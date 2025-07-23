'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing

In case anyone missed it today (and if you were watching CNN, you would have because they refused to cover it), Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a tactical nuke of a bombshell on Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the entire corrupt Obama administration that spent years manufacturing and propagating a false narrative that Donald Trump had 'colluded' with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The allegations and evidence she Gabbard are damning, and -- Whoa, Nellie! -- does she have a LOT of evidence! She confirmed today that she has officially referred Obama and others to the DOJ for criminal prosecution. You can read more from Twitchy editor Doug Powers about the full charges she made in this morning's document release and this afternoon's press briefing.

Amid all of the corruption and criminal activity that Gabbard revealed today, however, there are some more salacious details to be found.

For instance, it turns out that what we always suspected is true.

Hillary Clinton is, in fact, a psycho.

NewsMax's James Rosen shared the proof.

A fascinating nugget from the 2020 intelligence report declassified yesterday and published this morning by @DNIGabbard, concerning information the Kremlin was purportedly waiting until @HillaryClinton won the 2016 election, as the Russians expected, to leak to the media.… pic.twitter.com/wNeU93cFvG — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) July 23, 2025

Keep in mind, this is not Russia saying that Clinton has intense psycho-emotional problems; this is the DNC saying that. Russia just happened to get hold of the communications.

And Gabbard has also demonstrated that Obama covered this information up when he was given the intelligence.

Further, this kind of blows up the lie that Russia was helping Trump win. On the contrary, they held this information back as well. They wanted Clinton to win, so they could release this after the election, or privately use it as leverage on her.

But most of all, this revelation confirms what most sane people already knew. Clinton is a nutjob. So much so that we almost -- almost, mind you -- feel bad for Bill.

Wait so Hillary Clinton was on heavy tranquilizers and suffering from psycho-emotional problems leading to uncontrollable fits of anger and aggression???



Checks out pic.twitter.com/3az7aI4cqE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2025

This might be the least shocking bombshell since Liberace revealed that he was gay.

So, was Hillary suffering from psychiatric disorders when she left our people to die in Benghazi? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 23, 2025

It is an extremely valid question. As are about a million others regarding her time as Secretary of State, not to mention as a Senator and as First Lady.

After all, we don't know how far back her mental issues go.

Makes you wonder if this was a “heavy tranquilizers” moment pic.twitter.com/ZJo5DBLP8i — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) July 23, 2025

Makes us wonder about a WHOLE LOT of things.

It also explains her constant anger and bitterness.

Then again, her being reminded every day that she lost to Trump might result in that as well.

She's definitely a supervillain, most of whom are mentally unbalanced.

We might need to build an Arkham Asylum just for her. (We can put it right next to Alligator Alcatraz.)

We would pay cash money to see Trump do a 'Hillary on tranquilizers' impersonation.

No one will ever accuse me of having fits of cheerfulness. https://t.co/NJoaZ9J0GZ — Don Burton (@deburton63) July 23, 2025

The 'cheerfulness' was an interesting inclusion in the assessment.

Can anyone say, 'Bipolar'?

Interesting nugget from 2020 intelligence report: @HillaryClinton is a PYSCHO B***H.



Oh wait - most of America already knew this. https://t.co/U9gyIH7WXx — 1776 (@RonTormondsen) July 23, 2025

Fair enough.

But now it seems that the DNC knew it as well. So did Obama.

DNC communications? Wasn’t Debbie Wasserman Schultz and then Donna Brazil the head of the DNC just before the 2016 presidential election.? Would love to see those emails. @mirandadevine @MZHemingway — joe miller (@joemill37087868) July 23, 2025

Oh, Debbie and Donna! You got some 'splainin' to do!

We still have no pictures of Hillary on election night as she was losing.



No footage. Nothing. Must’ve been a riot. https://t.co/tNWgW8qcs2 — Yankyman (@GA_Optimal) July 23, 2025

We shudder to think of how terrified her staff must have been that night.

Russia sat on damning information about Hillary Clinton expressly to let HER get elected: https://t.co/q20nff2yty — Michael Ryan (@MRyanKC) July 23, 2025

It seems pretty undeniable now that, while Russia generally just likes to sow chaos in America when they can, they were clearly backing one candidate in 2016.

And it wasn't Trump.

Outstanding

Just to think how close she was to the presidency 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/65cv3Fi7Qy — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) July 23, 2025

It also helps to explain how she has continually asserted that she didn't lose (at least not fairly) and that Trump was and is an 'illegitimate President.'

Wow.



Dodged a bullet.



* * * https://t.co/b6j2UIY9Z5 — Professor Iratus Genium (@PGenium) July 23, 2025

An unstable, tumbling bullet at that.

i believe it. It was easy to tell Hillary was either on drugs or having mental breakdowns pic.twitter.com/ADa5nFDRqe — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) July 23, 2025

Hilldog has been awfully quiet lately hasn't she... https://t.co/oBYnSE6oCt — Jillybean (@jillybean867530) July 23, 2025

Come to think of it, yes. Yes, she has.

It's really satisfying watching all the facts come out. DNI Gabbard mentioned whistleblowers, which should be eye opening too. I'm just wondering which big pig is going to squeal first and throw the others under the bus?! — Lisa Edwards (@LisaEdw51349086) July 23, 2025

That's an interesting point. Clinton allegedly once promised that if she was ever indicted, she'd take 'half of DC' with her.

Welp. Here we are.

'Fact checkers' have denied she ever said that, but, baby, we might be about to find out.

She does know where ALL the bodies are buried, after all (figuratively speaking, of course ... wink, wink).

Maybe since she never got to be President, she might simply respond to these charges by saying, 'What difference, at this point, does it make?' It's a line she's gone with before.

Or she might blow a gasket and go postal all over everyone with whom she once worked and conspired.

Either way, time to make some more popcorn.

Editor’s Note: Democrats have lost their minds, and it starts at the top with Hillary Clinton.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.