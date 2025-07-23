CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew...
Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket...
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly...
Judge Blocks ICE From Arresting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Human Earache Molly Jong-Fast Wants Us to Know 'Self-Censorship' Is Scary (Unless Dems...
VIP
Trumpdani? Dem Elissa Slotkin Says Zohran Mamdani and Trump Won Over Voters with...
Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab
CNN Didn't Seem to Want Viewers to Hear All of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Extreme...
WUT? Axios Says President Trump Is Losing by Winning (Yeah, It Makes No...
NY Rep. Yvette Clarke Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Democrats...
Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging...
Beto’s Loser Legacy: Cheering on Jasmine Crockett’s Doomed Senate Dreams
Trump's Triumph: Sealing a Historic Japan Trade Deal for American Prosperity
Here's One of Those Government-Run Grocery Stores That Elizabeth Warren Said Have Been...

'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:10 PM on July 23, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

In case anyone missed it today (and if you were watching CNN, you would have because they refused to cover it), Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a tactical nuke of a bombshell on Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the entire corrupt Obama administration that spent years manufacturing and propagating a false narrative that Donald Trump had 'colluded' with Russia to win the 2016 election. 

Advertisement

The allegations and evidence she Gabbard are damning, and -- Whoa, Nellie! -- does she have a LOT of evidence! She confirmed today that she has officially referred Obama and others to the DOJ for criminal prosecution. You can read more from Twitchy editor Doug Powers about the full charges she made in this morning's document release and this afternoon's press briefing.

Amid all of the corruption and criminal activity that Gabbard revealed today, however, there are some more salacious details to be found. 

For instance, it turns out that what we always suspected is true. 

Hillary Clinton is, in fact, a psycho. 

NewsMax's James Rosen shared the proof. 

Keep in mind, this is not Russia saying that Clinton has intense psycho-emotional problems; this is the DNC saying that. Russia just happened to get hold of the communications. 

And Gabbard has also demonstrated that Obama covered this information up when he was given the intelligence. 

Further, this kind of blows up the lie that Russia was helping Trump win. On the contrary, they held this information back as well. They wanted Clinton to win, so they could release this after the election, or privately use it as leverage on her. 

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging Clinton and Obama!)
Doug P.
Advertisement

But most of all, this revelation confirms what most sane people already knew. Clinton is a nutjob. So much so that we almost -- almost, mind you -- feel bad for Bill. 

This might be the least shocking bombshell since Liberace revealed that he was gay. 

It is an extremely valid question. As are about a million others regarding her time as Secretary of State, not to mention as a Senator and as First Lady. 

After all, we don't know how far back her mental issues go. 

Makes us wonder about a WHOLE LOT of things. 

It also explains her constant anger and bitterness. 

Then again, her being reminded every day that she lost to Trump might result in that as well. 

Advertisement

She's definitely a supervillain, most of whom are mentally unbalanced. 

We might need to build an Arkham Asylum just for her. (We can put it right next to Alligator Alcatraz.)

We would pay cash money to see Trump do a 'Hillary on tranquilizers' impersonation.

The 'cheerfulness' was an interesting inclusion in the assessment. 

Can anyone say, 'Bipolar'? 

Fair enough. 

But now it seems that the DNC knew it as well. So did Obama. 

Oh, Debbie and Donna! You got some 'splainin' to do!

We shudder to think of how terrified her staff must have been that night. 

Advertisement

It seems pretty undeniable now that, while Russia generally just likes to sow chaos in America when they can, they were clearly backing one candidate in 2016. 

And it wasn't Trump. 

It also helps to explain how she has continually asserted that she didn't lose (at least not fairly) and that Trump was and is an 'illegitimate President.'

An unstable, tumbling bullet at that. 

Come to think of it, yes. Yes, she has. 

Advertisement

That's an interesting point. Clinton allegedly once promised that if she was ever indicted, she'd take 'half of DC' with her. 

Welp. Here we are. 

'Fact checkers' have denied she ever said that, but, baby, we might be about to find out. 

She does know where ALL the bodies are buried, after all (figuratively speaking, of course ... wink, wink). 

Maybe since she never got to be President, she might simply respond to these charges by saying, 'What difference, at this point, does it make?' It's a line she's gone with before. 

Or she might blow a gasket and go postal all over everyone with whom she once worked and conspired. 

Either way, time to make some more popcorn. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats have lost their minds, and it starts at the top with Hillary Clinton.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DNC HILLARY CLINTON TULSI GABBARD RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging Clinton and Obama!)
Doug P.
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew This Years Ago
Amy Curtis
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly In Record Time
Doug P.
Judge Blocks ICE From Arresting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Brett T.
Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket GOP Fundraiser Visit
Warren Squire
Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging Clinton and Obama!) Doug P.
Advertisement