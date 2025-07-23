New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
Sen. Tina Smith Trolls DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Dump With 'Always Sunny' Meme

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 23, 2025
X

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released new evidence in the form of a newly declassified House Intelligence Oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, promoting the lie that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Donald Trump win the 2016 election. 

She also posted a thread on X of the top Barack Obama Russia hoax lies debunked by Wednesday's release, illustrating the connections among Obama, James Clapper, James Comey, and others. The White House X account posted one of her graphics, tying it all together.

Sen. Tina Smith, who demanded that Republicans consider the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan, caught on video hiding an illegal immigrant in her court's jury room to help him evade ICE, a "red line," trolled the White House with a meme.

OK, but back to the original diagram … where's the lie?

Smith announced in February that she would not seek re-election in 2026.

We doubt Obama will see the inside of a prison, but all of this evidence only cements what we already knew about his contribution to the Russia hoax. Gabbard just brought the receipts.

This is the same senator who shared a photo of her "emotional support loon" for Trump's joint address to Congress. She's also displayed her maturity by calling Elon Musk a d**k — while sitting down with "influencer" Chris Mowrey.

Cute meme, but things are getting serious, and she ought to get serious.

***

Editor’s Note: This time, the walls really are closing in … and not on President Trump.

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP TULSI GABBARD RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

