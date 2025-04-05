A Giddy Rachel Maddow Helps Explain Why the Anti-Trump/DOGE Protests Are NOT Grassroots

They Think We're Stupid: Democrats Claim Tariffs Have ALREADY Forced a Local Business...
Doug P. | 2:46 PM on April 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Left has been having fits about Donald Trump for years now, up to and including efforts to throw him in prison. All those efforts -- the lawfare, gaslighting and massive lies -- backfired big time, which culminated in a second Trump term in the White House. 

The "Resistance" is not giving up though, and they've resorted to the usual tactics: Screeching during protests and rehashing tired chants:

Trump's finished now! They'll get him this time!

These clowns need new material.

The notoriously conservative area of ::checks notes:: Boston, Massachusetts is turning against Trump? Uh oh!

Dems and media will call these "grassroots" protests.

As usual, "follow the money" is always good advice.

Who's at least partly behind today's protests around the country? Rachel Maddow had a guest yesterday that helped clear that up:

The group Indivisible bills its mission as -- you guessed it -- "saving democracy" from Trump. There's also certainly some money flying around.

No it isn't.

Last month the Free Beacon had a report on Indivisible reimbursement program for "local activists":

Indivisible, the left-wing group behind red-district town hall protests targeting Elon Musk's DOGE, is providing local activists with a "reimbursement program" to cover certain expenses associated with opposing what it calls the "Trump-Musk coup." Included among the reimbursable items are "chicken suits," according to Indivisible's co-executive director.

Local Indivisible chapters, a webpage outlining the program states, can receive up to $200 per congressional recess for protest expenses like audio and video equipment, signage, promotional materials, and gas. For lawmakers who decline to hold town halls during the upcoming recess, Indivisible encourages local activists to hold their own events and purchase "cardboard depictions of your Member of Congress" and "chicken suits," both of which Indivisible will pay for.

Nothing says "grassroots effort to save democracy" like a chicken suit reimbursement program. 

