Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping...
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping...
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is...
Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics
Judiciary Dems Begin Campaign of Lies to Defend Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
VIP
Once Again, Democrats Believe They're Above the Law
CNN Reports U.S. Allies Are 'Alarmed' by President Trump's Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan
White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now...
VIP
Pete Hegseth’s ‘Fit, Not Fat’ Reserve Push Echoes My Army National Guard Dad’s...
Here's the Systemic Racism the Left Whines About: WA to Give $120K Home...
Aaron Rupar Clutching Pearls Over Judge Arrests, But Popped Champagne for Trump's
Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien...
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)

As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is Above the Law’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on April 25, 2025
ImgFlip

It’s quite something to have the party that supports sanctuary cities and illegal aliens lecture the rest of us about the law. For years, we’ve heard an unrelenting mantra of ‘No one is above the law’ from Democrats. They don’t believe it. On Friday, one of their activist judges got arrested for allegedly helping a violent illegal alien evade ICE. They started having fits. You’d think Democrats would be embarrassed by the hypocrisy.

Advertisement

We imagine they would do something like this out of sheer embarrassment. (WATCH)

We doubt they’re deleting their old posts. They live for the hypocrisy.

You knew the new ignorant face of the Democrat Party would have the post in her past. Don’t worry Representative Jasmine Crockett is not alone - we got Senator Amy Klobuchar, too.

The law doesn’t apply to people and groups Democrats love.

Just because you’re retiring doesn’t mean we’re not going to call you out.

Recommended

Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave
justmindy
Advertisement

You’ll never guess what the Queen of the Hypocrites has in her past.

Remember President Joe Biden? He doesn’t even remember posting this one.

Democrats are going to defend all of their activist judges. They'll claim the judges did nothing wrong. Every arrest will be the end of the world for them. That's where we come in to sweetly remind Democrats that ‘No one is above the law.’

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR ARRESTED CRIME DEMOCRATS FUNNY HYPOCRISY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave
justmindy
Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics
justmindy
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is a Lock to Spark Lefty Meltdowns
Doug P.
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
justmindy
There's ALWAYS a Tweet: Sen. Tina Smith Gets Buried by Receipts After Judges' Arrests
Grateful Calvin
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping a Violent Illegal Alien
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping a Runaway Slave justmindy
Advertisement