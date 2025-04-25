As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is Above the Law’

It’s quite something to have the party that supports sanctuary cities and illegal aliens lecture the rest of us about the law. For years, we’ve heard an unrelenting mantra of ‘No one is above the law’ from Democrats. They don’t believe it. On Friday, one of their activist judges got arrested for allegedly helping a violent illegal alien evade ICE. They started having fits. You’d think Democrats would be embarrassed by the hypocrisy.

Advertisement

We imagine they would do something like this out of sheer embarrassment. (WATCH)

Libs deleting their “no one is above the law” tweets pic.twitter.com/tRP5Tt65rC — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 25, 2025

What did I miss?! — Tandy (@dantypo) April 25, 2025

Trump is arresting the crooked judges and they are freaking out but @GrageDustin is digging up their old tweets and reminding them of their principles — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 25, 2025

We doubt they’re deleting their old posts. They live for the hypocrisy.

You knew the new ignorant face of the Democrat Party would have the post in her past. Don’t worry Representative Jasmine Crockett is not alone - we got Senator Amy Klobuchar, too.

Aiding and abbeting MS-13 is above the law now. https://t.co/BIEhErG77H pic.twitter.com/Cb5e5zkTLP — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 25, 2025

The Judge was aiding and abetting a fugitive from the law, Amy.



Which is illegal. pic.twitter.com/uFmn7dnSIz — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 25, 2025

So let me get this straight…



Nobody is above the law—unless they’re illegal aliens and active MS-13 gang members?



Good luck selling that message. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 25, 2025

The law doesn’t apply to people and groups Democrats love.

Just because you’re retiring doesn’t mean we’re not going to call you out.

Rough day for the “No one is above the law” crowd. https://t.co/yFCwzz6jEL pic.twitter.com/xUUB8FdAr7 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 25, 2025

You’ll never guess what the Queen of the Hypocrites has in her past.

Remember President Joe Biden? He doesn’t even remember posting this one.

"No one is above the law" pic.twitter.com/X6iJmPB76j — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyRoss77) December 2, 2024

Would you look at this... https://t.co/8uWLv5Nxtg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 26, 2025

Libs: “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW”



Also Libs: “Wait, no! Not like that!” — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 25, 2025

Democrats are going to defend all of their activist judges. They'll claim the judges did nothing wrong. Every arrest will be the end of the world for them. That's where we come in to sweetly remind Democrats that ‘No one is above the law.’