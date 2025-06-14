MSNBC Crew Pretty Shocked the DC Military Parade Didn't Have More of a N. Korea and Hitler Vibe

In the days and even weeks leading up to the military parade today in Washington, DC, the Democrats and lefty media have been calling it an event worthy of a dictator from North Korea or any other totalitarian nation.

In actuality the parade was to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, all while the Democrats were participating in "No Kings" demonstrations in various cities around the country. If the U.S. actually had a despotic "King" the protests would have been shut down but of course that didn't happen and the protesters didn't seem to notice the irony. At least people who make Handmaid's Tale costumes might have made some money.

The lefty narratives about the military parade in DC have ranged from complete lies, such as "Trump's making the military march to honor his birthday" to stuff like this from California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Trump's parade is nothing more than a vulgar demonstration of just how weak he is.



It's the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, Putin -- dictators around the world that are weak and desperate.



It's as small as it gets. But that's Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/0ehXPXdDhc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 13, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was hoping the parade would be rained out. Walz never made any such wishes for BLS or antifa riots.

As expected, the parade turned out to be a wonderful display of patriotism, which of course the Democrats hated. But on MSNBC they couldn't put a negative spin on it so what their viewers heard was basically shock that the event didn't have a "dark, malevolent energy":

Over at MSNBC, they're almost SHOCKED the celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday isn't "tense" and doesn't have "dark, malevolent energy."



These people... pic.twitter.com/ZO0fxWohsI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 15, 2025

Sorry this is happening to you, MSNBC.

You can also tell none of them have ever been to a Trump rally.

Since when are Trump rallies tense and dark? That dude doesn't know what the hell he's talking about. — Brian (@Rugbyfish33) June 15, 2025

The only time a Trump rally has gotten "dark" was when somebody tried to assassinate the candidate who was speaking.

The MSNBC confusion makes sense when you realize what their definition of "optimistic and positive" is:

What the hell is wrong with them? As usual, always projecting. https://t.co/EeH05lguQV pic.twitter.com/RjOyUgIlBl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 15, 2025

Yep!

They're surprised normal people are acting normally. What it must be like to be in such a bubble that these sorts of things are surprising. https://t.co/TMLXZjUTh1 — Brittany (@bccover) June 15, 2025

Traditional American values and the display of them really throw the Left for a loop.