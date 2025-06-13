Gavin Newsom's Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake Over 'Weakness' Slam on Trump's Army Parade

Tomorrow there will be a parade in Washington DC to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The day will also bring with it assorted lefties having fits at "No Kings" protests in many cities around the country. Guess which one the Democrats will be embracing.

Joy Behar of "The View" spotted coincidental timing of Trump's birthday being on the same day as the 250th anniversary of the Army (just when you thought somebody on that show couldn't get dumber), but California Gov. Gavin Newsom also attempted to make a mockery out of Saturday's celebration of the Army:

Trump's parade is nothing more than a vulgar demonstration of just how weak he is.



It's the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, Putin -- dictators around the world that are weak and desperate.



It's as small as it gets. But that's Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/0ehXPXdDhc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 13, 2025

Really?

Maybe Trump should have invited some ChiComs to take part so Newsom would be more open to the idea:

Didn't... didn't you clean up San Francisco for Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to have a little parade? https://t.co/RAkuNOwUPj pic.twitter.com/QNbmA3PQRZ — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 13, 2025

Why yes, yes he did.

If it was a parade for him, I’d agree. But it’s a parade for the military and for Americans, neither of whom you care about. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 13, 2025

If Trump had a parade for criminal illegals maybe Newsom and the Democrats would be more open to the idea.

Everyone should check out Gavin Newsom‘s daily parade of human suffering and garbage throughout the streets of California pic.twitter.com/XFXOte0QvI — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 13, 2025

Newsom and the Dems will at the same time of the Army parade be applauding the Left's "No Kings" marches around the country, because they do have their "priorities."

Gavin Newsom calling Trump a dictator is rich coming from the CCP’s favorite lapdog. Let’s not forget—when Xi rolled into San Francisco, Gavin rolled out the red carpet, scrubbed the streets like Cinderella on Adderall, and hung Chinese flags like it was Beijing’s birthday.



You… https://t.co/kp3h6Tluxc — Ava Zolari (@AvaZolari4TX) June 13, 2025

