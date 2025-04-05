A Giddy Rachel Maddow Helps Explain Why the Anti-Trump/DOGE Protests Are NOT Grassroots

The Left has been having fits about Donald Trump for years now, up to and including efforts to throw him in prison. All those efforts -- the lawfare, gaslighting and massive lies -- backfired big time, which culminated in a second Trump term in the White House.

The "Resistance" is not giving up though, and they've resorted to the usual tactics: Screeching during protests and rehashing tired chants:

Representative Jamie Raskin arrives on National Mall for massive anti-Trump demonstration expected to take place beginning at noon. pic.twitter.com/1n6jGVAePr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) April 5, 2025

Trump's finished now! They'll get him this time!

Anti-Trump Protestors in DC rev up a chant:



"No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!"



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e49xyNRfmw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

These clowns need new material.

BREAKING: Thousands of protestors have gathered in Boston and across the country to protest Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the MAGA Republicans. America is standing up to their BS. pic.twitter.com/wiQphsFNJG — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 5, 2025

The notoriously conservative area of ::checks notes:: Boston, Massachusetts is turning against Trump? Uh oh!

They are busing in protestors for these rallies today and look at the guides circulating for this… why would you need protective goggles and masks and why would you want to make sure nobody can track your location or identify you if it’s going to be a peaceful protest like these… pic.twitter.com/nMaJhZhtL5 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 5, 2025

Dems and media will call these "grassroots" protests.

As usual, "follow the money" is always good advice.

Today, the left are attending

protests funded by a billionaire to protest billionaires. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 5, 2025

So brave, protesting saving the Nation billions.



No wonder you’re losing. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) April 5, 2025

Who's at least partly behind today's protests around the country? Rachel Maddow had a guest yesterday that helped clear that up:

Maddow giddy about mass protests Saturday pic.twitter.com/cUCnghCTBd — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 5, 2025

The group Indivisible bills its mission as -- you guessed it -- "saving democracy" from Trump. There's also certainly some money flying around.

Where is Indivisible's money coming from to support this? — Dana Simmens 🇺🇲 (@simmens_dana) April 5, 2025

This isn’t remotely grassroots — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) April 5, 2025

No it isn't.

TERROR: Soros-funded Indivisible is openly admitting they are behind the 1300 paid protests happening today in all 50 states. Democrat billionaires are funding these uprisings and they should held legally accountable for the violence and vandalism. pic.twitter.com/cp4T3CgJCG — @amuse (@amuse) April 5, 2025

Last month the Free Beacon had a report on Indivisible reimbursement program for "local activists":

Indivisible, the left-wing group behind red-district town hall protests targeting Elon Musk's DOGE, is providing local activists with a "reimbursement program" to cover certain expenses associated with opposing what it calls the "Trump-Musk coup." Included among the reimbursable items are "chicken suits," according to Indivisible's co-executive director. Local Indivisible chapters, a webpage outlining the program states, can receive up to $200 per congressional recess for protest expenses like audio and video equipment, signage, promotional materials, and gas. For lawmakers who decline to hold town halls during the upcoming recess, Indivisible encourages local activists to hold their own events and purchase "cardboard depictions of your Member of Congress" and "chicken suits," both of which Indivisible will pay for.

Nothing says "grassroots effort to save democracy" like a chicken suit reimbursement program.