Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better...
PLOT TWIST! No Jessica, Mothers Helping Daughters Get Abortions Is NOT a Crime,...
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Charges of Smuggling Adults, Minors and...
Hoping for Rain: Tim Walz Compares the U.S. Army’s DC Parade Prep to...
NY Times' Spin on Sen. Padilla Getting Detained at Kristi Noem's Presser Is...
The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Time Once Again to Play 'How the Media Framed This ICE Raid vs....
Joy Behar: Trump Planned His Birth to Coincide with 250th Anniversary of the...
And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting...
Politico Story About What Dems are 'Reclaiming' Makes It Clear Recent Optics Have...
OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incid...
THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About...
WaPo Reports Trump and Hegseth Have Been 'Quick to Take Credit' for Military...

Gavin Newsom's Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake Over 'Weakness' Slam on Trump's Army Parade

Doug P. | 10:15 PM on June 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

Tomorrow there will be a parade in Washington DC to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The day will also bring with it assorted lefties having fits at "No Kings" protests in many cities around the country. Guess which one the Democrats will be embracing. 

Advertisement

Joy Behar of "The View" spotted coincidental timing of Trump's birthday being on the same day as the 250th anniversary of the Army (just when you thought somebody on that show couldn't get dumber), but California Gov. Gavin Newsom also attempted to make a mockery out of Saturday's celebration of the Army: 

Really?

Maybe Trump should have invited some ChiComs to take part so Newsom would be more open to the idea: 

Why yes, yes he did. 

If Trump had a parade for criminal illegals maybe Newsom and the Democrats would be more open to the idea. 

Recommended

Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Newsom and the Dems will at the same time of the Army parade be applauding the Left's "No Kings" marches around the country, because they do have their "priorities." 

Maybe Trump should have some ChiComs and Antifa goons in the DC parade so the Dems will lighten up on their criticism. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones
Warren Squire
PLOT TWIST! No Jessica, Mothers Helping Daughters Get Abortions Is NOT a Crime, but Guess What IS?
Laura W.
Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist' Kristi Noem Posts
Sam J.
Joy Behar: Trump Planned His Birth to Coincide with 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the U.S. Army
Warren Squire
'Sorry for Your and Obama's LOSS'! All of X WRECKS Ben Rhodes for BOO-HOO'ing for His Iranian Besties
Sam J.
And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting Like Insane Jackass at Presser (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name But Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones Warren Squire
Advertisement