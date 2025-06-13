Hoping for Rain: Tim Walz Compares the U.S. Army’s DC Parade Prep to Something Out of North Korea

Not content to stop at calling ICE the ‘Gestapo,’ on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz compared the U.S. Army’s preparations for its 250th anniversary parade in Washington, DC, to something one would see in North Korea. He adds that he hopes it rains on our military during their big parade on Saturday. This bitter, monumental loser just can’t stop himself.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Tim Walz compares DC on Saturday to “Pyong-yong” and hopes the military runs into bad weather at the parade.



“This may get me in trouble or whatever." pic.twitter.com/8WQGhLCArG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

Walz’s head reminds us of North Korea at night - no lights on.

Commenters were wondering why Tim ‘Stolen Valor’ Walz is dumping on the U.S. Army’s big day.

The former Army National Guard “Command Sergeant Major” opposes the 250th birthday celebration for the Army?



Fascinating. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 13, 2025

Timmy wants bad weather, even though it may get him in trouble. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

No difference, his troops are going without him just like before. — Lurker (@Lurker686698) June 13, 2025

OUCH!

Some commenters don’t understand why Walz and his fellow Democrats can’t bury their partisan politics for one day and celebrate our military with the rest of us on Saturday.

It’s the 250th birthday of the Army, where he supposedly served. Why can’t we ever celebrate our institutions. Why is America uniquely not allowed to have any pride in its military or history. This is why people find libs tedious. — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) June 13, 2025

The dividing line is whether you view America as a distinct people and heritage worth preserving and celebrating or as simply an economic zone with some founding principles. — Red Bull Wristwatch✝️ (@willamette_) June 13, 2025

That seems plausible, especially with Democrats celebrating illegal aliens 24/7.

It’s amazing how the Democrat Party rewards incompetence. We also love it when a good Hogan’s Heroes reference illustrates it.

Sergeant Schultz is trying for a promotion to Colonel Klinck. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) June 13, 2025

Why in the world do the Democrats love sending this guy to every event possible? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

And if it’s not him, it’s Jasmine Crockett or Bernie or AOC or some other hard left nutjob.



They really seem intent on destroying their Party. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 13, 2025

It’s really something. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

It’s a pretty stark contrast between the parade of heroes in uniform we’ll see this weekend and the uniformly ignorant parade of zeroes the Democrats keep trotting out. If any parade deserves to be rained on, it's the latter.