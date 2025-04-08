VIP
Big Mic Drop: Michelle Obama’s Tanking Podcast is All Talk and No Audience...
Billionaires Before Babies! Hakeem Jeffries Claims MAGA Extremists are Starving Tots for T...
VIP
Trial Begins for American Woman in Germany Who Stabbed Sexual Harasser, Asylum-Seeker
Survey Determines an 'Assassination Culture' Is Developing on the Extreme Left
VIP
If Anyone Needs to Keep Their Hands Off Women's Rights, It's the Democratic...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Thinks Eric Swalwell Looked Pretty Tough on That 'Hands Off'...
Jurassic Bark: Scientists Resurrect Once-Extinct Dire Wolf
'Inverse Cramer Undefeated': That Black Monday at the Stock Market Didn't Happen
LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal...
SCOTUS Says Administration Can Continue to Deport Tren de Aragua Gang Members
The Left Sucks at Analogies: We're All Passengers and the Pilot Is Having...
Great Job, Gavin! Fox News Takes a Look at Devastating Impact of CA's...
Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories
'Mom, I Am So Proud of You:' Vice President Vance Celebrates His Mom's...

They’ve Learned Nothing: MSNBC Dem Guest Thinks Kamala Harris Lost Because She’s a Black Woman - WRONG!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on April 08, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats are still under the delusion that voters chose President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris because she was a black woman. Wrong! She was rejected because she was simply a horrible candidate with horrible ideas. Slapping a white face and a beard on those horrible ideas wouldn’t make them any more appealing or sane. Dems can and will keep lying to themselves that those who disagree with them and their crappy candidates are racist. They’re incorrect, of course.

Advertisement

Here’s one of those stubborn, misguided idiots now. (WATCH)

They cannot self-reflect so they are incapable of learning.

Posters say the Democrats will never accept they are the reason they keep losing elections.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Eddie Glaude is just one in a long line of racist Democrats who see racism in everything except in his mirror where it dwells. Commenters are exhausted by it all.

They’ve always been like this but their racist rhetoric is no longer working. The voting public is on to all of them.

It’s become a crutch to explain away the failings of their party and their politics. Posters see it.

Advertisement

Glaude will be working overtime to keep Winsome Sears (a black woman) from becoming governor of Virginia. So will white Democrats. But Glaude won’t be screaming racism because she’s a Republican. Funny how that works, huh?

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE DONALD TRUMP GOVERNOR KAMALA HARRIS MSNBC NICOLLE WALLACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Survey Determines an 'Assassination Culture' Is Developing on the Extreme Left
Brett T.
Bill Maher and Chris Cuomo Say the Quiet Part About Jasmine Crockett OUT LOUD and Cue the Shrieking (Vid)
Sam J.
Great Job, Gavin! Fox News Takes a Look at Devastating Impact of CA's Minimum Wage Law (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Jurassic Bark: Scientists Resurrect Once-Extinct Dire Wolf
Amy Curtis
Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement