Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave

Most football fans thought the son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, would go in the first round of the NFL Draft yesterday. He did not. Then, he did not go in the second round. That was even more shocking. Of course, Twitter was abuzz with opinions on the issue.

ESPN when their ridiculous Shedeur Sanders media push didn’t work pic.twitter.com/NDe4NxJrHu — Dino Spumoni (@bonesbilly04) April 25, 2025

I'm sick of the "racism" claims in relation to Shedeur Sanders not being picked in the first round...



1) He's not elite (arm strength, speed, and athleticism are mediocre).



2) Fewer teams were seeking QBs (after so many went last year).



3) His attitude is questionable. pic.twitter.com/UsTFWV7ZA2 — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) April 25, 2025

"Donnie from Queens on the car phone, you're on the FAN, whaddya think of Shedeur Sanders not getting picked in the first round?" pic.twitter.com/mcfQI10rcc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 25, 2025

Even President Trump was shocked by it all.

Shedeur Sanders had a whole custom-made draft room for tonight…



It was put to no use after falling out of the first round 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/TWFUqjHp99 — Kicks (@kicks) April 25, 2025

His family was certainly prepared for a first round pick.

I can understand not taking Shedeur Sanders early. I didn't think he was elite.



But taking guys like Tyler Shough ahead of him? Okey dokey.



Someone is going to be seriously wrong looking back at this draft. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 26, 2025

ESPN's race idolators, Deion groupies, and so-called "black" Twitter made Shedeur Sanders toxic. They're going to blame racism when they did this. People are afraid of the Shedeur circus. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 26, 2025

One of the wildest 'Shedeur did not get picked in the first or second round because racism' tweets came from a freelance writer and pop culture expert. Yikes!

this comparison might sound a little extreme, but at this point...



watching Shedeur Sanders not be drafted this long, feels like watching the slave who tried to runaway getting whipped.



it's not about skill or personality anymore. this is punishment, now. #NFLDraft — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) April 26, 2025

Yes, this comparison sounds very extreme. Particularly, because Shedeur comes from wealth and has had access to anything in life he wanted.

You're a disgrace, making such a disgusting comparison. https://t.co/6mkYmRrqRp — JeromeMaida (@jerome_maida) April 26, 2025

It really was so gross. Some comparisons are just too far, even for those trying to rage bait on Twitter.

I do not expect anyone who refuses to acknowledge, understand, or emphasize with slavery to accept or confirm this tweet.



As a matter of fact, it even further extends the issue at hand. — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) April 26, 2025

Most humans fully acknowledge and understand the horrors of slavery. That doesn't make the tweet any better.

Not to mention over 80% of the players drafted so far have been black. — Cajun Cowboy (@CajunCowboy15) April 26, 2025

Apparently, that's different or something.

Sassy, a racist reach. If the kid can play they’ll draft him. Put it to rest. — Clarence Hemingway (@CHTigerFan63) April 26, 2025

It's just a bridge too far.