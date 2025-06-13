NY Times' Spin on Sen. Padilla Getting Detained at Kristi Noem's Presser Is...
Hoping for Rain: Tim Walz Compares the U.S. Army’s DC Parade Prep to Something Out of North Korea

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on June 13, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Not content to stop at calling ICE the ‘Gestapo,’ on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz compared the U.S. Army’s preparations for its 250th anniversary parade in Washington, DC, to something one would see in North Korea. He adds that he hopes it rains on our military during their big parade on Saturday. This bitter, monumental loser just can’t stop himself.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Walz’s head reminds us of North Korea at night - no lights on.

Commenters were wondering why Tim ‘Stolen Valor’ Walz is dumping on the U.S. Army’s big day.

OUCH!

Some commenters don’t understand why Walz and his fellow Democrats can’t bury their partisan politics for one day and celebrate our military with the rest of us on Saturday.

That seems plausible, especially with Democrats celebrating illegal aliens 24/7.

It’s amazing how the Democrat Party rewards incompetence. We also love it when a good Hogan’s Heroes reference illustrates it.

It’s a pretty stark contrast between the parade of heroes in uniform we’ll see this weekend and the uniformly ignorant parade of zeroes the Democrats keep trotting out. If any parade deserves to be rained on, it's the latter.

