‘Hands Off!’ Protests in DC Feature Mini-Guilliotine

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 05, 2025
Twitter

There are more than a thousand "Hands Off!" protests being held across the country and in all 50 states Saturday, but the most significant one is on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which is being broadcast by C-SPAN. As Twitchy reported earlier, Rachel Maddow cleared up any misconceptions that these were just grassroots uprisings. No, they were organized by the Indivisible Project.

Just to make sure, we went to the organizing website, handsoff2025.com, and checked out who registered the domain name. Shockingly, it was the Invidisble Project, who registered the domain back on March 10, so they've been planning Saturday's protests for quite a while. 

According to the official website:

This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way.

They want to strip America for parts—shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid—all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich.

If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save.

Narrator: Donald Trump and Elon Musk were actually saving America. It's funny … Democrats themselves have admitted that the federal government has grown bloated, but they also suddenly believe that federal employees cannot be fired.

One thing we've noticed from the footage of the protest is that not everyone is holding up professionally printed "Hands Off!" signs. We wonder if those cuts to USAID made protesters make their own signs by hand.

They weren't all signs … someone brought a miniature guillotine.

They actually had to put in the work to put that thing together, like a school science project. A little cardboard, a little glue, some aluminum foil … and voila.

Yeah, we'll never hear the end of the story of the January 6 insurrectionists who attempted to pull Vice President Mike Pence out of the Capitol and hang him.

We wanted to show you some of the other signs that were floating around, such as the lovely woman holding this ICE = Gestapo sign:

The Left can't meme, even when making protest signs. We like the one that says, "F**k Trump," "F**k Jan 6 Traitors," "F**k MAGA," "F**k Putin," "Trump Is a Bonespur Pussy," "F**k DOGE," "F**k Musk," "F**k Vance," and then another "F**k Trump" just for good measure (or because she lost track).

What exactly set them off? No one's Social Security is being touched. Essential workers aren't being fired (proving they're essential by listing five things they did the previous week).

Good news … Indivisible Project has another spontaneous uprising planned for May 1. Stop the billionaire agenda says the group being funded by George Soros.

Trump and his billionaire profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. This May Day we are fighting back. We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics.

Yeah, you don't know what you want, do you?

***

Tags: PROTEST WASHINGTON D.C.

