Arrested Newark Mayor Says the Bodycam Video Is ‘Manufactured Truth’

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 12, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Saturday, Rep. Bonnie Coleman told CNN her side of the story about Democrats interfering with ICE officers as they were doing "oversight" at an ICE detention facility in New Jersey. Unfortunately, Coleman couldn't see the bodycam video that CNN was playing, but she assured us that any additional footage that came from ICE would be "manufactured" to show Democrats being violent.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, who was arrested at the facility, also called the bodycam footage "manufactured truth" and said it was incredibly wrong to lie on Mother's Day.

So, their story is that the bodycam video was manufactured? Altered in some way?

AOC says they can.

If there's something incredibly wrong with lying on Mother's Day, perhaps Baraka should have held off from posting this. It looks like they've really settled on "the bodycam video was manufactured."

This is the congresswoman in the red jacket who ICE has somehow made to look like she's pushing agents, when really, ICE shoved her.

"Our fight for what is right" — interfering with the detention of a busload of criminals.

***

