, the ‘news’ would be celebrating and gleefully covering it non-stop.

Imagine the Media reaction right now if the Bill Clinton photo was Trump instead.



They’d be at DefCon 1 and this would be 2-week news cycle. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 20, 2025

They went nuclear over a previously public photo of Trump with adult models — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 20, 2025

The difference in reactions tells us everything.

Posters say they know why the legacy media is doing this.

The legacy media protects the darkness it does not expose it. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 19, 2025

The legacy media is the darkness — Larry (@Larry092218801) December 20, 2025

They only care about one thing: Get Trump. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2025

No matter what gets released they’re going to claim the “real evidence” is being withheld — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) December 20, 2025

That’s the truth. No matter what is released from the Epstein files, Democrats and their media goons are going to lie that there are more files and they’re being hidden or scrubbed by Trump. This will never be over for them. They’ll launch a new conspiracy theory and flood the airwaves with it, and they won't hesitate to throw a few more fake pics into the mix.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!