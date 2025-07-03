Book Deal Unlocked? Hakeem Jeffries Ends Filibuster on BBB Besting Cory Booker’s Pointless Rant Record

Stephen Miller Shuts UNHINGED Commie Ilhan Omar Whining About Immigration DOWN with Just...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:31 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Thank God that’s over with! Democrat Rep Hakeem Jeffries just ended his congressional filibuster after wasting almost nine hours of everybody’s time. It was all to slow down the House vote on President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Yep, they are.

Democrats were applauding that nothing constructive or meaningful was accomplished.

‘Yay, now we can stop pretending we care!’

Jeffries just edged out Senator Cory Booker’s record waste of time from earlier this year by 12 minutes. Booker scored a book deal for his rambling nonsense. Is Jeffries' book deal just around the corner?

Thankfully, former President Joe Biden left a trove of adult diapers behind for his fellow Democrats.

Now it’s time for our favorite highlight from Jeffries’ useless rant. (WATCH)

It’s like he keeps hitting his internal ‘pause’ button. He is frustrating to listen to.

The most important question is, did Jeffries’ sonic stunt accomplish anything? You already know the answer.

Now the GOP can get back to work and finally wrap up this bill with a bow for Trump to sign.

CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER GOP HAKEEM JEFFRIES

