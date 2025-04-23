MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged Abuse

Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 PM on April 23, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Apparently, Kilmar Garcia's wife has had to go live in a safe house because her address was compromised. 

The wife of a wrongly deported Salvadoran father living in Maryland was moved to a safe house after Donald Trump’s administration posted a court document that included her address on social media.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura said she began fearing for her safety and the safety of her three children after the Department of Homeland Security shared a protective order from 2021 that prominently featured her address to the department’s 2.4 million followers on X.


“I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” she told The Washington Post. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.”

Many Americans fear for their kids because of imported dangerous gangs in the US, as well. 

She herself said her own home with her husband wasn't a 'safe house'. She reported him for domestic violence, after all. She should be glad he is away from her and her kids.

The police tried to protect her, but she didn't want their protection from her abusive husband.

Exactly. He was sent back to his home country. Period.

Let's be very clear. He is not a 'wrongly deported' angel of a citizen.

