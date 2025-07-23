CNN Didn't Seem to Want Viewers to Hear All of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Extreme Allegations' About Obama

VIP
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on July 23, 2025
Screen shot

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined Karoline Leavitt at the White House briefing today where she presented a case that shows former President Barack Obama and others manufactured the "Trump/Russia collusion" narrative to affect the outcome of the 2016 election. Gabbard said in part "the evidence we've found and released directly points to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment" (the bogus Russiagate claims). 

Gabbard also said she made a criminal referral to the Justice Department in regard to Barack Obama. 

What can you do if you're part of a media that would like to keep as much doubt in people's minds about what Gabbard said today? Well, just claim they are "extreme allegations" while talking over Gabbard spelling out exactly what the allegations are based on. Watch: 

Additionally, CNN's Jeff Zeleny said the media shouldn't spend that much time on all this while talking over Gabbard. They're just saying the quiet parts out loud now: 

"Never mind that it's eight years after the fact."

Watch out, Jeff, because you just called what Gabbard said "a fact." 

Also there are of course reasons CNN would like to just move on:

If the name of the reporter (Jeff Zeleny) sounds familiar it should:

But we're sure that guy's totally reporting fairly and honestly on stories involving Barack Obama (cue extreme eye roll). 

The allegations are so "extreme" that CNN didn't think their viewers needed to hear them directly from Gabbard. 

Hey, they used to call CNN the "Clinton News Network" for a reason.

That's an evergreen post right there!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while trying to help bury the truth about what Obama and the Democrats did. 

