New Reason to Skip Seattle: Government Says Just Flush the Rats Climbing Your Toilet

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/Martha Irvine

If you needed another reason not to move to Seattle, this latest PSA from government will probably do it. 

Advertisement

Yes, they really did advise folks to flush the rats that came up through the toilet. Gag!

This PSA had social media clogged with one-liners.

A whacky government cartoon warned Seattle residents how to deal with rats that might climb up from flooded sewers into toilets – but social media just couldn’t take it seriously.

The Public Health — Seattle & King County Facebook page posted a series of cartoons that gave residents a step-by-step on flushing the rodents back down the drain if they creep up into homes during heavy rain or flooding. 

“Try to stay calm,” the deadpan post says, with a cartoon of one of the critters peeking out of a toilet bowl and at a surprised woman. “That might not be easy under the circumstances.

“Close the lid and flush,” it says and shows the wincing woman trapping the rat under the lid.

The ad tells residents if that doesn’t work, run to the kitchen to get some dish soap — “your new best friend,” which will make the animal slide down the drain easier.

Try to stay calm? Um, no.

Didn't the rats just come up through the same toilet they are now suggesting they flush it down? What will make the rat goes away this time? This is so gross!

Advertisement

A woman using the restroom and finding a rat will raise awareness for sure! Particularly to any man in the vicinity. 

The better choice is to just move. Forever.

So real.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

