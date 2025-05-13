Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at NJ Illegal Alien Facility

Several gray-haired ‘faith’ protesters blocked the entrance of the ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon. You’ll remember this is the same building housing illegal aliens where Democrat politicians clashed with federal agents last week. This latest action included leftist religious activists locking arms and armed with ear-shattering, malicious melodies.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

UPDATE: The Democrats who are blocking the Newark, NJ ICE facility are now singing.



Why are they singing?pic.twitter.com/OuUyn1r0wy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2025

Cross section of mental illness across various religions. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 12, 2025

Take this act to Broadway. — Pancho Hernando Gonzalez Enriques Rodriguez (@OscarHancock15_) May 12, 2025

You’ve heard of Rent. How about Rent-Free: Trump’s Living in Our Heads.

Of course, the protesters showed up already singing. Commenters say something about a Rabbi at the scene doesn’t seem kosher. (WATCH)

NOW: "The word Hebrew can be translated as illegal, as trespasser, as border crosser," - Rabbi speaks while blocking the entrance to ICE Detention Facility in Newark NJ pic.twitter.com/snmqfLUX1n — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 12, 2025

That’s the fakest rabbi I’ve ever seen — Zane Steele (@operationmaga3) May 12, 2025

Jason Kimmelman Bloch of Bend the Arc is barely a rabbi, never had a congregation, just a far-left, extremist political activist who uses his ordination as a prop. — Affirm Reality 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@MirabelleW18) May 12, 2025

Being a fake rabbi takes a lot of chutzpah.

The age of the griping and gripping group has some posters wondering if a senior care excursion took a wrong turn.

Did they take a break from the nursing home? — PhillyGenX (@PhillyGenx) May 12, 2025

More old white people. I'm noticing a pattern here. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) May 12, 2025

This is the retire tour for the 60s/70s hippies. Have to pollute societies ethics one last time. — Chris Nelson (@Beighn) May 12, 2025

Exactly. All I see are Boomers — 🇺🇸🦅🐱Kristina M🚔🐕💙 (@mcnaryk) May 12, 2025

Yup faithful Rachel Maddow viewers. Completely gone and brainwashed. — Bandon Man (@man_bandon) May 12, 2025

Propaganda dies when boomers die off only these fools believe tv today — RichieRich85 (@Richie_Brienza) May 12, 2025

The Boomers are the biggest group who still believe the lies they see and hear on the network and cable ‘news.’ Once they're gone, the already crumbling legacy media will finally fall off the cliff. Then we’ll be the ones singing a happy tune.