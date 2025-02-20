Sean Duffy Puts GHOULISH Media Exploiting Plane Crashes to Dunk on Trump in Its PLACE with 1 PERFECT Post

We realize our pals in the mainstream media and on the Left (same difference) are really grasping at straws, trying to find a way to attack Trump and his entire administration, but it's pretty low to exploit plane crashes.

Especially when they've never really cared about them before and only started reporting on them in a major way once they realized they might be something they could use to hurt Trump.

Yeah, they're gross, but you knew that already.

What they didn't count on was how relentless Sean Duffy would be in correcting their lies and calling them out for being the hosebags they are.

Case in point:

There's a growing media narrative that there are more airplane crashes now in Trump's presidency than under Biden. This is false. ⁰⁰Here are the facts: In Biden's first month, there were 57 aviation incidents in the U.S., compared to 35 under Trump.⁰⁰The need for immediate… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 20, 2025

His post continues:

... improvement to our safety infrastructure is long overdue. The tragic American Airlines crash was a heartbreaking wake-up call that improvements must be made. This is why I've enlisted the brightest minds, including SpaceX engineers, to help upgrade our aviation system. I am fully committed to transportation excellence, as well as transparency and honesty with the public.

In other words, SIT DOWN, media toadies.

Well, well, well, what do you know?

Imagine if the media did even a little bit of research.

Americans with common sense know what you are facing @SecDuffy. You’ve taken on a challenge that will be revolutionary upon completion. You are supported by 🇺🇸 — Maryellen is Wise (@maryellenonebay) February 20, 2025

We also know the yahoo before him cared more about racist roads than anything else. Well, that and nursing his newborn twins ... ahem.

It’s the media bias against Trump. It’s a constant battle to make sure the truth is told. — Red Kettle (@RedKettleks) February 20, 2025

Absolutely a constant battle. Yup.

