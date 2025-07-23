New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
VIP
Why I Removed Myself From Wisconsin's Organ Donor List (and You Should, Too)
Sit Up Straight When I Talk to You': Victim's Families Destroy Bryan Kohberger...
Sen. Tina Smith Trolls DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Dump With 'Always Sunny' Meme
VIP
Palestinian-American 'Arab AOC' Tells Black Friends to Stop Playing the Oppression Olympic...
Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't
London Mayor Says UK Must Immediately Recognize Palestinian Statehood
VIP
Uber’s Women Preferences: Easing Women’s Minds While Also Raising New Concerns
Biden's Border Blunder: Zoom-Vetted Illegal Migrant Shoots Officer, Exposing Failure to Pr...
YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K...
'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax...
Adam Schiff Warns Us Trump Hacked Our Personal Data, Forgets Why HE Was...
CNN: Switching Off Tulsi's Truth Telling Faster Than a Barber on Speed to...
OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to...

MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It

Doug P. | 10:40 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/David Richard

The year is 2025, and it seems that many sports reporters (some who wish they were political pundits but perhaps couldn't cut it) don't realize how much the cultural times have changed in the last several years. 

Advertisement

Another example of that can be found in the way Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh responded to a question about his recent White House visit (along with his brother Jim who coaches the Chargers) with President Trump. 

Recently Harbaugh talked about meeting with Trump (via Fox News): 

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke highly of his recent visit with President Donald Trump at the White House during a press conference Wednesday. 

Harbaugh and brother John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and their families made the trip to D.C.

"That was great," Harbaugh said of his trip.

"There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great.

"I mean, who gets invited to the White House with eight other family members and doesn’t go? Nobody."

Sure enough there was another reporter auditioning for a gig at MSNBC or CNN who asked Harbaugh why he would meet with Trump instead of going along with The Resistance, thereby perhaps earning himself an invitation to appear on the Colbert show. 

Recommended

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
Advertisement

Harbaugh's response was excellent: 

Here's the quote in the video: 

“Why do you frame that question [like that]? … It was amazing—it was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our President. I want our President to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful… My mom and President Trump — seeing how he treated her, it was really meaningful.”

And for sure President Trump has been successful, albeit perhaps not in a way this particular reporter would like to see. 

Advertisement

Yep. Enough of the lefty journo crap, especially in sports. 

That bait attempt was a giant fail. 

And it's entirely possible that Harbaugh knows none of those TDS-addled lefties are NFL fans and don't need to be catered to.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. Even if it means trying to demonize football coaches for visiting with the president. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
Sit Up Straight When I Talk to You': Victim's Families Destroy Bryan Kohberger at Sentencing
Eric V.
'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Tina Smith Trolls DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Dump With 'Always Sunny' Meme
Brett T.
Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live There
Amy Curtis
New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There Doug P.
Advertisement