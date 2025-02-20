'Cruel and Despicable': Hamas' Depraved Hostage Handover Crossed a Line Even for the United Nations

JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

Has Hamas finally crossed a line? 

The UN is as thick as thieves with the terror organization and has been for years, with its subsidiary -- UNRWA -- working alongside the terrorists, including during the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel.

Two days ago, Hamas announced they'd be returning the bodies of four Israeli hostages to their homeland, including Shiri Bibas and her young sons, Kfir and Ariel, as well as 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement on the exchange, saying, 'our hearts are cracked but our spirits are not broken.'

The exchange happened today, and it was a disgusting spectacle.

It was so bad that the UN condemned it as 'cruel and despicable.'

More from The Times of Israel:

The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday that the parading of the bodies of hostages through Gaza before they were handed over to Israel is abhorrent.

'The parading of bodies in the manner seen this morning is abhorrent and cruel, and flies in the face of international law,' said the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. 'We urge that all returns are conducted in privacy, and with respect and care.'

In the statement, UN rights chief Volker Turk added that 'under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families.'

This writer isn't given the UN any credit here. This seems more like the UN doesn't want Hamas to show the world how bad it -- and by extension its enablers at the UN -- are.

And, of course, the UN won't do a damned thing about it save issue a strongly worded statement while continuing to condemn Israel.

Not another dime for them, either.

How bad are you when the UN is condemning you after propping you up for years?

Pretty darned bad.

It was a genocide, we were told.

It was not a genocide.

If only.

Yes they are.

Open-air prisons don't often have print shops in them.

This writer wants them exposed for the monsters.

Excellent question.

Yeah. This writer had to do a double take, because she didn't believe the UN said this.

There are no words to adequately describe the depravity.

Not a chance.

