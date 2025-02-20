Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in...
GARBAGE! JD Vance Breaks Out ALL the Facts in Straight-Fire Post Owning SCOLD Shaming Trump Over Ukraine

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

You know the scolds are getting desperate when they start quoting George H.W. Bush to shame Trump over Ukraine. And not only Trump but all Republicans... for pushing to end the conflict. 

How dare anyone on the Right want peace over war?

We should be ASHAMED.

Oh, wait ... no.

But this guy seems to think we should feel bad about it:

His post continues:

... a sovereign state by a dictator.

JD Vance with the one-two:

His post continues:

... second, that neither Europe, nor the Biden administration, nor the Ukrainians had any pathway to victory. This was true three years ago, it was true two years ago, it was true last year, and it is true today. 

And for three years, the concerns of people who were obviously right were ignored. What is Niall's actual plan for Ukraine? Another aid package? Is he aware of the reality on the ground, of the numerical advantage of the Russians, of the depleted stock of the Europeans or their even more depleted industrial base?

Instead, he quotes from a book about George HW Bush from a different historical period and a different conflict. That's another currency of these people: reliance on irrelevant history.  

President Trump is dealing with reality, which means dealing with facts. And here are some facts:

Number one, while our Western European allies' security has benefitted greatly from the generosity of the United States, they pursue domestic policies (on migration and censorship) that offend the sensibilities of most Americans and defense policies that assume continued over-reliance. 

Number two, Russians have a massive numerical advantage in manpower and weapons in Ukraine, and that advantage will persist regardless of further Western aid packages. Again, the aid is *currently* flowing. 

Number three, the United States retains substantial leverage over both parties to the conflict. 

Number four, ending the conflict requires talking to the people involved in starting it and maintaining it. 

Number five, the conflict has placed--and continues to place--stress on tools of American statecraft, from military stockpiles to sanctions (and so much else). We believe the continued conflict is bad for Russia, bad for Ukraine, and bad for Europe. But most importantly, it is bad for the United States. 

Given the above facts, we must pursue peace, and we must pursue it now. President Trump ran on this, he won on this, and he is right about this. It is lazy, ahistorical nonsense to attack as "appeasement" every acknowledgment that America's interest must account for the realities of the conflict. 

That interest--not moralisms or historical illiteracy--will guide President Trump's policy in the weeks to come.

And thank God for that.

Amen.

