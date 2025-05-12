Arrested Newark Mayor Says the Bodycam Video Is ‘Manufactured Truth’

As Twitchy reported Saturday, Rep. Bonnie Coleman told CNN her side of the story about Democrats interfering with ICE officers as they were doing "oversight" at an ICE detention facility in New Jersey. Unfortunately, Coleman couldn't see the bodycam video that CNN was playing, but she assured us that any additional footage that came from ICE would be "manufactured" to show Democrats being violent.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, who was arrested at the facility, also called the bodycam footage "manufactured truth" and said it was incredibly wrong to lie on Mother's Day.

Manufactured truth is still not truth.

There has to be something incredibly wrong with lying on Mothers day. https://t.co/GmxQ4OV9kK — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) May 11, 2025

So, their story is that the bodycam video was manufactured? Altered in some way?

Baraka and his colleagues are working hard to manufacture a story where they are the victims.



AOC says they can.

If there's something incredibly wrong with lying on Mother's Day, perhaps Baraka should have held off from posting this. It looks like they've really settled on "the bodycam video was manufactured."

This is the congresswoman in the red jacket who ICE has somehow made to look like she's pushing agents, when really, ICE shoved her.

The way we were treated at Delaney Hall is almost unbelievable. ICE shoved me, manhandled @repbonnie, and arrested @rasjbaraka.



They disrespected us and tried to stop us from conducting the oversight we’re elected to do. But we’ll never back down in our fight for what is right. pic.twitter.com/ICh9Jc3t6B — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 9, 2025

"Our fight for what is right" — interfering with the detention of a busload of criminals.

