US Defunds UNRWA After Staffers’ Involvement With October 7 Revealed

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

We've written about UNRWA — the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees — before. Back in November, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." Lazzarini was hit with a Community Note on that one.

Advertisement

A few weeks later, an Israeli child hostage who was released said he was held captive in the attic of a UNRWA teacher's house and barely given food. CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White about that, and White changed the discussion to bags of flour: "I can speak about the flour that UNRWA delivers," then dodged the question again. "Every bag of flour is cross-referenced."

UNRWA is supposed to be providing relief to Palestinian refugees, but Hamas always seems to get to the supply trucks first.

Back in November, Germany froze all funding to UNRWA following these and other allegations. Now the United States is finally getting on board, now that 12 UNRWA staffers have be found to have been participants in the October 7 massacre.

The Hill reports:

The Biden administration announced Friday it was pausing funds for the United Nations body responsible for Palestinian refugees over allegations that 12 of its staff were involved in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

“The United States is extremely troubled by the allegations that twelve UNRWA employees may have been involved in the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, referring to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a U.N. body dedicated to serving Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip. 

“The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them.”

The Biden administration delivered $75 million to UNRWA in October, bypassing a long-held congressional block on the funds over criticisms against the U.N. agency, in part over concerns Hamas members were employed by the organization.

Advertisement

So the U.S. taxpayers gave UNRWA $75 million in October.

Breaking, from UNRWA:

“The Israeli Authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on 7 October.

“To protect the Agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay.  Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution."

Wow.

 So the staffers got fired.

Advertisement

We've said if before — they're all complicit. Everyone in the groups over there is Hamas.

Advertisement

The Biden administration finally did the right thing. It probably won't make the front pages, though, it people would just read it as President Joe Biden cutting off aid to the Palestinians.

The UN is a cesspool.

***

