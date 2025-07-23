Sen. Tina Smith Trolls DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Dump With 'Always Sunny' Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released new evidence in the form of a newly declassified House Intelligence Oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, promoting the lie that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Donald Trump win the 2016 election.

She also posted a thread on X of the top Barack Obama Russia hoax lies debunked by Wednesday's release, illustrating the connections among Obama, James Clapper, James Comey, and others. The White House X account posted one of her graphics, tying it all together.

🚨 @DNIGabbard EXPOSES how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, creating the RUSSIA HOAX.



The crime of the century! pic.twitter.com/JmjjePUavk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2025

Sen. Tina Smith, who demanded that Republicans consider the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan, caught on video hiding an illegal immigrant in her court's jury room to help him evade ICE, a "red line," trolled the White House with a meme.

OK, but back to the original diagram … where's the lie?

You ridicule. But you don’t say she’s wrong. — Steven Ellison 🎗️ (@SEllisonJ) July 23, 2025

Your party is over. 🤣🤣🤣 — 𝐄𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@elucinate) July 23, 2025

Tell us you’ve never watched “Always Sunny“ without saying it. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 23, 2025

You're past expiration, Tina. — JJS (@jamesseegs) July 23, 2025

Smith announced in February that she would not seek re-election in 2026.

Hahaha using the nation’s intelligence agencies to stage a coup is hilarious — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 23, 2025

Are you trying to be funny Tina?

Americans were lied to. Not funny — Jeff Kohagen (@jakohagen) July 23, 2025

Are you so dense that you can’t understand what the documents demonstrate? — Duphorn⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_Duphorn_) July 23, 2025

The evidence is compelling. Obama will be in prison. There’s no stopping it. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) July 23, 2025

We doubt Obama will see the inside of a prison, but all of this evidence only cements what we already knew about his contribution to the Russia hoax. Gabbard just brought the receipts.

Well, except it’s pretty well laid out and documented and it doesn’t make any severe leaps of credibility but super funny meme.

I guess when that’s all you got…then that’s all you got.🤷🏻‍♂️ — DeuceoutDABush (@DeuceoutB) July 23, 2025

This is the same senator who shared a photo of her "emotional support loon" for Trump's joint address to Congress. She's also displayed her maturity by calling Elon Musk a d**k — while sitting down with "influencer" Chris Mowrey.

Cute meme, but things are getting serious, and she ought to get serious.

Editor’s Note: This time, the walls really are closing in … and not on President Trump.

