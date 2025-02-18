Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Disgraced ABC News Reports That Hamas Will Release 'Deceased' Hostages, Including Murdered Babies

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on February 18, 2025
Various

We've lost count of how often we have repeated Auron McIntyre's famous tweet about the legacy media, but after we saw the headline from ABC News this morning, we know that it can never be spoken often enough.

The best part of this Twitter Hall of Fame post is that, no matter how much MORE the legacy media makes us hate them with each passing day, it will still be true.

If you don't believe us, this is what ABC tweeted this morning about the potential release of some hostages this week, including the bodies of hostages who Hamas murdered.

'Four deceased hostages,' ABC? 

Really? 

Tell us, how did they get that way? Did they get a bad case of COVID? 

This writer is at a bit of a loss for words for how disgusting this headline is, so we'll let Twitter take over the commentary for a bit. 

(And no, we don't want to share ANY of the shameful ABC News article that also puts the brutal murder of the hostages in the in the same cowardly context. Readers are free to click on the link above if they want.)

And none of it good. 

Oh, just wait. You STILL don't despise them enough. 

For complete context, here are some of the 'deceased' hostages to which ABC is referring in their story. 

A mother and her two babies. Kidnapped on October 7, kept in horrific conditions, and then slaughtered by Hamas. 

Israel has not confirmed the deaths, and we know Hamas lies whenever it can, but we're not sure there could be a reason for them to lie about a murdered woman and her babies if they might still be alive. (Hamas released the father, Yarden Bibas, alive earlier this month.)

Still, the Bibas family vowed that their fight is not over until the deaths are confirmed. 

Someone should tell that to ABC. 

Can it possibly get even worse? Yes, it can ... and does. 

According to The Times of Israel, it was Hamas that abducted the family, but then handed them off to another Palestinian militant group.

Tell us again, 'journalists,' how most of the residents of Gaza are innocent civilians. That lie is always good for a bitter, rueful laugh. 

And this is who ABC News is covering for and bending over backward to accommodate. 

We should recognize the 'press' for who they are and make sure they continue to have ZERO credibility anymore. 

Would it come as a surprise to anyone if this turned out to be true? 

Oh, ABC made a choice alright. And they have the gall to lecture other Americans about 'disinformation.' 

But the good news is that we get to make a choice too. 

We choose to deride and ridicule them for their agitprop in subservience to people who butcher women and babies. 

And we never will hate them enough. Not as long as they keep this up.

No matter how low they set the bar, they always find a way to slither under it and go even further beyond the pale.

Still, this latest from ABC News might be a new record for disgracefulness from the legacy media. They're 'deceased' as well but, in their case, the death has been ruled a suicide. 

