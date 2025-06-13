Joy Behar: Trump Planned His Birth to Coincide with 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the U.S. Army

This Saturday is the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary. President Donald Trump decided that a military parade in Washington, D.C. is the perfect way to celebrate the birth of a force that has been protecting America and advancing liberty for more than two centuries. But Joy Behar is not pleased; she finds it highly suspicious that the anniversary falls on Trump’s birthday. It’s almost as if he planned it all along. No, really.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Joy Behar finds it suspicious that Trump shares a birthday with the U.S. Army:

"Tanks will be rolling through the nation's capital along with7,000 marching soldiers to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army...and it happens to be his 79th birthday, what a… pic.twitter.com/bd9qEDj0T9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 13, 2025

Very clever of Trump to arrange his birth on this date. He will stop at nothing! — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) June 13, 2025

Even his birthday is his fault 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — RivCo Citizen Reports (@RivcoCitizen) June 13, 2025

His parents planned the whole thing. — DPOTTS245 (@dpotts245) June 13, 2025

Well, that’s one theory.

Imagine the coordination involved involving ovulation, sex, labor, and more to ensure that baby Trump was born on the same day the U.S. Army was founded. Even more incredible would be knowing Trump would be president on the anniversary!

Oh yeah he told his mom not to push him out until it was the armys birthday LMAO — George (@George617226484) June 13, 2025

Pretty sure that would be a perfect example of a coincidence, unless of course Trump’s parents timed coitus to ensure his birth on the date of the US Army’s founding. That would be quite remarkable. 🤣 — katwilliams (@katwoman01_) June 13, 2025

Orange man has been plotting this since he was a twinkle in his dad's eye. — MrB (@Mrboz21) June 13, 2025

Rumor has it that his mom went into labor days earlier but managed to hold him in just so he could be born on the birthday of the Army 🤣🤣🤣🙄. Seriously, these people are beyond insufferable. — ✝️ Shawna Nonna 🇺🇸 (@ShawnaNonna777) June 13, 2025

Really rude of his mother not to hold him in for a day. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 13, 2025

It had to happen as the prophecy foretold or something.

Others believe Trump, possibly using a Time Machine invented by Elon Musk, traveled to the distant past to make sure the U.S. Army came into being on his birthday. He’s so wily, that Trump!

Trump had a time machine constructed to ensure that his birthday coincided with that of the US Army. Joy was on the committee that oversaw its construction. I can't believe she's acting surprised about it now. — JMG (@JMark5977) June 13, 2025

Maybe Trump started the army on his birthday in 1775 so he could do this. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) June 13, 2025

So, he planned this 250 years ago.... Interesting. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) June 13, 2025

@JoyVBehar solved it! Trump is incompetent but he travels back 250 years as an embryo to ensure that his own birthday would coincide with the army’s. pic.twitter.com/9qKoFDlQIU — Lhop (@Lhop963) June 13, 2025

This must be the 4D chess that people claim Trump is always playing.

Many imagined an unborn Trump relishing how his timed birth plan was all coming to fruition.

Trump in the womb: "This will be the best birthday." "You won't believe how good this birthday will be when Trump arrives." "It will be on a special day, the anniversary of our great United States Army." /Does dance. — Blazin' Bob (@N24NZX) June 13, 2025

Well, obviously, he was using the 'art of the deal' tactics when he was in utero. — Brian (@tacboy21) June 13, 2025

Such a smart little tyke.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

This is the stuff of Nostradamus! How did they have the vision to start the Army on Trump’s birthday 😂 — Mark Brainard (@MarkBrainard5) June 13, 2025

Flag day too~ he’s so creative!! — Hey Girl (@IBfromTheSC) June 13, 2025

I think forcing that date to fall on a Saturday to improve his audience shows that he's wielding unconstitutional power. — Robert Ferdinand (@ROBERTFERDINA14) June 13, 2025

Wow. I can’t believe he planned his birth to be the same day as the Army’s birthday. He’s really is amazing. — Coffee With Kream (@coffeewithkream) June 13, 2025

@TheView yeah he planned to be born on June 14th that just how powerful he is...ur RIDICULOUS Joy. What a worthless mind numbing show. @ABC u need to do something — dbbeagles (@dbbeagles) June 13, 2025

This idiot is aware of how birthdays work, yes? Not even @JoyVBehar is ridiculous enough to suggest...never mind, yes she is — Say Hey Brian (@sayheybrian) June 13, 2025

Oh, don’t second-guess it. Behar’s really that stupid.