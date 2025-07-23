CNN Didn't Seem to Want Viewers to Hear All of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Extreme Allegations' About Obama

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined Karoline Leavitt at the White House briefing today where she presented a case that shows former President Barack Obama and others manufactured the "Trump/Russia collusion" narrative to affect the outcome of the 2016 election. Gabbard said in part "the evidence we've found and released directly points to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment" (the bogus Russiagate claims).

Gabbard also said she made a criminal referral to the Justice Department in regard to Barack Obama.

Tulsi Gabbard says there is irrefutable evidence that Obama and the intelligence agencies made up the Russia hoax after the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/YX33ewqcLm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 23, 2025

What can you do if you're part of a media that would like to keep as much doubt in people's minds about what Gabbard said today? Well, just claim they are "extreme allegations" while talking over Gabbard spelling out exactly what the allegations are based on. Watch:

DAMAGE CONTROL? Fake News CNN cuts away just as @DNIGabbard outlines the lengths to which the Obama Administration went to manufacture the Russia collusion hoax pic.twitter.com/qmzx5wQ60d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 23, 2025

Additionally, CNN's Jeff Zeleny said the media shouldn't spend that much time on all this while talking over Gabbard. They're just saying the quiet parts out loud now:

Jeff Zeleny reacts to Tulsi blowing up the Russia hoax, which they spent 3 years mindlessly spewing to their audience:



"This is hardly information that we should be repeating... I'm not sure we should spend that much more time on it."



This is CNN pic.twitter.com/SKkKV1OGlo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2025

"Never mind that it's eight years after the fact."

Watch out, Jeff, because you just called what Gabbard said "a fact."

Also there are of course reasons CNN would like to just move on:

The reason they don't want to talk about it because that would involve admitting they were complicit in selling one of the biggest lies in American history to the public because they decided it was unacceptable that Donald Trump won an election. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2025

If the name of the reporter (Jeff Zeleny) sounds familiar it should:

The man who asked Obama what enchanted him the most about the presidency has an opinion! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2025

But we're sure that guy's totally reporting fairly and honestly on stories involving Barack Obama (cue extreme eye roll).

The allegations are so "extreme" that CNN didn't think their viewers needed to hear them directly from Gabbard.

The Fake News will do whatever it takes to protect the crooked Democrats and their outrageous assault against our Democracy. https://t.co/t2LvS2EogB — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) July 23, 2025

Hey, they used to call CNN the "Clinton News Network" for a reason.

Absolute scoundrels at CNN



You don't hate the media enough. You think you do but you don't. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) July 23, 2025

That's an evergreen post right there!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while trying to help bury the truth about what Obama and the Democrats did.

