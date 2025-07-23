Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live There

YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K...
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Leftists who think they're morally superior to us and know how to run our lives have one major problem: they have no idea who we are or what life is like in so-called 'flyover country.'

Two weeks ago, they were so worried about rural Americans not getting much-needed weather alerts from ... *checks notes* ... NPR because of President Trump's funding cuts, largely because they have no idea we have thinks like WiFi and cell phones out here in the sticks.

But this statement from Dr. Deborah Birx at the 2024 Aspen Ideals Conference is incredibly revealing:

Seriously?

See, Debbie, we not only have WiFi and cell phones, we have these great things called cars that transport us to places where there are doctors.

What a vile witch she is.

YUP. They sure are.

And yet she walks free.

Leftists like Birx hate us.

Yes.

So maybe she's saying they didn't kill off enough rural voters.

Rural Wisconsin is lovely.

They wouldn't deign to set foot in a rural area.

Their loafers might get dirty.

It probably was.

Totally full of crap.

Birx really figured us out!

She'll be stunned to learn we also have electricity.

