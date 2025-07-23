Sit Up Straight When I Talk to You': Victim's Families Destroy Bryan Kohberger at Sentencing

In what will hopefully be his last act of public cowardice, confessed murderer Bryan Kohberger declined to make a statement at his sentencing today in Idaho.

Judge Steven Hippler, following a plea deal, sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus ten years for burglary. He also fined Kohberger $290,000.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty.

BREAKING NEWS: Bryan Kohberger sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole for the first‑degree murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. pic.twitter.com/FUWJ4DGCFV — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 23, 2025

Kohberger confessed to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. Sneaking into the off-campus house at four in the morning, he methodically went from room to room stabbing his victims to death. Three were sleeping when they were attacked.

Ethan Chapin was the only victim who didn't live at the King Road house. The 20-year-old freshman, who was studying recreation management, was spending the night with his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, at the time of the attack.

20-year-old Xana Kernodle was the only victim thought to have been awake at the time of the attack. She had received a DoorDash order shortly before the killing spree began. She was a marketing major.

21-year-old Madison Mogen was also a marketing major. She was sleeping on the second floor of the house, as was her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves. The two were the first to be targeted on that fateful night.

Kaylee Goncalves was also 21 years old. She was a general studies major and was studying to become an elementary school teacher.

The tragic and senseless murders of four young and promising students devastated the families and the University community. In the days and weeks that followed, the investigation led police to Kohberger, who, in his first act of public cowardice, had fled the state.

He would be apprehended after a traffic stop and was extradited to Idaho to face charges. The police had a witness and DNA evidence; now they had their man.

The only thing the investigation didn't uncover was why. With this plea deal, the why may remain a mystery forever.

Judge Hippler addressed the lack of motive when he passed down Kohberger's sentence.

"The more we struggle to seek explanation for the unexplainable, the more power and control we give to him," Judge Steven Hippler said. "In my view, the time has now come to end Mr. Kohberger’s 15 minutes of fame."

Speaking of Kohberger, the Judge added:

'His actions make him the worst of the worst. I will not attempt to speak about him further, other than to simply sentence him, so that he is forever removed from civilized society.'

The judge may not have wanted to speak any further of Kohberger, but during their victim impact statements, the families of his victims had plenty to say about and to the evil convict that took their loved ones from them.

Xana's stepdad:

“Go to hell.”



Xana Kernodle’s stepdad wants to take Bryan Kohberger to the woods and teach him some things. #idaho4 #bryankohberger pic.twitter.com/e3IqD5r97q — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) July 23, 2025

Xana's sister:

Xana Kernodle's sister: Xana deserved more. They all did. I will live in her honor. Xana's story doesn't end with what was taken from her. Her light still shines, and her voice will echo louder than this pain. You didn't take that from us and you never will. #BryanKohberger pic.twitter.com/cPxkK9rfYk — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) July 23, 2025

In what may have been the most heartbreaking moment of the day, Madison's Grandmother, Kim Cheeley, shared childhood stories of time spent with her granddaughter. She has also gotten the same tattoo that Maddie and her sorority sisters had.

Maddie Mogen grandma got a tattoo so she can remember her granddaughter. She made the court laugh about #MaddieMogen childhood story how she got her grandma name.



She prays for everyone including the perpetrators’ families.



Please perform an act of kindness on #May25th in honor… pic.twitter.com/6kM4YiWRnp — Bernice Sykes, PhD (Doc Bunny)🕊️❤️🤍💙🕊️ (@Docbunny2020) July 23, 2025

She not only offered prayers to the families of the victims, but also to the family of her granddaughter's murderer. She ended her statement asking for random acts of kindness in memory of her beloved grandchild.

Idaho victim Madison Mogen’s grandmother Kim Cheeley encourages people to perform an act of kindness this week, “so a glimmer of Maddie’s light may live on.”



More: https://t.co/oPkOm5CU7L pic.twitter.com/qD9Oy5pZ9n — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 23, 2025

Maddie's stepfather also spoke, saying of Kohberger, 'Evil does not deserve our time and attention.'

"Evil does not deserve our time and attention."⁰



Scott Laramie, stepfather of #MadisonMogen, delivers a powerful message of perseverance and strength during the sentencing of convicted murderer #BryanKohberger.#CourtTV What do YOU think? pic.twitter.com/3lb70G9qZf — Court TV (@CourtTV) July 23, 2025

Ethan's family chose not to speak at the hearing.

Kaylee's family did choose to speak, and they didn't hold back. They didn't address the court; instead, they decided to speak directly to Kohberger.

Kaylee's dad, Steve, turned the lectern to face his daughter's murderer.

“You’re a complete joke.” #SteveGoncalves adjusted the podium to directly face #BryanKohberger, his daughter’s murderer, before delivering a scathing victim impact statement.#CourtTV What do YOU think? pic.twitter.com/yc9CBtyTw5 — Court TV (@CourtTV) July 23, 2025

Kaylee's mom, Kristi, told Kohberger that she was disappointed that he would not be given the firing squad, but was confident that other inmates would be anxiously awaiting his arrival.

Then, reading from a statement from Kaylee's younger sister, told Kohberger that he may have gotten A's in school, but he would soon be getting big D's in prison.

Kristi Goncalves, mother of Kaylee Goncalves, tells Bryan Kohberger:



"While I'm disappointed the firing squad won't get to take their shots at you, I'm confident that the men in prison will have their way with you in more ways than one." pic.twitter.com/FD5Tkoc4Xo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 23, 2025

While the statements from Kaylee's parents (and little sister) were scathing, it was her big sister, Alivea, who delivered the most powerful statement of the day.

Alivea was calm, collected, and composed. She was prepared for this moment and demanded Kohberger's attention. "Sit up straight when I talk to you,' she quipped at one point. She opened her statement by thanking the court for the opportunity to speak. She introduced herself as Kaylee's sister and explained that she loved Maddie as a sister as well. She then completely eviscerated the cowardly killer sitting in front of her as calmly and methodically as he had on the night of the murders. She completely destroyed him. He could do nothing but stare blankly into the void of his hopeless future.

Kaylee Goncalves’s sister to Bryan Kohberger: “I’m not here today to speak in grief. I’m here to speak in truth because the truth is my sister Kaylee and her best friend Maddie were not yours to take. They were not yours to study, to stalk, or to silence....In a world that reject… pic.twitter.com/PqzFh74v4I — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2025

Alivea and all of the family members who spoke are correct. Bryan Kohberger is evil. He took the lives of four innocent young people and changed the lives of their families forever. He deserved the firing squad, and because of the actions he chose, he is worthless. He is nothing, the property of the State of Idaho. Soon, he will cease to be Bryan, for the rest of his cowardly life, he will be known as Prisoner 12345, or whatever arbitrary number he is assigned by a computer at the Department of Corrections. He will live in a cage, like the animal he is, until he's carried out in a box. His last day in prison will be his first day in hell.

On that day, justice will finally be done.

