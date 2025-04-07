Great Job, Gavin! Fox News Takes a Look at Devastating Impact of CA's Minimum Wage Law (WATCH)

LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Last year, California passed a $20 minimum wage law under the guise of giving fast food workers a 'living wage' and improving their quality of life.

As Twitchy told you about multiple times, the law had the exact opposite effect: fewer hours, fast food layoffs, shuttered businesses, and increased prices.

Here's Fox News looking at the damage the law has done to California businesses (except Panera, cause Governor Brylcreem carved out an exemption for his buddies at that company):

Great work.

They believe Democrats when they blame 'greedy' corporations and Republicans, unfortunately.

Because reasons.

California responded to automation by banning self-checkouts.

It happens everywhere Democrats raise the minimum wage.

Mom-and-Pop stores don't finance campaigns, so they're of no use to Democrats.

Everyone.

Except Democrats.

But the Democrats meant well.

Or something.

