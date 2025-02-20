Sounds Sorta DICTATOR-Y! Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has Allegedly BLOCKED Trump's Truth Social in...
Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in Its PLACE with 1 PERFECT Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on February 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We realize our pals in the mainstream media and on the Left (same difference) are really grasping at straws, trying to find a way to attack Trump and his entire administration, but it's pretty low to exploit plane crashes.

Especially when they've never really cared about them before and only started reporting on them in a major way once they realized they might be something they could use to hurt Trump.

Yeah, they're gross, but you knew that already.

What they didn't count on was how relentless Sean Duffy would be in correcting their lies and calling them out for being the hosebags they are.

Case in point:

His post continues:

... improvement to our safety infrastructure is long overdue.

The tragic American Airlines crash was a heartbreaking wake-up call that improvements must be made. This is why I've enlisted the brightest minds, including SpaceX engineers, to help upgrade our aviation system. I am fully committed to transportation excellence, as well as transparency and honesty with the public.

In other words, SIT DOWN, media toadies.

Well, well, well, what do you know?

Imagine if the media did even a little bit of research.

We also know the yahoo before him cared more about racist roads than anything else. Well, that and nursing his newborn twins ... ahem.

Absolutely a constant battle. Yup.

==========================================================================

