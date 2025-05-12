Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily a Good Thing'

Doug P. | 2:06 PM on May 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's a media cliche that's still alive and well but never stops being hilariously pitiful, and that's when "journalists" take something that could be considered good news about Trump or the Republicans and to add "why that might not be good news for consumers" at the end of the spin. 

Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have gotten plenty of media help when it came to spreading around their doom and gloom predictions about the economy under the Trump administration:

Americans would be paying higher prices for almost everything they buy, according to Warren, who didn't seem that concerned when inflation was much higher during the Biden administration.

But what happens when reality doesn't match up with the desired narrative? Well, just make that out to be bad news as well. CNN shows how it's done:

"Despite tariffs, car prices aren't shooting up. That's not necessarily a good thing."

 They couldn't be more predictable. 

THIS. Is CNN.

