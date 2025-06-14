VIP
Fox News Interviews Sad and Scared 'No Kings' Protester Who Worries About Everything
Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law
Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse
VIP
Of Kings and Temu Activists: The Laughable Protesters of the Modern Democratic Party
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow
Crazy Eyes: Sen. Cory Booker Posts a Disturbingly Close-Up ‘No Kings’ Video
Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on...
Law Prof Claims Trump Normalized Political Violence With J6 Pardons
MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)
VIP
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging...
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't...
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!

MSNBC Crew Pretty Shocked the DC Military Parade Didn't Have More of a N. Korea and Hitler Vibe

Doug P. | 10:15 PM on June 14, 2025
Twitchy

In the days and even weeks leading up to the military parade today in Washington, DC, the Democrats and lefty media have been calling it an event worthy of a dictator from North Korea or any other totalitarian nation. 

Advertisement

In actuality the parade was to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, all while the Democrats were participating in "No Kings" demonstrations in various cities around the country. If the U.S. actually had a despotic "King" the protests would have been shut down but of course that didn't happen and the protesters didn't seem to notice the irony. At least people who make Handmaid's Tale costumes might have made some money.

The lefty narratives about the military parade in DC have ranged from complete lies, such as "Trump's making the military march to honor his birthday" to stuff like this from California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was hoping the parade would be rained out. Walz never made any such wishes for BLS or antifa riots. 

As expected, the parade turned out to be a wonderful display of patriotism, which of course the Democrats hated. But on MSNBC they couldn't put a negative spin on it so what their viewers heard was basically shock that the event didn't have a "dark, malevolent energy":

Recommended

Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law
Brett T.
Advertisement

Sorry this is happening to you, MSNBC. 

You can also tell none of them have ever been to a Trump rally.

The only time a Trump rally has gotten "dark" was when somebody tried to assassinate the candidate who was speaking.

The MSNBC confusion makes sense when you realize what their definition of "optimistic and positive" is:

Yep!

Traditional American values and the display of them really throw the Left for a loop. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law
Brett T.
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
Brett T.
Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse
Brett T.
'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow
Brett T.
Of Kings and Temu Activists: The Laughable Protesters of the Modern Democratic Party
FuzzyChimp
Crazy Eyes: Sen. Cory Booker Posts a Disturbingly Close-Up ‘No Kings’ Video
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law Brett T.
Advertisement