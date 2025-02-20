LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic)

Kash Patel is set to be confirmed as the head of the FBI later today, more specifically, at 1:45 p.m. ET.

At least according to Senator Markwayne Mullin:

🚨 UPDATE: @Kash_Patel will be confirmed at 1:45pm ET TODAY.



Let's talk about Kash's mission to get the FBI working for the homeland again. pic.twitter.com/c8BbWG3pNm — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 20, 2025

Advertisement

So, of course, the RESISTANCE is out protesting the confirmation.

Well, sorta.

We don't know about you guys, but we really, really, really needed this laugh.

This is just sad.

Is this the best that “the resistance” can muster?



Confirm Kash NOW! pic.twitter.com/T4Y9FEuUEx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 20, 2025

Yes, yes, that is the best they can do.

And it's glorious.

LOL..sad! 🤣 — DEPLORABLE ULTRA MAGA Susan (@susanbnj) February 20, 2025

Criminals are always sad when they realize the grift is up and America will finally have law and order again. Which one of these toads do you think Patel will look into first? We're hoping for Schiff but honestly, they've likely all got something they don't want Americans to know.

Heck, maybe Patel will even look into Sheldon Whitehouse's 'whites only' clubs.

Look at this. Tell me you're guilty, without telling me you're guilty. — Sic Valinas (@sendJamesatweet) February 20, 2025

Trans Watermelon Head Schiff is big mad pic.twitter.com/sHZC1SwwaZ — Alaska Nations (@JosephNationsAK) February 20, 2025

THIS is gonna be fun.

Pop all the popcorn!

Yes, just like that.

==========================================================================

Related:

Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in Its PLACE with 1 PERFECT Post

Sounds Sorta DICTATOR-Y! Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Allegedly BLOCKED Trump's Truth Social in Ukraine

GARBAGE! JD Vance Breaks Out ALL the Facts in Straight-Fire Post Owning SCOLD Shaming Trump Over Ukraine

HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on our Bingo Card Today BUT We'll Take It

Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN with Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions

========================================================================