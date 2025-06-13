Joy Behar: Trump Planned His Birth to Coincide with 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the U.S. Army

PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 PM on June 13, 2025

This Saturday is the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary. President Donald Trump decided that a military parade in Washington, D.C. is the perfect way to celebrate the birth of a force that has been protecting America and advancing liberty for more than two centuries. But Joy Behar is not pleased; she finds it highly suspicious that the anniversary falls on Trump’s birthday. It’s almost as if he planned it all along. No, really.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Well, that’s one theory.

Imagine the coordination involved involving ovulation, sex, labor, and more to ensure that baby Trump was born on the same day the U.S. Army was founded. Even more incredible would be knowing Trump would be president on the anniversary!

Time Once Again to Play 'How the Media Framed This ICE Raid vs. What REALLY Happened'
Doug P.
It had to happen as the prophecy foretold or something.

Others believe Trump, possibly using a Time Machine invented by Elon Musk, traveled to the distant past to make sure the U.S. Army came into being on his birthday. He’s so wily, that Trump!

This must be the 4D chess that people claim Trump is always playing.

Many imagined an unborn Trump relishing how his timed birth plan was all coming to fruition.

Such a smart little tyke.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Oh, don’t second-guess it. Behar’s really that stupid.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HISTORY JOY BEHAR MILITARY THE VIEW

