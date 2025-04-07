VIP
Survey Determines an 'Assassination Culture' Is Developing on the Extreme Left

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 07, 2025
Twitter

Democrats are being violent and destructive again, keying swastikas into Teslas, setting fire to Cybertruck service lots, opening fire at Tesla dealerships, and firebombing charging stations. Not only that … California lawmakers introduced a ballot initiative named after Luigi Mangione, the guy who assassinated the CEO of United HeatlthCare on the sidewalk in New York City.

We have to give this survey credit for actually using the term "extreme left." We're so used to seeing "far-right," it's refreshing for someone to admit there's an extreme Left out there.

There were at least two assassination attempts on candidate Donald Trump, with one of them grazing his ear with a bullet. A new study says there's an emerging "assassination culture" on the Left, and by reading X posts all day, we have to agree.

The Federalist reports:

The unhinged left, fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome and seething hatred for Elon Musk, is trending more violent, according to a new study that finds political violence targeting President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser is “becoming increasingly normalized.” 

The report, produced by the Network of Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in partnership with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab, finds a broader “assassination culture” appears to be “emerging within segments of the U.S. public on the extreme left, with expanding targets now including figures such as Donald Trump.” 

NCRI, an independent institution working to “identify and forecast emerging threats in the era of information disorder,” finds the pattern is building on a broader trend discussed in two reports in December that analyzed “how viral social media narratives were legitimizing political violence, particularly in the aftermath of the United Healthcare CEO’s assassination.” 

“The reports found widespread justification for lethal violence — including assassination — among younger, highly online, and ideologically left-aligned users,” the authors of the latest study write. 

Mangioni became a folk hero among the Left, who excused his actions.

We showed you one protester at the "Hands Off!" rally in D.C. carrying her handmade mini-guillotine.

How do they function in society from day to day with so much hate in their hearts? Probably because they don't function in society — they're "highly online."

We've got people posting on TikTok that "You will lose your life" if you're a Trump supporter and try to interact with them. They say it out loud, on purpose, and then post it to social media.

Yep.

I have no idea of the source of this so I can't check into it, but still …


***

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP SURVEY

