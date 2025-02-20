LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic)

Kash Patel is set to be confirmed as the head of the FBI later today, more specifically, at 1:45 p.m. ET.
At least according to Senator Markwayne Mullin:
🚨 UPDATE: @Kash_Patel will be confirmed at 1:45pm ET TODAY.— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 20, 2025
Let's talk about Kash's mission to get the FBI working for the homeland again. pic.twitter.com/c8BbWG3pNm
So, of course, the RESISTANCE is out protesting the confirmation.
Well, sorta.
We don't know about you guys, but we really, really, really needed this laugh.
This is just sad.
Is this the best that “the resistance” can muster?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025
Confirm Kash NOW! pic.twitter.com/T4Y9FEuUEx
Yes, yes, that is the best they can do.
And it's glorious.
LOL..sad! 🤣— DEPLORABLE ULTRA MAGA Susan (@susanbnj) February 20, 2025
Criminals are always sad when they realize the grift is up and America will finally have law and order again. Which one of these toads do you think Patel will look into first? We're hoping for Schiff but honestly, they've likely all got something they don't want Americans to know.
Heck, maybe Patel will even look into Sheldon Whitehouse's 'whites only' clubs.
Look at this. Tell me you're guilty, without telling me you're guilty.— Sic Valinas (@sendJamesatweet) February 20, 2025
Trans Watermelon Head Schiff is big mad pic.twitter.com/sHZC1SwwaZ— Alaska Nations (@JosephNationsAK) February 20, 2025
THIS is gonna be fun.
Pop all the popcorn!
February 20, 2025
Yes, just like that.
