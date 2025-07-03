'Reservoir Dogs' Actor Michael Madsen Dead at 67

Michael Madsen, the prolific character actor who starred in 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' has died. He was 67 years old.

BREAKING: Michael Madsen, a character actor best known for playing sneering tough guys in Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill: Vol. 2," passes away from cardiac arrest, according to his manager. https://t.co/4B04207wCz — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 3, 2025

Advertisement

Here's more from NBC News:

Michael Madsen, a prolific character actor best known for playing sneering tough guys in Quentin Tarantino's 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2,' died Thursday morning from cardiac arrest, according to his manager, Ron Smith. He was 67. In an acting career spanning more than 40 years, Madsen racked up dozens of screen credits. But he was best known for his collaborations with Tarantino, who cast him as a psychotic thief in 'Reservoir Dogs' and a washed-up hitman in 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2.'

Madsen was born in Chicago, IL in 1957 to Calvin, a Chicago firefighter, and Elaine, a filmmaker and author. He has two sisters, Cheryl Madsen and the actress Virginia Madsen.

Michael Madsen was a unique actor. Couldn’t take your eyes off of him. RIP. pic.twitter.com/jFczhk9GYq — Elias Toufexis (@EliasToufexis) July 3, 2025

Madsen began his work at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago under John Malkovich. He starred in a production of 'Of Mice and Men' before moving on to film roles.

His first was a small part in the 'WarGames,' the1983 film starring Matthew Broderick.

“Are you gonna bark all day little doggie, or are you gonna bite?”



Michael Madsen ALWAYS had bite.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/bJ5y5ipt8p — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) July 3, 2025

He played 'Mr. Blonde,' a ruthlessly cruel criminal in Quentin Tarantino's directorial debut 'Reservoir Dogs.'

Michael Madsen has passed away at the age of 67. pic.twitter.com/RtipWFXa9V — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 3, 2025

RIP Michael Madsen, as a teenager watching Reservoir Dogs for the first time it wasn’t possible for a guy to get any cooler than this. pic.twitter.com/ekg04OxFOT — Josh Lewis (@thejoshl) July 3, 2025

He was pretty cool.

R.I.P. Michael Madsen, who gave probably his greatest performance in Olivier Assayas' Boarding Gate. Making him integral to some of the most essential images of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/Fs6vxeEmAB — Howard Leader (@HowardLeaderman) July 3, 2025

He was one of those character actors who popped up in lots of different movies and always left his mark.

Losing Michael Madsen is an absolute gut-punch. What an incredible actor, gone way too soon. Without question, I’ll remember him in part from his outstanding performance in Kill Bill. Madsen’s partnership with Tarantino was so special. This is incredibly sad news. pic.twitter.com/Zztbenf05f — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 3, 2025

Advertisement

'Kill Bill Vol. 2' is a fantastic movie.

It might just be childhood nostalgia talking, but I also remember Michael Madsen being pretty good in an against-type role as the main kid’s foster dad doing his best in Free Willy. pic.twitter.com/5KUCh4PBKa — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) July 3, 2025

That was an against-type role and he was very good in it.

Madsen is survived by his current wife DeAnna Madsen as well as his five children.

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.