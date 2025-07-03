Intern for Republican Rep. Ron Estes Shot and Killed In D.C. Monday Night

This is terrible news from Washington, D.C.

Monday night, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old intern for Kansas Republican Rep. Ron Estes was one of three people shot outside a D.C. metro station. Tarpinian-Jachym, who just joined Estes' office in June, died of his injuries. The other two victims, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, are recovering from their injuries.

21-year-old intern for Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) was s**t and k*lled Monday night in DC near the US Capitol.



Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was the victim of what authorities believe to be a targeted attack.



Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target but an innocent bystander.



There are no words.

Here's more from KSNT.com:

An intern serving in the office of U.S. Representative of Kansas’ 4th Congressional District Ron Estes is dead following a shooting in the nation’s capital. Estes released a statement on July 2 in the aftermath of the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachim of Granby, Massachusetts. Tarpinian-Jachim had been serving with Estes’ office in Washington D.C. since June this year as an intern. 'I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,' Estes said. 'We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.' Estes said Tarpinian-Jachim was a senior with the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He was majoring in finance with a minor in political science.

Tarpinian-Jachym is not the first victim of D.C.'s out-of-control crime, and not the first government employee to be victimized.

The post reads:

Our national public officials should not be placed in danger because local territorial officials don’t know how to get control of their own d**n city.

Truth.

He was so young.

And local D.C. officials seem to have no interest in stopping the crime.

This needs to happen.

It's very sad.

We do not.

This writer's son considered majoring in political science, so it resonates closely with her.

