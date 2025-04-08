They’ve Learned Nothing: MSNBC Dem Guest Thinks Kamala Harris Lost Because She’s a Black Woman - WRONG!

Democrats are still under the delusion that voters chose President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris because she was a black woman. Wrong! She was rejected because she was simply a horrible candidate with horrible ideas. Slapping a white face and a beard on those horrible ideas wouldn’t make them any more appealing or sane. Dems can and will keep lying to themselves that those who disagree with them and their crappy candidates are racist. They’re incorrect, of course.

Here’s one of those stubborn, misguided idiots now. (WATCH)

MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude launches unhinged, self-righteous rant blasting Trump supporters as racist:



Says 78M Americans who voted for Trump would rather “destroy the Republic” than "elect a black woman." pic.twitter.com/E4oHMmQwnz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

They are not very good at reading the room — Cayeman (@morsi12hotmail1) April 8, 2025

They haven’t learned a thing😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 8, 2025

They’ve learned nothing, and will continue to learn nothing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

They cannot self-reflect so they are incapable of learning.

Posters say the Democrats will never accept they are the reason they keep losing elections.

It sure sounds like the left doesn’t like democracy. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 8, 2025

Adam, Eddie needs you to “grapple” with the choice you made to cast your vote in way that is displeasing to Eddie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

Only when everyone votes the way Eddie wants will we have true democracy. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) April 8, 2025

Eddie Glaude is just one in a long line of racist Democrats who see racism in everything except in his mirror where it dwells. Commenters are exhausted by it all.

Oh wow. Oh no. Oh man.

Another claim of "racism."

😴 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 8, 2025

How are these clowns still on TV? lol — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 8, 2025

He, Sharpton and Elie Mystal are the race baiting MSNBC trio — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

Race hustling pays the bills — Ryan G (@Dr_RyanG) April 8, 2025

Since when did black Democrats become so racist? Or have they always been and now they are being exposed? I’ve never seen anything like this from the politicians to the pundants, I’m a little shocked. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 8, 2025

They’ve always been like this but their racist rhetoric is no longer working. The voting public is on to all of them.

It’s become a crutch to explain away the failings of their party and their politics. Posters see it.

Her skin color had nothing to do with it. Her lack of intelligence did. — Jen 𝕏🗽 (@jenreneeX) April 8, 2025

Kamala was a horrible candidate for many reasons that we’ve discussed ad nauseam.



I wonder if ol Eddie here would vote for Winsome Sears? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

It certainly ain't about the skin color; it's about the Party the begins with R.. — Mr. Kite (@chrisand11) April 8, 2025

Glaude will be working overtime to keep Winsome Sears (a black woman) from becoming governor of Virginia. So will white Democrats. But Glaude won’t be screaming racism because she’s a Republican. Funny how that works, huh?