US Defunds UNRWA After Staffers’ Involvement With October 7 Revealed

We've written about UNRWA — the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees — before. Back in November, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." Lazzarini was hit with a Community Note on that one.

A few weeks later, an Israeli child hostage who was released said he was held captive in the attic of a UNRWA teacher's house and barely given food. CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White about that, and White changed the discussion to bags of flour: "I can speak about the flour that UNRWA delivers," then dodged the question again. "Every bag of flour is cross-referenced."

UNRWA is supposed to be providing relief to Palestinian refugees, but Hamas always seems to get to the supply trucks first.

Back in November, Germany froze all funding to UNRWA following these and other allegations. Now the United States is finally getting on board, now that 12 UNRWA staffers have be found to have been participants in the October 7 massacre.

Trump cut off UNRWA funding. Biden never should have turned it back on.



U.S. halts UNRWA funding over staffers’ involvement with Oct. 7 terror attacks https://t.co/H5QTZtbkAR — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) January 26, 2024

The Hill reports:

The Biden administration announced Friday it was pausing funds for the United Nations body responsible for Palestinian refugees over allegations that 12 of its staff were involved in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks against Israel. “The United States is extremely troubled by the allegations that twelve UNRWA employees may have been involved in the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement, referring to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a U.N. body dedicated to serving Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip. “The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them.” The Biden administration delivered $75 million to UNRWA in October, bypassing a long-held congressional block on the funds over criticisms against the U.N. agency, in part over concerns Hamas members were employed by the organization.

So the U.S. taxpayers gave UNRWA $75 million in October.

Breaking, from UNRWA: “The Israeli Authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on 7 October. “To protect the Agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay. Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution." Wow.

So the staffers got fired.

HOLY SHIT. Employees of the @UN took part in the Oct 7th attack.



DEFUND THE UN https://t.co/IFQgxq36rq — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 26, 2024

In light of revelations that the UN funded and participated in the terror attacks against Israel on October 7th the US should terminate the 1947 ‘UN-US Headquarters Agreement’ and evict them from New York City. It is time to defund and disband the UN. pic.twitter.com/0O8cCAjyvo — @amuse (@amuse) January 27, 2024

We've said if before — they're all complicit. Everyone in the groups over there is Hamas.

How delusional is this White House? The same day the UNRWA was forced to admit that its employees participated in October 7, the United States said that the UNRWA should have a key role in managing Gaza after the current war. The UNRWA = Hamas. Absolutely ridiculous. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024

Shut it completely down. Tell everyone at the UN to go home then tear the building down or turn it into apartments for homeless veterans — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) January 27, 2024

#Trump did things yesterday, to prevent chaos tomorrow. #Biden a dollar and a day late, or never. — Barry Katan (@BarryjacksonNJ) January 26, 2024

Given Hamas control of Gaza, there was never any question that UNRWA was operating in close coordination with Hamas. Actual participation of UNRWA in the 10/7 massacre should not have been necessary to cutting off funding — Aharon Friedman (@76redwhiteblue) January 26, 2024

Same pattern with the Houthis:

Trump listed them as a terrorist organization, Biden reversed that decision in knee-jerk fashion and, now, while the world is on fire, the Houthis have been redesignated as terrorists. — Josh Jake (@JoshJake8) January 26, 2024

The UN has been corrupt since its inception. That’s why I would like the US to pull out all of the UN councils — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) January 26, 2024

It is obvious the UN and other world organizations are taking positions contrary to our way of life. I believe we need to defund them all and separate ourselves from them to preserve our way of life and sovereignty. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) January 26, 2024

I've been saying defund those people for years! — Heather Hammond (@Queen_Heather88) January 27, 2024

The UN is a hate group. Defund it. — TheGhostOfPatrickHenry (@TheGhostOfPatr2) January 27, 2024

“Employees” — Black Mises (@StatistPoison) January 26, 2024

The UN is evil to the core. This just scratches the surface! Keep researching and learn! — Hailey (@FringeMotherof3) January 27, 2024

The Biden administration finally did the right thing. It probably won't make the front pages, though, it people would just read it as President Joe Biden cutting off aid to the Palestinians.

The UN is a cesspool.

