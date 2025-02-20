'Cruel and Despicable': Hamas' Depraved Hostage Handover Crossed a Line Even for the United Nations

Has Hamas finally crossed a line?

The UN is as thick as thieves with the terror organization and has been for years, with its subsidiary -- UNRWA -- working alongside the terrorists, including during the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel.

Two days ago, Hamas announced they'd be returning the bodies of four Israeli hostages to their homeland, including Shiri Bibas and her young sons, Kfir and Ariel, as well as 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement on the exchange, saying, 'our hearts are cracked but our spirits are not broken.'

The exchange happened today, and it was a disgusting spectacle.

It was so bad that the UN condemned it as 'cruel and despicable.'

More from The Times of Israel:

The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday that the parading of the bodies of hostages through Gaza before they were handed over to Israel is abhorrent. 'The parading of bodies in the manner seen this morning is abhorrent and cruel, and flies in the face of international law,' said the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. 'We urge that all returns are conducted in privacy, and with respect and care.' In the statement, UN rights chief Volker Turk added that 'under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families.'

This writer isn't given the UN any credit here. This seems more like the UN doesn't want Hamas to show the world how bad it -- and by extension its enablers at the UN -- are.

And, of course, the UN won't do a damned thing about it save issue a strongly worded statement while continuing to condemn Israel.

The @RedCross happily participated in the ceremony. — Polybius Champion🐂💨🗑️ (@PolybiusChamp) February 20, 2025

Not another dime for them, either.

It was so evil that even the corrupt disgusting UN is saying it was cruel. That's how you know they are as evil as they can be. — Sadok (@SadokChai) February 20, 2025

How bad are you when the UN is condemning you after propping you up for years?

Pretty darned bad.

Where does Hamas get those fancy posters? I thought everything in Gaza was destroyed? — 🇺🇸 Emes Winster 🇺🇸 (@EmesVotes) February 20, 2025

It was a genocide, we were told.

It was not a genocide.

One wonders if the UN would have shown equal outrage over the hostages' abduction and murder, not just their mistreatment after death. — The Global Beacon (@globalbeaconn) February 20, 2025

If only.

The UN made no similar statement about October 7th. Hypocrites and enablers of terrorism. — Groovyabba (@groovyabbu) February 20, 2025

Yes they are.

How many concentration camps can pump out 30 foot custom banners for parades? https://t.co/VDvinRYOqi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 20, 2025

Open-air prisons don't often have print shops in them.

I wish I did not know the truth about Palestinian society.



I was a lot happier 2 years ago when I thought they were just a bunch of poor, afflicted people with an evil terrorist government.



They're more barbaric than the Mayans in Apocalypto. https://t.co/giNlRe7Vp9 — A 🌷 (@AThinksAloud) February 20, 2025

This writer wants them exposed for the monsters.

Where’d they print the banner https://t.co/vM5nCCXJ19 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 20, 2025

Excellent question.

When the UN is telling Palestinians to "tone it down" https://t.co/TI3n6Ma2ng — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 20, 2025

Yeah. This writer had to do a double take, because she didn't believe the UN said this.

Hamas murdered Jewish babies and the people there showed up to celebrate the coffins being returned to Israel. Evil. https://t.co/uiwlmnS7cE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 20, 2025

There are no words to adequately describe the depravity.

Does anyone think these people could run a state or that they could ever build a decent society? https://t.co/qgnmJn6yVz — Richard Finlay (@RichardFinlay__) February 20, 2025

Not a chance.