MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill Clinton’s Real Epstein Pics

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 PM on December 20, 2025
Townhall Media

The Democrats tried to get ahead of Friday’s Epstein files release by posting an already public 1990s picture of President Donald Trump with adult female beauty pageant contestants. The Democrats put black bars over the women’s faces to give the appearance that Trump was with underage sexual assault victims. On Friday, genuine pictures of former President Bill Clinton from the Epstein files were released. MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin lied about the Dem-manipulated Trump pic.

You can guess how she covered Clinton’s real pics. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are running out of hoaxes; now it’s time to throw whatever they can against the wall in hopes it sticks to Trump. Media hacks don’t care that their bias is on full display.

Commenters suggest the beauty pageant contestants should sue for falsely being labeled as sex crime victims.

Isn’t that what they’ve always been paid for?

Posters know if Trump replaced Clinton in the Epstein file’s photos, the ‘news’ would be celebrating and gleefully covering it non-stop.

The difference in reactions tells us everything.

Posters say they know why the legacy media is doing this.

That’s the truth. No matter what is released from the Epstein files, Democrats and their media goons are going to lie that there are more files and they’re being hidden or scrubbed by Trump. This will never be over for them. They’ll launch a new conspiracy theory and flood the airwaves with it, and they won't hesitate to throw a few more fake pics into the mix.

