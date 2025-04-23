MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged Abuse

Apparently, Kilmar Garcia's wife has had to go live in a safe house because her address was compromised.

Wife of wrongly deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia forced into safe house after government posts address online https://t.co/mitYvTs0HZ — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 23, 2025

The wife of a wrongly deported Salvadoran father living in Maryland was moved to a safe house after Donald Trump’s administration posted a court document that included her address on social media. In an interview with The Washington Post, Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura said she began fearing for her safety and the safety of her three children after the Department of Homeland Security shared a protective order from 2021 that prominently featured her address to the department’s 2.4 million followers on X.

“I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” she told The Washington Post. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.”

Many Americans fear for their kids because of imported dangerous gangs in the US, as well.

Man.



For real safety, maybe she should go back home too!



To hell with this racist, sexist, cis-sexist, ageist, ableist, post-colonial, anti-MS-13 wife beaters wasteland!!! https://t.co/ESIjBEAMxx — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 24, 2025

She herself said her own home with her husband wasn't a 'safe house'. She reported him for domestic violence, after all. She should be glad he is away from her and her kids.

I never saw this much concern by Democrats when every J6 defendants personal information was released by the DOJ. Democrats showed up at their work to get them fired, had their homes swatted, and you loved every minute of it. Your concern for MS-13 is well noted though. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) April 23, 2025

Was she ever given a safe house from her husband when he beat her? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 24, 2025

The police tried to protect her, but she didn't want their protection from her abusive husband.

They put her in a safe house so his gang members won't hurt her and her kids if she stops rooting for him to come back. — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) April 23, 2025

You spelled “illegal immigrant man from El Salvador hiding in Maryland” wrong. — Phil Bierman - IFBB Pro (@BiermanPhilip) April 23, 2025

Exactly. He was sent back to his home country. Period.

What will really keep her safe is to leave her wife-beating husband in El Salvador. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) April 23, 2025

The illegal MS13 gang member, foreign terrorist, wife beater and Human trafficker Garcia is linked by his car to a fellow Salvadoran illegal immigrant and convicted human smuggle Garcia referred to as his "boss" — LibertyLady (@liberty_lady1) April 23, 2025

Wife of Gang banger, illegal immigrant, human trafficker with a deportation order since 2019 Kilmar Abrego Garcia. ....... — We The People 🇺🇸 (@USA_Golden_AGE) April 24, 2025

Let's be very clear. He is not a 'wrongly deported' angel of a citizen.