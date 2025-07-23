OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was joined by Karoline Leavitt in the White House briefing room today and dropped a lot of receipts about how Barack Obama and other officials made up the "Russia collusion" allegations against Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

Leavitt later summed it up this way:

Barack Obama went to great and nefarious lengths to try to thwart the will of the people and sabotage his successor – President Trump.



It's one of the greatest political scandals in American history.



The truth is that President Trump never had anything to do with Russia, and… pic.twitter.com/0GqCkjXuiR — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 23, 2025

Here's the full post:

Barack Obama went to great and nefarious lengths to try to thwart the will of the people and sabotage his successor – President Trump. It's one of the greatest political scandals in American history. The truth is that President Trump never had anything to do with Russia, and the Russia collusion hoax was a massive fraud from the beginning. Obama knew this and so did all the other corrupt officials involved in this scam, including former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and so many others. President Trump was right from the beginning about all of this, and we’re grateful that justice can finally be served.

It's getting tough for Obama and the Democrats, so how do they respond?

On Fox News' "The Five," resident lefty Jessica Tarlov had a predictable spin and distraction that Greg Gutfeld took a hammer to rather quickly.

Greg Gutfeld is going nuclear on Jessica Tarlov right now on #TheFive — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 23, 2025

There's still a mushroom cloud over the studio after this reality check. Watch:

Gutfeld just nuked the dem narrative- leave the bodies on the floor @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/cthk4WdqGh — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 23, 2025

And that's how it's done!

Thank you for not letting her get away with the usual BS. She can’t possibly believe that stuff will work while you’re at the table. — Flyfish (@2FlyfishtheWest) July 23, 2025

I’d like to report a murder https://t.co/L0u9gGiKII — ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 23, 2025

Can’t believe I witnessed a murder on live tv. https://t.co/I6GOcDOfMZ — Justin Andrusk (@jandrusk) July 23, 2025

That takedown from Gutfeld was brutal and so very necessary.