'Reservoir Dogs' Actor Michael Madsen Dead at 67

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 03, 2025
Thibault Camus

Michael Madsen, the prolific character actor who starred in 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' has died. He was 67 years old.

Here's more from NBC News:

Michael Madsen, a prolific character actor best known for playing sneering tough guys in Quentin Tarantino's 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2,' died Thursday morning from cardiac arrest, according to his manager, Ron Smith.

He was 67.

In an acting career spanning more than 40 years, Madsen racked up dozens of screen credits. But he was best known for his collaborations with Tarantino, who cast him as a psychotic thief in 'Reservoir Dogs' and a washed-up hitman in 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2.'

Madsen was born in Chicago, IL in 1957 to Calvin, a Chicago firefighter, and Elaine, a filmmaker and author. He has two sisters, Cheryl Madsen and the actress Virginia Madsen.

Madsen began his work at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago under John Malkovich. He starred in a production of 'Of Mice and Men' before moving on to film roles.

His first was a small part in the 'WarGames,' the1983 film starring Matthew Broderick.

He played 'Mr. Blonde,' a ruthlessly cruel criminal in Quentin Tarantino's directorial debut 'Reservoir Dogs.' 

He was pretty cool.

He was one of those character actors who popped up in lots of different movies and always left his mark.

'Kill Bill Vol. 2' is a fantastic movie.

That was an against-type role and he was very good in it.

Madsen is survived by his current wife DeAnna Madsen as well as his five children.

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD VIDEO

