Great Job, Gavin! Fox News Takes a Look at Devastating Impact of CA's Minimum Wage Law (WATCH)

Last year, California passed a $20 minimum wage law under the guise of giving fast food workers a 'living wage' and improving their quality of life.

As Twitchy told you about multiple times, the law had the exact opposite effect: fewer hours, fast food layoffs, shuttered businesses, and increased prices.

Here's Fox News looking at the damage the law has done to California businesses (except Panera, cause Governor Brylcreem carved out an exemption for his buddies at that company):

The results are in from the new $20 fast food minimum wage - it’s not pretty. Chatting with @foxnewsnight pic.twitter.com/NNiHoC6cU5 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 7, 2025

Great work.

You'd think Californians would grow tired of watching their progressive Democrats ignore and/or deny all the consequences only to see these consequences materialize later.



Clearly, the consequences don't affect them. Lucky them. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 7, 2025

They believe Democrats when they blame 'greedy' corporations and Republicans, unfortunately.

Of course it was ridiculous from the start. I worked all my life to make $20 an hour. How can people with no experience make $20 to start? — Sharon (@SweetFreedom29) April 7, 2025

Because reasons.

Let me guess



Higher prices



Fewer sales



Switch to electronic ordering devices coupled with lay offs of staff?



It’s almost like people didn’t warn them of inevitable consequences — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) April 7, 2025

California responded to automation by banning self-checkouts.

This is exactly what happened in Seattle as well. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) April 7, 2025

It happens everywhere Democrats raise the minimum wage.

Yep, the mom 'n' pop places all over town have closed down. The only "fast food" joints (with the rare exception) are huge franchises. So much for the Democrats being the party of the little guy and against the large corporations. Pardon me while I choke over the BS. — Anastasia 🇺🇸 (@AnastasiaLine) April 7, 2025

Mom-and-Pop stores don't finance campaigns, so they're of no use to Democrats.

Who could have possibly seen this coming. https://t.co/K6vFvInJAS — Julie Frost--That Werewolf Writer🐺🦉 (@JulieCFrost) April 7, 2025

Everyone.

Except Democrats.

Everyone in the food industry was affected. Wages go up. Sales go down. Hours get cut. Annual incomes go down. Businesses disappear. Then the suppliers start to go and so the cycle goes on. https://t.co/3fy2ZBsCYu — LeAnne Schwartz (@L85706Leanne) April 7, 2025

But the Democrats meant well.

Or something.