Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at NJ Illegal Alien Facility

Several gray-haired ‘faith’ protesters blocked the entrance of the ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon. You’ll remember this is the same building housing illegal aliens where Democrat politicians clashed with federal agents last week. This latest action included leftist religious activists locking arms and armed with ear-shattering, malicious melodies.
UPDATE: The Democrats who are blocking the Newark, NJ ICE facility are now singing.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2025
Why are they singing?pic.twitter.com/OuUyn1r0wy
Cross section of mental illness across various religions.— Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 12, 2025
Take this act to Broadway.— Pancho Hernando Gonzalez Enriques Rodriguez (@OscarHancock15_) May 12, 2025
You’ve heard of Rent. How about Rent-Free: Trump’s Living in Our Heads.
Of course, the protesters showed up already singing. Commenters say something about a Rabbi at the scene doesn’t seem kosher. (WATCH)
NOW: "The word Hebrew can be translated as illegal, as trespasser, as border crosser," - Rabbi speaks while blocking the entrance to ICE Detention Facility in Newark NJ pic.twitter.com/snmqfLUX1n— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 12, 2025
That’s the fakest rabbi I’ve ever seen— Zane Steele (@operationmaga3) May 12, 2025
Jason Kimmelman Bloch of Bend the Arc is barely a rabbi, never had a congregation, just a far-left, extremist political activist who uses his ordination as a prop.— Affirm Reality 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@MirabelleW18) May 12, 2025
Being a fake rabbi takes a lot of chutzpah.
The age of the griping and gripping group has some posters wondering if a senior care excursion took a wrong turn.
Did they take a break from the nursing home?— PhillyGenX (@PhillyGenx) May 12, 2025
More old white people. I'm noticing a pattern here.— AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) May 12, 2025
This is the retire tour for the 60s/70s hippies. Have to pollute societies ethics one last time.— Chris Nelson (@Beighn) May 12, 2025
Exactly. All I see are Boomers— 🇺🇸🦅🐱Kristina M🚔🐕💙 (@mcnaryk) May 12, 2025
Yup faithful Rachel Maddow viewers. Completely gone and brainwashed.— Bandon Man (@man_bandon) May 12, 2025
Propaganda dies when boomers die off only these fools believe tv today— RichieRich85 (@Richie_Brienza) May 12, 2025
The Boomers are the biggest group who still believe the lies they see and hear on the network and cable ‘news.’ Once they're gone, the already crumbling legacy media will finally fall off the cliff. Then we’ll be the ones singing a happy tune.
