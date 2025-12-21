New Reason to Skip Seattle: Government Says Just Flush the Rats Climbing Your Toilet

If you needed another reason not to move to Seattle, this latest PSA from government will probably do it.

Cartoon PSA advises to flush rats if climbing up and invading toilets — and social media goes wild https://t.co/HrMm2Jo3gA pic.twitter.com/I3ygopD6Tq — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2025

Yes, they really did advise folks to flush the rats that came up through the toilet. Gag!

This PSA had social media clogged with one-liners. A whacky government cartoon warned Seattle residents how to deal with rats that might climb up from flooded sewers into toilets – but social media just couldn’t take it seriously. The Public Health — Seattle & King County Facebook page posted a series of cartoons that gave residents a step-by-step on flushing the rodents back down the drain if they creep up into homes during heavy rain or flooding. “Try to stay calm,” the deadpan post says, with a cartoon of one of the critters peeking out of a toilet bowl and at a surprised woman. “That might not be easy under the circumstances. “Close the lid and flush,” it says and shows the wincing woman trapping the rat under the lid. The ad tells residents if that doesn’t work, run to the kitchen to get some dish soap — “your new best friend,” which will make the animal slide down the drain easier.

Try to stay calm? Um, no.

This is what happens when bureaucratic idiocy meets zero common sense. Flushing live rats is a recipe for a plumbing disaster and a biohazard nightmare, yet 'experts' are actually promoting it as advice. They think the public is as brain-dead as the people who drew this cartoon.… — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) December 22, 2025

Didn't the rats just come up through the same toilet they are now suggesting they flush it down? What will make the rat goes away this time? This is so gross!

Well, that's one way to handle a rat problem! It's definitely a creative way to raise awareness about unexpected pests in the home. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) December 22, 2025

A woman using the restroom and finding a rat will raise awareness for sure! Particularly to any man in the vicinity.

NOPE! Due to flooding in Seattle WA you may have rats in your toilet. Here is what to do.

Here's what to do if you find a rat coming through your toilet following heavy Western Washington rain and floods.https://t.co/ONUAM3csUD pic.twitter.com/228Brp2fni — Freedom_will_MAGA (@kathie_freedom1) December 20, 2025

The better choice is to just move. Forever.

Wait, how many of the Ten Plagues should we expect? We already got Darkness, then Floods, now Vermin?? — MG (@MartinSGoldberg) December 20, 2025

So real.

