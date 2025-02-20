LOL, the Look on Adam Schiff's FACE! Kash Patel 'Resistance' Protest Is Just HILARIOUSLY Pathetic (Pic)

'Root Out This Corruption!' Katie Pavlich Questions Comer, Habba on Left Wing Scheme
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Kash Patel is set to be confirmed as the head of the FBI later today, more specifically, at 1:45 p.m. ET. 

At least according to Senator Markwayne Mullin:

So, of course, the RESISTANCE is out protesting the confirmation.

Well, sorta.

We don't know about you guys, but we really, really, really needed this laugh.

This is just sad.

Yes, yes, that is the best they can do. 

And it's glorious.

Criminals are always sad when they realize the grift is up and America will finally have law and order again. Which one of these toads do you think Patel will look into first? We're hoping for Schiff but honestly, they've likely all got something they don't want Americans to know.

Heck, maybe Patel will even look into Sheldon Whitehouse's 'whites only' clubs.

THIS is gonna be fun.

Pop all the popcorn!

Scott Jennings DESTROYS the 'Sacred' Associated Press By Introducing Readers to Who They Really ARE
Sam J.
Yes, just like that.

