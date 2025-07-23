MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It

The year is 2025, and it seems that many sports reporters (some who wish they were political pundits but perhaps couldn't cut it) don't realize how much the cultural times have changed in the last several years.

Advertisement

Another example of that can be found in the way Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh responded to a question about his recent White House visit (along with his brother Jim who coaches the Chargers) with President Trump.

Recently Harbaugh talked about meeting with Trump (via Fox News):

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke highly of his recent visit with President Donald Trump at the White House during a press conference Wednesday. Harbaugh and brother John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and their families made the trip to D.C. "That was great," Harbaugh said of his trip. "There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great. "I mean, who gets invited to the White House with eight other family members and doesn’t go? Nobody."

Sure enough there was another reporter auditioning for a gig at MSNBC or CNN who asked Harbaugh why he would meet with Trump instead of going along with The Resistance, thereby perhaps earning himself an invitation to appear on the Colbert show.

Harbaugh's response was excellent:

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh delivered a masterful response to a nasty reporter when asked why he met with Trump:



“Why do you frame that question [like that]? … It was amazing—it was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our President. I want our President to be… pic.twitter.com/h7QXXNIZk0 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 24, 2025

Here's the quote in the video:

“Why do you frame that question [like that]? … It was amazing—it was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our President. I want our President to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful… My mom and President Trump — seeing how he treated her, it was really meaningful.”

And for sure President Trump has been successful, albeit perhaps not in a way this particular reporter would like to see.

Left wing sports media member rips John Harbaugh for meeting with President Trump. Harbaugh isn’t having it, schools the media member. Well. Done. Athletes and coaches are over being bullied by left wing media losers. Love this: pic.twitter.com/4OrG1qcd7D — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

Yep. Enough of the lefty journo crap, especially in sports.

Masterclass from Harbaugh here after a reporter tries to bait him into criticizing Trump (bc Trump had previously criticized the city of Baltimore).

pic.twitter.com/jpNiOkRjCb — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 23, 2025

That bait attempt was a giant fail.

Soy boy liberals are melting down right now. Check the comments — Dragon Akira 🇺🇸 (@senecaflight10) July 24, 2025

And it's entirely possible that Harbaugh knows none of those TDS-addled lefties are NFL fans and don't need to be catered to.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. Even if it means trying to demonize football coaches for visiting with the president.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!