Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live There

The Leftists who think they're morally superior to us and know how to run our lives have one major problem: they have no idea who we are or what life is like in so-called 'flyover country.'

Two weeks ago, they were so worried about rural Americans not getting much-needed weather alerts from ... *checks notes* ... NPR because of President Trump's funding cuts, largely because they have no idea we have thinks like WiFi and cell phones out here in the sticks.

But this statement from Dr. Deborah Birx at the 2024 Aspen Ideals Conference is incredibly revealing:

Deborah Birx: "Long before there was a vaccine, people were dying at higher rates in rural areas... They didn't have Remdesivir." 🤡



"They used ivermectin because there wasn't a doctor there—there was only a vet." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/CzPgNyOFyT — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) July 22, 2025

Seriously?

See, Debbie, we not only have WiFi and cell phones, we have these great things called cars that transport us to places where there are doctors.

What a vile witch she is.

Are they still at it? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 23, 2025

YUP. They sure are.

Dr Birx admitted in her book, the level of subterfuge she committed against President Trump during "Covid". — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) July 22, 2025

And yet she walks free.

Ain’t no human docs where I live unless I hitch up the wagon and ride two days to the big city. Thank God the vet will toss me a little ivermectin after he deworms my horse. — Anne (@docboogie) July 23, 2025

Leftists like Birx hate us.

Wasn’t it generally understood that Remdesivir + ventilator was a bad program, such that it was discontinued because of the potential harm to patients? pic.twitter.com/BDvuWFEFNX — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) July 23, 2025

Yes.

So maybe she's saying they didn't kill off enough rural voters.

Elitists are dumber than rocks. They think everyone who doesn't live in NYC or DC lives hundreds of miles into a corn field, pulling a plow with one donkey and hand pumping a rusty faucet to get water.



I'm in rural Wisconsin. I work in IT security, have fiber internet and do… — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 23, 2025

Rural Wisconsin is lovely.

These people really believe that rural areas are still living like it’s 1860.

They need to get out more. — USAF SP Veteran…🇺🇸✝️🏈🇮🇱🔫 (@kennymac1964) July 23, 2025

They wouldn't deign to set foot in a rural area.

Their loafers might get dirty.

It's like their only experience with rural areas was watching "Green Acres" and "Petticoat Junction" when they were kids https://t.co/7ouxxjKDpE — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 23, 2025

It probably was.

The absolute contempt these “elites” have for rural areas is pretty amazing.

I can assure her we have doctors, pharmacies, even running water and indoor toilets in California’s Central Valley.

And our death rate vs the big city? Huh.

Full of crap, lady. https://t.co/G8FiOHDOos pic.twitter.com/EpKBDowsh8 — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) July 23, 2025

Totally full of crap.

Well you see 'ole Doc Boone got that there COVID in the first few days so he done kicked off. Bein' as he was the only physician in town, we had to rely on that gal that takes care 'o the animals fer us, and the only stuff she had was that there horse paste. https://t.co/dAF7F2pYwo — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) July 23, 2025

Birx really figured us out!

None of these people have ever spent any time in rural America or know a single farmer or rancher.



It’s like these people think the Midwest and rural south just got indoor plumbing. https://t.co/vTN3EjnuVV — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) July 23, 2025

She'll be stunned to learn we also have electricity.

