Disgraced ABC News Reports That Hamas Will Release 'Deceased' Hostages, Including Murdered Babies

We've lost count of how often we have repeated Auron McIntyre's famous tweet about the legacy media, but after we saw the headline from ABC News this morning, we know that it can never be spoken often enough.

You don’t hate journalists enough



You think you do but you don’t — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 11, 2022

The best part of this Twitter Hall of Fame post is that, no matter how much MORE the legacy media makes us hate them with each passing day, it will still be true.

If you don't believe us, this is what ABC tweeted this morning about the potential release of some hostages this week, including the bodies of hostages who Hamas murdered.

BREAKING: Hamas will release the bodies of four deceased hostages on Thursday and six living hostages on Saturday, Hamas and Israel confirmed.



Four more dead hostages will be released next week, according to Israel.



Read more: https://t.co/s1Vr3gGNdz pic.twitter.com/Z4wgs6JuOA — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2025

'Four deceased hostages,' ABC?

Really?

Tell us, how did they get that way? Did they get a bad case of COVID?

This writer is at a bit of a loss for words for how disgusting this headline is, so we'll let Twitter take over the commentary for a bit.

(And no, we don't want to share ANY of the shameful ABC News article that also puts the brutal murder of the hostages in the in the same cowardly context. Readers are free to click on the link above if they want.)

“Deceased”



“Dead”



Do you mean “murdered,” @ABC?



Civilian hostages, little children, murdered by the evil, brutal scum of Hamas. https://t.co/EQV4fHDnPm — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 18, 2025

They were butchered by Hamas. Your passive tense in this piece, says all we need to know about you. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 18, 2025

And none of it good.

They were murdered. I didn't think I could despise your network more, but you continually exceed my expectations. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) February 18, 2025

Oh, just wait. You STILL don't despise them enough.

For complete context, here are some of the 'deceased' hostages to which ABC is referring in their story.

Hamas says Kfir Bibas and Ariel, 2 and 5, and their mom are dead, and their bodies will be sent back to Israel this week https://t.co/44RZA6JRza pic.twitter.com/IlZextaDHU — New York Post (@nypost) February 18, 2025

A mother and her two babies. Kidnapped on October 7, kept in horrific conditions, and then slaughtered by Hamas.

Israel has not confirmed the deaths, and we know Hamas lies whenever it can, but we're not sure there could be a reason for them to lie about a murdered woman and her babies if they might still be alive. (Hamas released the father, Yarden Bibas, alive earlier this month.)

Still, the Bibas family vowed that their fight is not over until the deaths are confirmed.

Bibas family release statement after Hamas announced Shiri Bibas and her two sons, who were kidnapped alive by Hamas on October 7th are dead.



The terror group said their bodies will be released to Israel on Thursday, after holding them hostage in Gaza to use as leverage against… pic.twitter.com/WJVigsttMV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 18, 2025

We are dealing with psychopaths who admit they’re holding onto a baby’s body for a ransom. — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 18, 2025

Someone should tell that to ABC.

Can it possibly get even worse? Yes, it can ... and does.

I see everyone declaring, now that it’s confirmed that the read-headed babes have been m*rdered, Hamas needs to be eradicated.



But Bibas were taken hostage by civilians. No peace plan will work unless it takes into account that simple fact — and the nature of Gaza society. pic.twitter.com/MLPyKxJuhi — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) February 18, 2025

According to The Times of Israel, it was Hamas that abducted the family, but then handed them off to another Palestinian militant group.

Tell us again, 'journalists,' how most of the residents of Gaza are innocent civilians. That lie is always good for a bitter, rueful laugh.

The Bibas family was kidnapped by Palestinian civilians on Oct 7



They were taken alive



Not a single Palestinian took the offer of turning in a hostage for immunity, $5 million & passage out of Gaza



Not a single Palestinian objected to holding a 1 year old & 4 year old hostage pic.twitter.com/YoJDqhP1qv — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) February 18, 2025

And this is who ABC News is covering for and bending over backward to accommodate.

*Four murdered hostages, including a mother and her small children.* Shameful reporting—akin to @AP leadership telling me they wouldn’t label 9/11 as a “terrorist attack” because of the term’s political nature today. We should all fear when the press bends the knee to terrorists. https://t.co/5Cdsu3xYjm — James Mismash (@JamesMismash) February 18, 2025

We should recognize the 'press' for who they are and make sure they continue to have ZERO credibility anymore.

The person who wrote this tweet was probably tearing down posters of these “deceased” hostages — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) February 18, 2025

Would it come as a surprise to anyone if this turned out to be true?

The people who are paid to use precise words to record every event are suddenly at a loss to find the right word to describe Hamas murdering hostages.



"Deceased" was a deliberate and very poor choice by ABC. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 18, 2025

Oh, ABC made a choice alright. And they have the gall to lecture other Americans about 'disinformation.'

But the good news is that we get to make a choice too.

We choose to deride and ridicule them for their agitprop in subservience to people who butcher women and babies.

“Deceased.” We don’t hate the propaganda “media” enough. https://t.co/TKNTTuHUH6 — Tinker (@TinkerTYJ) February 18, 2025

And we never will hate them enough. Not as long as they keep this up.

No matter how low they set the bar, they always find a way to slither under it and go even further beyond the pale.

Still, this latest from ABC News might be a new record for disgracefulness from the legacy media. They're 'deceased' as well but, in their case, the death has been ruled a suicide.