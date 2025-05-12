PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily a Good Thing'

There's a media cliche that's still alive and well but never stops being hilariously pitiful, and that's when "journalists" take something that could be considered good news about Trump or the Republicans and to add "why that might not be good news for consumers" at the end of the spin.

Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have gotten plenty of media help when it came to spreading around their doom and gloom predictions about the economy under the Trump administration:

Two days ago. Elizabeth Warren on Trump's tariffs: Dumbest trade war in history. Millions of Americans will lose their jobs, savings, and homes. Will cause a recession that may take years to recover from.



Useless Liz strikes again. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/IfUR9Iq2NV — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 9, 2025

Americans would be paying higher prices for almost everything they buy, according to Warren, who didn't seem that concerned when inflation was much higher during the Biden administration.

But what happens when reality doesn't match up with the desired narrative? Well, just make that out to be bad news as well. CNN shows how it's done:

"Despite tariffs, car prices aren't shooting up. That's not necessarily a good thing."

They couldn't be more predictable.

They can turn a positive into a negative — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) May 12, 2025

We don't hate legacy media enough.



Next, "why high drug costs are actually helpful" — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) May 12, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.