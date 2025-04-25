As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is...
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping...
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is...
Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics
Judiciary Dems Begin Campaign of Lies to Defend Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
VIP
Once Again, Democrats Believe They're Above the Law
CNN Reports U.S. Allies Are 'Alarmed' by President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now...
VIP
Pete Hegseth’s ‘Fit, Not Fat’ Reserve Push Echoes My Army National Guard Dad’s...
Here's the Systemic Racism the Left Whines About: WA to Give $120K Home...
Aaron Rupar Clutching Pearls Over Judge Arrests, But Popped Champagne for Trump's
Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien...
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)

Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave

justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 PM on April 25, 2025
ImgFlip

Most football fans thought the son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, would go in the first round of the NFL Draft yesterday. He did not. Then, he did not go in the second round. That was even more shocking. Of course, Twitter was abuzz with opinions on the issue.

Advertisement

Even President Trump was shocked by it all.

His family was certainly prepared for a first round pick.

Recommended

Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics
justmindy
Advertisement

One of the wildest 'Shedeur did not get picked in the first or second round because racism' tweets came from a freelance writer and pop culture expert. Yikes!

Yes, this comparison sounds very extreme. Particularly, because Shedeur comes from wealth and has had access to anything in life he wanted.

It really was so gross. Some comparisons are just too far, even for those trying to rage bait on Twitter. 

Advertisement

Most humans fully acknowledge and understand the horrors of slavery. That doesn't make the tweet any better. 

Apparently, that's different or something. 

It's just a bridge too far. 

Tags: COLORADO NFL RACE RACISM SLAVERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics
justmindy
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is a Lock to Spark Lefty Meltdowns
Doug P.
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
justmindy
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping a Violent Illegal Alien
Warren Squire
As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is Above the Law’
Warren Squire
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics justmindy
Advertisement