Survey Determines an 'Assassination Culture' Is Developing on the Extreme Left

Democrats are being violent and destructive again, keying swastikas into Teslas, setting fire to Cybertruck service lots, opening fire at Tesla dealerships, and firebombing charging stations. Not only that … California lawmakers introduced a ballot initiative named after Luigi Mangione, the guy who assassinated the CEO of United HeatlthCare on the sidewalk in New York City.

We have to give this survey credit for actually using the term "extreme left." We're so used to seeing "far-right," it's refreshing for someone to admit there's an extreme Left out there.

There were at least two assassination attempts on candidate Donald Trump, with one of them grazing his ear with a bullet. A new study says there's an emerging "assassination culture" on the Left, and by reading X posts all day, we have to agree.

SURVEY: 55% Of Self-Identified Leftists Say Killing Trump Is Justifiablehttps://t.co/fCCPuBbCLR — The Federalist (@FDRLST) April 7, 2025

The Federalist reports:

The unhinged left, fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome and seething hatred for Elon Musk, is trending more violent, according to a new study that finds political violence targeting President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser is “becoming increasingly normalized.” The report, produced by the Network of Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in partnership with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab, finds a broader “assassination culture” appears to be “emerging within segments of the U.S. public on the extreme left, with expanding targets now including figures such as Donald Trump.” … NCRI, an independent institution working to “identify and forecast emerging threats in the era of information disorder,” finds the pattern is building on a broader trend discussed in two reports in December that analyzed “how viral social media narratives were legitimizing political violence, particularly in the aftermath of the United Healthcare CEO’s assassination.” “The reports found widespread justification for lethal violence — including assassination — among younger, highly online, and ideologically left-aligned users,” the authors of the latest study write.

Mangioni became a folk hero among the Left, who excused his actions.

This should alarm every American



It’s apocalyptic https://t.co/i1NCg5IFpG — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 7, 2025

We are headed toward a 2020s version of the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, courtesy of the communists who are running and steering the Left.

Out of control mobs of raging fools, wildly killing people they don't like because it makes their rage feel even better.

Be Prepared. pic.twitter.com/BCiWDAMQFa — R.O.C.K. in the USSA (@ROCKInTheUSSA) April 7, 2025

We showed you one protester at the "Hands Off!" rally in D.C. carrying her handmade mini-guillotine.

I cannot believe we live among so many haters. Vile, vitriolic haters. It's stunning. — MAGS (@umaggie5) April 7, 2025

How do they function in society from day to day with so much hate in their hearts? Probably because they don't function in society — they're "highly online."

Exactly why I left the party long ago and realized there is no saving it. — Randall (@RandallBenge) April 7, 2025

Sounds kinda insurrectiony — Commander Vimes (@punditerrant) April 7, 2025

Leftists also raised money for Luigi Mangione, the current killer of the twin brother, and they want MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gangs returned to the United States.



They're all about criminals, not Americans. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) April 7, 2025

The media is extremely culpable, spreading the propaganda that has led to this! — katebekx (@KateBekx) April 7, 2025

It is not acceptable, sustainable or doable that we live alongside of these people OR try to govern cooperatively with them. I do not advocate violence but these "views" cannot be tolerated among civilized people. — St. Snickerdoodle (@marylbracey) April 7, 2025

By extension they’d kill YOU for supporting him. Makes you think. — dauntlesslogic (@dauntlesslogic) April 7, 2025

We've got people posting on TikTok that "You will lose your life" if you're a Trump supporter and try to interact with them. They say it out loud, on purpose, and then post it to social media.

And they’ll still have signs in their yard saying “Hate has no home here” lmao. Absolutely insane — Wesleyyy (@wesramirez_) April 7, 2025

Yep.

