Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at NJ Illegal Alien Facility

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 13, 2025
Twitchy

Several gray-haired ‘faith’ protesters blocked the entrance of the ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon. You’ll remember this is the same building housing illegal aliens where Democrat politicians clashed with federal agents last week. This latest action included leftist religious activists locking arms and armed with ear-shattering, malicious melodies.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

You’ve heard of Rent. How about Rent-Free: Trump’s Living in Our Heads.

Of course, the protesters showed up already singing. Commenters say something about a Rabbi at the scene doesn’t seem kosher. (WATCH)

Being a fake rabbi takes a lot of chutzpah.

The age of the griping and gripping group has some posters wondering if a senior care excursion took a wrong turn.

The Boomers are the biggest group who still believe the lies they see and hear on the network and cable ‘news.’ Once they're gone, the already crumbling legacy media will finally fall off the cliff. Then we’ll be the ones singing a happy tune.

